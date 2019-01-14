Ticker
The 2018 4A Arizona Varsity Awards

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity.com
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to the 2018 4A Arizona Varsity Awards.

2018 featured some surprise performances in 4A, as well as some others living up to very high expectations. ArizonaVarsity.com's committee of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton and Chilly worked hard to put together a list of honorees they believed to be worthy of recognition this year.

You can view the 4A Arizona Varsity Awards semifinalists HERE

You can watch Chilly announce the 4A Arizona Varsity Awards finalists HERE

The goal of the ArizonaVarsity.com team is to be as transparent as possible about what goes in to making our awards selections, so for a taste of how we go about selecting some of our award winners, click play below on the 4A Arizona Varsity Awards deliberations Podcast.


Without further delay, below are our selections for the winners of the 2018 Arizona Varsity Awards, as well as our 4A region-based recognitions, and 4A All-Arizona Varsity teams.

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Player of the Year  

Saguaro RB/LB/RET Connor Soelle

Im4sflfeps1t7nxhix32
Connor Soelle
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Player of the Year  

Greenway QB Tyler Duncan

Xlctq4ylfknyetvvxyoo
Tyler Duncan
Chilly

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Player of the Year 

Salpointe DB Lathan Ransom

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Two-Way Player of the Year

Mingus WR/DB Chaz Taylor

Vfnafommotudbblctk2e
Chaz Taylor
Halie Chavez/Verde Valley News

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Underclassman of the Year

Coconino RB Zach Bennett

Q3uc8a9sjgav1lu54oum
Zach Bennett
Cody Bashore/AZDS

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Underclassman of the Year

Saguaro DL Alani Ma'afu

K52opkuttffwks5kkcxs
Alani Ma'afu
via Twitter

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year

Arcadia QB Kadin Beler

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year

Greenway LB Nick Deaver

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Coach of the Year

Kerry Taylor- Arcadia

Wnr2bjicgckkumnyoch4
Kerry Taylor
via Twitter

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Assistant Coach of the Year

Tom Bruney- Glendale

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Co-Quarterback of the Year

Vince Wallace- Seton Catholic

Austin Clark- Prescott

Fruzmcdavmrgi22jo865
Vince Wallace
Chilly
Yzoxnuqxrysank69fmyd
Austin Clark
Andy Morales/AZPreps365.com

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Running Back of the Year

Bijan Robinson- Salpointe Catholic

Kznbct4lvbvwuodhfkjp
Bijan Robinson
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Wide Receiver of the Year

Kain Ream- Thunderbird

Lbvmhmpghsbjsufvaomp
Kain Ream
via Twitter

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Tight End of the Year

Hayden Hatten- Saguaro

Kjdwcpt6dtxfzejcubzs
Hayden Hatten
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Lineman of the Year

Jacob Golden- Peoria

Zivw0d3n4v7jlihuext4
Jacob Golden
via Twitter

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Lineman of the Year

Nassir Sims- Desert Edge

M4tx9guqwhtqjp7oq446
Nassir Sims
Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Linebacker of the Year

Rick Avelar III- Walden Grove

Dlpbmreveicq6g5dzqhj
Rick Avelar III
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Cornerback of the Year

Steven Ortiz Jr- Desert Edge

Fpf0jgwiwf9teyxjuu7u
Steven Ortiz Jr.
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Safety of the Year

Damion Wright- Sahuaro

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Return Specialist of the Year

Jihad Marks- Desert Edge

Jnovyturaoicau3hoo6n
Jihad Marks
Ralph Amsden

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Kicker of the Year

Bryce Peters- Prescott

ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Punter of the Year

Michael Williams- Shadow Mountain

2018 ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Region Awards

DESERT SKY

Player of the Year: Connor Soelle (Saguaro)

Offensive MVP: Israel Benjamin (Saguaro)

Defensive MVP: Jayden Swink (Saguaro)

Coach of the Year: Jason Mohns (Saguaro)

WEST VALLEY

Player of the Year: Jihad Marks (Desert Edge)

Offensive MVP: Juwaun Price (Peoria)

Defensive MVP: Nassir Sims (Desert Edge)

Coach of the Year: Jose Lucero (Desert Edge)

SOUTHWEST

Player of the Year: D'Angelo Garcia (Gila Ridge)

Offensive MVP: Mason Skrimager (Estrella Foothills)

Defensive MVP: Nate Manzo (Estrella Foothills)

Coach of the Year: Derek Wahlstrom (Estrella Foothills)

SKYLINE

Player of the Year: Tyler Duncan (Greenway)

Offensive MVP: Trevor Messing (Thunderbird)

Defensive MVP: Amaru Johnson (Tempe)

Coach of the Year: Ed Cook (Greenway)

GRAND CANYON

Player of the Year: Alex Nelson (Mingus)

Offensive MVP: Austin Scott (Prescott)

Defensive MVP: Chaz Taylor (Mingus)

Coach of the Year: Robert Ortiz (Mingus)

BLACK CANYON

Player of the Year: Kevin Daniels (Glendale)

Offensive MVP: Gibson Limongello (Apache Junction)

Defensive MVP: Colby Lewis (Glendale)

Coach of the Year: Rob York (Glendale)

GILA

Player of the Year: Rick Avelar III (Walden Grove)

Offensive MVP: Alex Lopez (Walden Grove)

Defensive MVP: David Grajeda (Douglas)

Coach of the Year: Corey Noble (Walden Grove)

KINO

Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson (Salpointe)

Offensive MVP: Cameron Williams (Sahuaro)

Defensive MVP: Lathan Ransom (Salpointe)

Coach of the Year: Scott McKee (Sahuaro)

2018 4A All-ArizonaVarsity.com First Team

Sjho1ld6vsywx3qywogv
Kenin Daniels
Ralph Amsden

QB: Tyler Duncan (Greenway)

RB: Bijan Robinson (Salpointe)

RB: Kevin Daniels (Glendale)

RB: Juwaun Price (Peoria)

WR/TE: Kain Ream (Thunderbird)

WR/TE: Hayden Hatten (Saguaro)

WR/TE: Jordan Lopez (Walden Grove)

OL: Jacob Golden (Peoria)

OL: Benjamin Roy Jr (Desert Edge)

OL: Max Flores (Prescott)

OL: CJ Franks (Salpointe)

OL: Jelani Newman (Saguaro)

DL: D'Angelo Garcia (Gila Ridge)

DL: Aaron Greene (Prescott)

DL: Jayden Swink (Saguaro)

DL: Nassir Sims (Desert Edge)

LB: Connor Soelle (Saguaro)

LB: Rick Avelar III (Walden Grove)

LB: Clayton Randall (Cactus)

LB: Connor Scott (Bradshaw Mountain)

CB: Steven Ortiz Jr (Desert Edge)

CB: Rylee Williams (Cactus)

S: Lathan Ransom (Salpointe)

S: Damion Wright (Sahuaro)

K: Bryce Peters (Prescott)

P: Michael Williams (Shadow Mountain)

RET: Elijah Marks (Desert Edge)

Two-Way: Chaz Taylor (Mingus)

2018 4A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Second Team

Wwbl8el3gahpit7ruely
Israel Benjamin
Ralph Amsden

QB: Vince Wallace (Seton)

QB: Austin Clark (Prescott)

RB: Juwaun Price (Peoria)

RB: Cameron Williams (Sahuaro)

RB: Israel Benjamin (Saguaro)

WR/TE: Jovon Scott (Peoria)

WR/TE: Taren Rose (Thunderbird)

WR/TE: Zaach Cullop (Cactus)

OL: Jared Wasielewski (Bradshaw Mountain)

OL: Tye Kassen (Saguaro)

OL: Bram Walden (Saguaro)

OL: Jonah Miller (Salpointe)

OL: Marcelo Saenz (Glendale)

DL: Amaru Johnson (Desert Edge)

DL: Seth Robinson (Saguaro)

DL: Juan Ramirez (Walden Grove)

DL: Jayvon Kimbrough (Youngker)

LB: Nate Quinones (Cactus)

LB: Johnnathan Hunter (Arcadia)

LB: Hogan Hatten (Saguaro)

LB: Kendrew Streck (Mingus)

CB: Kelee Ringo (Saguaro)

CB: Dayne Bobzien (Moon Valley)

S: Nate Polk (Saguaro)

S: Will Hood (Greenway)

K: Parker Lewis (Saguaro)

P: Luke Huenmeyer (Bradshaw Mountain)

RET: Jordan Creer (Youngker)

Two Way: Mario Padilla (Salpointe)

2018 4A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Third Team

Yw8osg56b33kmpoeh9og
Torren Union
Ralph Amsden

QB: Alex Lopex (Walden Grove)

QB: Trevor Messing (Thunderbird)

RB: Alex Nelson (Mingus)

RB: Paxton Earl (Arcadia)

RB: Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro)

WR/TE: Jacob Walker (Mesquite)

WR/TE: Julian Arias (Greenway)

WR/TE: Caden Howen-Hughes (Greenway)

OL: Eliye Hill (Marcos)

OL: Oscar Mosqueda (Arcadia)

OL: Tamyrjhai Clay (Shadow Mountain)

OL: Ivan Madrigal (Glendale)

OL: Diego Lujan (Canyon del Oro)

DL: Logan Konya (Shadow Mountain)

DL: Matt Bathauer (Lee Williams)

DL: Jackson Edwards (Walden Grove)

DL: Nick Wolesky (Havasu)

LB: Alani Ma'afu (Saguaro)

LB: Steven Dortch (Thunderbird)

LB: Nick Deaver (Greenway)

LB: Cameron Steele (Desert Edge)

LB: Noah Shaver (Bradshaw Mountain)

CB: Gus Willis (Tempe)

CB: Cliffonte McDowell (Desert Edge)

S: Ray Hardwick (Glendale)

S: Avery Ndisabiye (Sahuaro)

K: Dominic Constentino (Seton Catholic)

P: Mason Skrimager (Estrella Foothills)

RET: Marqui Johnson (Saguaro)

Two Way: Torren Union (Marcos de Niza)

2018 4A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Honorable Mentions

Poygqtftpzfxmetaowyw
Dez Melton
Ralph Amsden

Quarterback:

Kobe Ganados (Dysart)

Gibson Limongello (Apache Junction)

Ty Furr (Coconino)

TJ Owens (Glendale)

Zachary Eidenschink (Canyon del Oro)

Antoine Zabala (Mingus)

Tyler Beverett (Saguaro)

Kadin Beler (Arcadia)

Runningback:

Dez Melton (Deer Valley)

Bryan Escamilla (Yuma)

Keyshon Upchurch (Seton Catholic)

William Robizona (Mohave)

Greg Dotstry (Youngker)

Cody White (Combs)

Yakeen Baylis (Marcos de Niza)

William Lohman (Apache Junction)

Dominic Bynum (Catalina Foothills)

Pharoah Leggette-Williams)

Chandler Coleman (Mesquite)

Anthony Flores (Cactus)

Anthony Mata (Bradshaw Mountain)

Luis Jaramillo (Flagstaff)

TJ Murphy (Greenway)

Wide Receiver/Tight End:

Andre Neal (Glendale)

Jose Cruz (Canyon del Oro)

Jace Taylor (Havasu)

Offensive Line:

JJ Hill (Marcos)

Isaiah Navarro (Poston Butte)

Trey Hendrix (Peoria)

Brandon Schwartz (Deer Valley)

Finn Walter (Estrella Foothills)

Andrew Espinosa (Youngker)

Keshawn Thompson (Tempe)

Josiah Winans (Greenway)

Cooper Pinkerton (Moon Valley)

Zachary Moreno (Mingus)

Adam Lopez (Apache Junction)

Flavio Gonzalez (Pueblo)

Seamus Button (Walden Grove)

Kingsley Ugwu (Sahuaro)

Pouria Mostafizi (Catalina Foothills)

Shane Marshall (Peoria)

Defensive Line:

Freddie Borunda (Apache Junction)

Wyatt Robinson (Gila Ridge)

Colby Lewis (Glendale)

Zander Alvarado (Salpointe)

Christopher Williams (Sahuaro)

Zeke Medoza (Greenway)

Gabriel Ocampo (Peoria)

Massimo Garcia (Peoria)

Linebacker:

Elijah Goodloe (Dysart)

David Grajeda (Douglas)

Julio Carino (Pueblo)

Thomas Gaitan (Poston Butte)

Gavin Burke (Mesquite)

Nate Manzo (Estrella Foothills)

Garrett Fenderson (Prescott)

Joe Machado (Mingus)

Jacob Goerke (Sahuaro)

Gabe Garcia (Greenway)

Alaa Bakarat (Peoria)

Defensive Back:

Onesfori Anzuruni (Cortez)

Michael Becenti Jr (Flagstaff)

Joey Hamen (Thunderbird)

Tevin Perez (Poston Butte)

Anthony Mejia (Gila Ridge)

Regan Jenkins (Estrella Foothills)

Logan Brannan (Bradshaw Mountain)

Ray Figueroa (Salpointe)

Remigio Cordero (Peoria),

Specialist:

Jaden Boling (Catalina Foothills)

Nathan Alvarenga (Walden Grove)

Jacob Schafer (Havasu)

Crew Edwards (Arcadia)

DJ Johnson (Casa Grande)

Antonio Horrison (Combs)

Utility/Two-Way:

Travion Hughes (Washington)

Julian Campos (Amphitheater)

Christian Estrella (Douglas)

Talon Izbicki (Apache Junction)

Renan Duarte (Gila Ridge)

Dellin Boyd (Prescott)

Cory Bonstrom (Canyon del Oro)

Luke Regina (Salpointe)

Shamon Davis (Salpointe)

Izaiah Davis (Sahuaro),

Heston Wahner (Sahuaro)

Kenneth Lilley (Rio Rico)

Brice Gay (Vista Grande)

Ruben Rivera IV (Pueblo)

Taren Rose (Thunderbird)

Nainoa Shin (Shadow Mountain)

Khalil Cooper (Poston Butte)

Bradley Capen (Walden Grove)

Dawson Buckley (Coconino)

Sam Giordan (Prescott)

Aaron Gehrle (Greenway)

Malachi Potee (Peoria)

Underclassmen:

Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)

Ty Thompson (Mesquite)

Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde)

Donovan Moore (Deer Valley)

Jordan Richardson (Moon Valley)

Alex Moreno (Douglas)

Jaheem Rosetta (Buckeye)

Joey Jensen (Combs)

Trey Brown (Arcadia)

Jacob Thomas (Casa Grande)

Angel Flores (Casa Grande)

Derrick Williams (Catalina Foothills)

John Coleman (Estrella Foothills)

Quinlan Popham (Estrella Foothills)

Kyle Casados (Coconino)

David Cordero (Salpointe),

Quintin Somerville (Saguaro)

Isaiah Williams (Desert Edge)

Trevion Watkins (Sahuaro)

Zach Bennett (Coconino)

