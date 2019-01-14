The 2018 4A Arizona Varsity Awards
Welcome to the 2018 4A Arizona Varsity Awards.
2018 featured some surprise performances in 4A, as well as some others living up to very high expectations. ArizonaVarsity.com's committee of Ralph Amsden, Cody Cameron, Chris Eaton and Chilly worked hard to put together a list of honorees they believed to be worthy of recognition this year.
You can view the 4A Arizona Varsity Awards semifinalists HERE
You can watch Chilly announce the 4A Arizona Varsity Awards finalists HERE
The goal of the ArizonaVarsity.com team is to be as transparent as possible about what goes in to making our awards selections, so for a taste of how we go about selecting some of our award winners, click play below on the 4A Arizona Varsity Awards deliberations Podcast.
Without further delay, below are our selections for the winners of the 2018 Arizona Varsity Awards, as well as our 4A region-based recognitions, and 4A All-Arizona Varsity teams.
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Player of the Year
Saguaro RB/LB/RET Connor Soelle
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Player of the Year
Greenway QB Tyler Duncan
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Player of the Year
Salpointe DB Lathan Ransom
Lathan Ransom is one of the hardest hitters I’ve ever seen at the high school level. pic.twitter.com/PofxEniJeV— ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) December 1, 2018
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Two-Way Player of the Year
Mingus WR/DB Chaz Taylor
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Underclassman of the Year
Coconino RB Zach Bennett
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Underclassman of the Year
Saguaro DL Alani Ma'afu
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
Arcadia QB Kadin Beler
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Greenway LB Nick Deaver
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Coach of the Year
Kerry Taylor- Arcadia
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Assistant Coach of the Year
Tom Bruney- Glendale
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Co-Quarterback of the Year
Vince Wallace- Seton Catholic
Austin Clark- Prescott
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Running Back of the Year
Bijan Robinson- Salpointe Catholic
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Wide Receiver of the Year
Kain Ream- Thunderbird
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Tight End of the Year
Hayden Hatten- Saguaro
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Jacob Golden- Peoria
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Nassir Sims- Desert Edge
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Linebacker of the Year
Rick Avelar III- Walden Grove
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Cornerback of the Year
Steven Ortiz Jr- Desert Edge
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Safety of the Year
Damion Wright- Sahuaro
Interception Damion Wright. Same player that thought he had a game winning punt return TD gets a game winning interception in overtime. Sahuaro 21, Casa Grande 14. pic.twitter.com/IuqbIirhH0— ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) October 20, 2018
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Return Specialist of the Year
Jihad Marks- Desert Edge
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Kicker of the Year
Bryce Peters- Prescott
ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Punter of the Year
Michael Williams- Shadow Mountain
2018 ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Region Awards
DESERT SKY
Player of the Year: Connor Soelle (Saguaro)
Offensive MVP: Israel Benjamin (Saguaro)
Defensive MVP: Jayden Swink (Saguaro)
Coach of the Year: Jason Mohns (Saguaro)
WEST VALLEY
Player of the Year: Jihad Marks (Desert Edge)
Offensive MVP: Juwaun Price (Peoria)
Defensive MVP: Nassir Sims (Desert Edge)
Coach of the Year: Jose Lucero (Desert Edge)
SOUTHWEST
Player of the Year: D'Angelo Garcia (Gila Ridge)
Offensive MVP: Mason Skrimager (Estrella Foothills)
Defensive MVP: Nate Manzo (Estrella Foothills)
Coach of the Year: Derek Wahlstrom (Estrella Foothills)
SKYLINE
Player of the Year: Tyler Duncan (Greenway)
Offensive MVP: Trevor Messing (Thunderbird)
Defensive MVP: Amaru Johnson (Tempe)
Coach of the Year: Ed Cook (Greenway)
GRAND CANYON
Player of the Year: Alex Nelson (Mingus)
Offensive MVP: Austin Scott (Prescott)
Defensive MVP: Chaz Taylor (Mingus)
Coach of the Year: Robert Ortiz (Mingus)
BLACK CANYON
Player of the Year: Kevin Daniels (Glendale)
Offensive MVP: Gibson Limongello (Apache Junction)
Defensive MVP: Colby Lewis (Glendale)
Coach of the Year: Rob York (Glendale)
GILA
Player of the Year: Rick Avelar III (Walden Grove)
Offensive MVP: Alex Lopez (Walden Grove)
Defensive MVP: David Grajeda (Douglas)
Coach of the Year: Corey Noble (Walden Grove)
KINO
Player of the Year: Bijan Robinson (Salpointe)
Offensive MVP: Cameron Williams (Sahuaro)
Defensive MVP: Lathan Ransom (Salpointe)
Coach of the Year: Scott McKee (Sahuaro)
2018 4A All-ArizonaVarsity.com First Team
QB: Tyler Duncan (Greenway)
RB: Bijan Robinson (Salpointe)
RB: Kevin Daniels (Glendale)
RB: Juwaun Price (Peoria)
WR/TE: Kain Ream (Thunderbird)
WR/TE: Hayden Hatten (Saguaro)
WR/TE: Jordan Lopez (Walden Grove)
OL: Jacob Golden (Peoria)
OL: Benjamin Roy Jr (Desert Edge)
OL: Max Flores (Prescott)
OL: CJ Franks (Salpointe)
OL: Jelani Newman (Saguaro)
DL: D'Angelo Garcia (Gila Ridge)
DL: Aaron Greene (Prescott)
DL: Jayden Swink (Saguaro)
DL: Nassir Sims (Desert Edge)
LB: Connor Soelle (Saguaro)
LB: Rick Avelar III (Walden Grove)
LB: Clayton Randall (Cactus)
LB: Connor Scott (Bradshaw Mountain)
CB: Steven Ortiz Jr (Desert Edge)
CB: Rylee Williams (Cactus)
S: Lathan Ransom (Salpointe)
S: Damion Wright (Sahuaro)
K: Bryce Peters (Prescott)
P: Michael Williams (Shadow Mountain)
RET: Elijah Marks (Desert Edge)
Two-Way: Chaz Taylor (Mingus)
2018 4A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Second Team
QB: Vince Wallace (Seton)
QB: Austin Clark (Prescott)
RB: Juwaun Price (Peoria)
RB: Cameron Williams (Sahuaro)
RB: Israel Benjamin (Saguaro)
WR/TE: Jovon Scott (Peoria)
WR/TE: Taren Rose (Thunderbird)
WR/TE: Zaach Cullop (Cactus)
OL: Jared Wasielewski (Bradshaw Mountain)
OL: Tye Kassen (Saguaro)
OL: Bram Walden (Saguaro)
OL: Jonah Miller (Salpointe)
OL: Marcelo Saenz (Glendale)
DL: Amaru Johnson (Desert Edge)
DL: Seth Robinson (Saguaro)
DL: Juan Ramirez (Walden Grove)
DL: Jayvon Kimbrough (Youngker)
LB: Nate Quinones (Cactus)
LB: Johnnathan Hunter (Arcadia)
LB: Hogan Hatten (Saguaro)
LB: Kendrew Streck (Mingus)
CB: Kelee Ringo (Saguaro)
CB: Dayne Bobzien (Moon Valley)
S: Nate Polk (Saguaro)
S: Will Hood (Greenway)
K: Parker Lewis (Saguaro)
P: Luke Huenmeyer (Bradshaw Mountain)
RET: Jordan Creer (Youngker)
Two Way: Mario Padilla (Salpointe)
2018 4A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Third Team
QB: Alex Lopex (Walden Grove)
QB: Trevor Messing (Thunderbird)
RB: Alex Nelson (Mingus)
RB: Paxton Earl (Arcadia)
RB: Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro)
WR/TE: Jacob Walker (Mesquite)
WR/TE: Julian Arias (Greenway)
WR/TE: Caden Howen-Hughes (Greenway)
OL: Eliye Hill (Marcos)
OL: Oscar Mosqueda (Arcadia)
OL: Tamyrjhai Clay (Shadow Mountain)
OL: Ivan Madrigal (Glendale)
OL: Diego Lujan (Canyon del Oro)
DL: Logan Konya (Shadow Mountain)
DL: Matt Bathauer (Lee Williams)
DL: Jackson Edwards (Walden Grove)
DL: Nick Wolesky (Havasu)
LB: Alani Ma'afu (Saguaro)
LB: Steven Dortch (Thunderbird)
LB: Nick Deaver (Greenway)
LB: Cameron Steele (Desert Edge)
LB: Noah Shaver (Bradshaw Mountain)
CB: Gus Willis (Tempe)
CB: Cliffonte McDowell (Desert Edge)
S: Ray Hardwick (Glendale)
S: Avery Ndisabiye (Sahuaro)
K: Dominic Constentino (Seton Catholic)
P: Mason Skrimager (Estrella Foothills)
RET: Marqui Johnson (Saguaro)
Two Way: Torren Union (Marcos de Niza)
2018 4A All-ArizonaVarsity.com Honorable Mentions
Quarterback:
Kobe Ganados (Dysart)
Gibson Limongello (Apache Junction)
Ty Furr (Coconino)
TJ Owens (Glendale)
Zachary Eidenschink (Canyon del Oro)
Antoine Zabala (Mingus)
Tyler Beverett (Saguaro)
Kadin Beler (Arcadia)
Runningback:
Dez Melton (Deer Valley)
Bryan Escamilla (Yuma)
Keyshon Upchurch (Seton Catholic)
William Robizona (Mohave)
Greg Dotstry (Youngker)
Cody White (Combs)
Yakeen Baylis (Marcos de Niza)
William Lohman (Apache Junction)
Dominic Bynum (Catalina Foothills)
Pharoah Leggette-Williams)
Chandler Coleman (Mesquite)
Anthony Flores (Cactus)
Anthony Mata (Bradshaw Mountain)
Luis Jaramillo (Flagstaff)
TJ Murphy (Greenway)
Wide Receiver/Tight End:
Andre Neal (Glendale)
Jose Cruz (Canyon del Oro)
Jace Taylor (Havasu)
Offensive Line:
JJ Hill (Marcos)
Isaiah Navarro (Poston Butte)
Trey Hendrix (Peoria)
Brandon Schwartz (Deer Valley)
Finn Walter (Estrella Foothills)
Andrew Espinosa (Youngker)
Keshawn Thompson (Tempe)
Josiah Winans (Greenway)
Cooper Pinkerton (Moon Valley)
Zachary Moreno (Mingus)
Adam Lopez (Apache Junction)
Flavio Gonzalez (Pueblo)
Seamus Button (Walden Grove)
Kingsley Ugwu (Sahuaro)
Pouria Mostafizi (Catalina Foothills)
Shane Marshall (Peoria)
Defensive Line:
Freddie Borunda (Apache Junction)
Wyatt Robinson (Gila Ridge)
Colby Lewis (Glendale)
Zander Alvarado (Salpointe)
Christopher Williams (Sahuaro)
Zeke Medoza (Greenway)
Gabriel Ocampo (Peoria)
Massimo Garcia (Peoria)
Linebacker:
Elijah Goodloe (Dysart)
David Grajeda (Douglas)
Julio Carino (Pueblo)
Thomas Gaitan (Poston Butte)
Gavin Burke (Mesquite)
Nate Manzo (Estrella Foothills)
Garrett Fenderson (Prescott)
Joe Machado (Mingus)
Jacob Goerke (Sahuaro)
Gabe Garcia (Greenway)
Alaa Bakarat (Peoria)
Defensive Back:
Onesfori Anzuruni (Cortez)
Michael Becenti Jr (Flagstaff)
Joey Hamen (Thunderbird)
Tevin Perez (Poston Butte)
Anthony Mejia (Gila Ridge)
Regan Jenkins (Estrella Foothills)
Logan Brannan (Bradshaw Mountain)
Ray Figueroa (Salpointe)
Remigio Cordero (Peoria),
Specialist:
Jaden Boling (Catalina Foothills)
Nathan Alvarenga (Walden Grove)
Jacob Schafer (Havasu)
Crew Edwards (Arcadia)
DJ Johnson (Casa Grande)
Antonio Horrison (Combs)
Utility/Two-Way:
Travion Hughes (Washington)
Julian Campos (Amphitheater)
Christian Estrella (Douglas)
Talon Izbicki (Apache Junction)
Renan Duarte (Gila Ridge)
Dellin Boyd (Prescott)
Cory Bonstrom (Canyon del Oro)
Luke Regina (Salpointe)
Shamon Davis (Salpointe)
Izaiah Davis (Sahuaro),
Heston Wahner (Sahuaro)
Kenneth Lilley (Rio Rico)
Brice Gay (Vista Grande)
Ruben Rivera IV (Pueblo)
Taren Rose (Thunderbird)
Nainoa Shin (Shadow Mountain)
Khalil Cooper (Poston Butte)
Bradley Capen (Walden Grove)
Dawson Buckley (Coconino)
Sam Giordan (Prescott)
Aaron Gehrle (Greenway)
Malachi Potee (Peoria)
Underclassmen:
Adryan Lara (Desert Edge)
Ty Thompson (Mesquite)
Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde)
Donovan Moore (Deer Valley)
Jordan Richardson (Moon Valley)
Alex Moreno (Douglas)
Jaheem Rosetta (Buckeye)
Joey Jensen (Combs)
Trey Brown (Arcadia)
Jacob Thomas (Casa Grande)
Angel Flores (Casa Grande)
Derrick Williams (Catalina Foothills)
John Coleman (Estrella Foothills)
Quinlan Popham (Estrella Foothills)
Kyle Casados (Coconino)
David Cordero (Salpointe),
Quintin Somerville (Saguaro)
Isaiah Williams (Desert Edge)
Trevion Watkins (Sahuaro)
Zach Bennett (Coconino)