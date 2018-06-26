HS Football Recruiting - Class of 2019
Navy offers Chandler offensive tackle Pena
UPDATED: 6/26/18
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 260 players from the Class of 2018 signed with schools last spring to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Monday began the dead period on the NCAA Division I FBS recruiting calendar. Through July 24, coaches may not have in-person contact with recruits or their parents. They can still communicate with them via telephone, e-mail, social media, or letters. So, the recruiting doesn't stop completely and relationships can still be built.
Josh Pena gained an offer from Navy on Tuesday giving him a hat trick of service academy offers. The 6-2, 275-pound offensive tackle at Chandler was a First Team All-State selection in 6A last season. Pena has started at right tackle on varsity in each of the past two years, each of which ended with the Wolves taking the state championship. This is his seventh offer overall and he carries a 3.9 GPA. Not surprisingly, Navy's scores for the Academic Progress Rate (APR) are far ahead of the national average. The Mids averaged 992, a nearly perfect score, while the national average is 964. Last year, Navy finished 7-6 and rolled to an easy 49-7 victory over Virginia in the Military Bowl. In the game, backup QB Zach Abey tied an FBS bowl record with five rushing touchdowns. The Midshipmen attempted just one pass in the contest, which was played on their home field.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the early signing period from December 19-21 and National Signing Day on February 6, 2019. The three days in December will be the first time that high school players from this class can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2019 OFFERS
Jay Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Simpson
Anthodius Ashley - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa
Brandon Babcock - Casteel (OT): Army, Brown, Columbia, Howard, Idaho, Liberty, Montana, Northern Arizona, Washburn, Yale
Noah Barta - Skyline (OG): Minnesota Crookston, Minot State, North Dakota (preferred walk-on)
Travis Beckman - Perry (DT): Northern Arizona
Andrew Blitzke - Cesar Chavez (LB): Army, Northern Arizona
Trenton Bourguet - Marana (QB): Carroll
Zach Bowers - Chandler (LB): Air Force, Army, Brown, Dartmouth, HAWAII, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn, South Dakota State, Syracuse
Spencer Brasch - Higley (QB): CALIFORNIA, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Liberty, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, Syracuse, UC Davis, UNLV, Vanderbilt
DeCarlos Brooks - Chandler (RB): Air Force, Army, California, Memphis, Oregon State, Yale
Cameron Brown - Casteel (SS): Mary, Penn, San Diego
Oliver Carras - Chaparral (DE): Mary, South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri
Avery Carrington - Chandler (FS): Army, Liberty, NEVADA, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
T.J. Cephers - Marana (LB): Carroll, Langston
Casey Clanton - Central (TE): Air Force, Hawaii, Kansas, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, UC Davis, UNLV
Kieran Clark - Centennial (CB): Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Wyoming
Jacob Conover - Chandler (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Memphis, Mississippi, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon State, South Carolina, Utah State, Washington State
Anthonie Cooper - Millennium (DT/OG): Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Braxten Croteau - Liberty (DE): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Memphis, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Utah State, Washington State
Gunner Cruz - Casteel (QB): Arizona State, Baylor, Brown, Cincinnati, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Louisiana, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Jose State, SMU, South Dakota State, Syracuse, UNLV, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Shaq Daniels - Red Mountain (CB): Liberty
Anthony Dedrick - Mountain Pointe (DE/TE): New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota State
Roman DeWys - Basha (OT): ARIZONA STATE
Jonathon Durand - Basha (OG): Army, Colorado School of Mines, Princeton
Zack Enhelder - Willow Canyon (TE): Army, Simpson
Elijah Fischer - Brophy (P): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Trey Franco - Chandler (LB): Colorado School of Mines
Keegan Freid - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Air Force
Jackson Garcia - Brophy (K/P): San Diego
Jacob Golden - Peoria (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Brown, Fordham, Harvard, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Indiana State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, San Jose State, Simpson, Utah State, Washington State
Jordan Gourley - Goldwater (QB): Benedictine
Demarcus Griffin - Chandler (DB): Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Fresno State, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nevada, New Mexico, Purdue, Rutgers, San Diego State, Southern Mississippi, TCU, Texas State, UCLA, UTEP, Vanderbilt
Hayden Hatten - Saguaro (TE): Army, Brown, Columbia, Louisville, Nevada, San Diego
Hogan Hatten - Saguaro (LB): Brown, Columbia, San Diego
Terrell Hayward - Cienega (WR): Air Force, Army, Fordham, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UC Davis, Weber State
Josiah Jacobs - Saguaro (FS): Colorado School of Mines
Parker Jacobs - Basha (DE): San Diego
D'Shayne James - Perry (WR): IOWA STATE, Northern Arizona
Andre Johnson - Tolleson (WR): ARIZONA STATE, Bemidji State
Brett Johnson - Desert Vista (DT): Arizona State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Northern Arizona
Cole Johnson - Horizon (K): Army
Hendrix Johnson - Boulder Creek (WR): Columbia
Marqui Johnson - Saguaro (RB): Mary
Tariq Jordan - Marana (WR): Carroll, South Dakota State
Trevor Kauer - Campo Verde (DE): Army, Northern Arizona
Carson Keltner - Centennial (C): Air Force
Brandon Kron - Desert Mountain (TE): San Diego
Francis Kumi - Red Mountain (DE): Sioux Falls, South Dakota State
Cosmas Kwete - Central (DE): Idaho, Kansas, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington State, Wofford, Wyoming
Eloi Kwete - Central (DT): Idaho, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona, Wofford
Devin Larsen - Queen Creek (QB): Idaho
Brayden Liebrock - Chandler (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt
Jose Lugo - Catalina (DE): South Dakota State
Logan Maxwell - Higley (DE): Memphis, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Syracuse, Utah State
Craig McFarland - Chaparral (OT): Air Force, Kent State, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Jakim McKinney - Mountain Pointe (RB): Mary
Austin McNamara - Highland (K/P): Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah State
Dez Melton - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morgan - Marana (OT): ARIZONA, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Adam Morris - Chandler (DE): Mary
Oscar Mosqueda - Arcadia (OT): Howard
Cole Motes - Thatcher (TE/DE): UTAH STATE, Western New Mexico
Zach Nelson - Casteel (WR): Mary
Jelani Newman - Saguaro (OG): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, San Jose State, UNLV
Daniel Obarski - Hamilton (K): Air Force, Army, Purdue
Kyle Ostendorp - Desert Vista (P): ARIZONA
Mario Padilla - Salpointe (RB): Howard
Kyle Patterson - Perry (TE): Air Force, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, South Dakota State, Syracuse, UC Davis
Ricky Pearsall - Corona del Sol (WR): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UC Davis
Jadon Pearson - Williams Field (FS): Air Force, Army, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Vanderbilt
Josh Pena - Chandler (OT): Air Force, Army, Memphis, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Eli Pittman - Liberty (CB): Bemidji State
Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado, Florida, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah
Noa Pola-Gates - Williams Field (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington
Matthew Pola-Mao - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Washington
Nate Polk - Saguaro (S): Air Force, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah
Juwaun Price - Peoria (RB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Ryan Puskas - Liberty (S): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Memphis, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah State
Clayton Randall - Saguaro (LB): Air Force, Hawaii, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Alex Randle - Red Mountain (DT): Mary, Sioux Falls
Spencer Rattler - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Kentucky, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Syracuse, Tennesee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah
Kain Ream - Thunderbird (WR): Simpson
Seth Robinson - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Iowa State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Ty Robinson - Higley (DE): Air Force, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington
Brayden Rohme - Perry (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California, Central Florida, Colorado, Iowa State, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Max Sandlin - Chandler (LB): Air Force, Army, Navy, South Dakota State
Brandon Schenks - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy
Cooper Schmidt - Desert Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Zack Shepherd - Williams Field (QB): Brown
Brandon Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, SAN DIEGO STATE, SMU, Syracuse, UNLV, Utah
Nassir Sims - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Syracuse, Washington State, Wyoming
Kedon Slovis - Desert Mountain (QB): Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, SMU, UC Davis, UNLV, USC, Vanderbilt
Jake Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Liberty, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Connor Soelle - Saguaro (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Army, Nevada, New Mexico State, SMU, Vanderbilt
Jeiel Stark - Centennial (CB/WR): Trinity (Tex.)
Rascheed Sterling - Goldwater (CB): Northern Arizona
Jayden Swink - Saguaro (DT): Army, Mary
Alphonso Taylor - North Canyon (SS): Army, South Dakota State
Daniel To'oto'o - Skyline (DE): Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Bralen Trice - O'Connor (DE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Illinois, Notre Dame, Oregon, TCU, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Torren Union - Marcos de Niza (CB): South Dakota State
Khyheem Waleed - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California, Iowa State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Yale
Nick Wallerstedt - Mountain Pointe (QB): Air Force
Jathan Washington - Mountain Pointe (SB): Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Thomas Webb, Jr. - Cienega (SS): Oklahoma Baptist
Carter Wheat - Red Mountain (TE): BYU
Marques White - Brophy (SS): Army, South Dakota State
Titan Widjaja - Verrado (QB): Mount Union
Jalen Williams - Shadow Mountain (WR/LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington State
Javin Wright - Hamilton (CB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, Nebraska, Syracuse, UCLA, Washington, Yale
Lucas Wright - Desert Ridge (RB): San Diego
COMMITMENTS: Johnson adds to ASU recruiting haul
UPDATED: 6/25/18
Last year, Arizona State was criticized for its negligence in letting many star players within the state get away to other schools for college. This new coaching regime is getting the word out. . . and prospects are listening.
Tolleson wide receiver Andre Johnson became the fourth player from the Valley to commit to the Sun Devils when he made his announcement on Monday afternoon. In the Class of 2018, just one Arizona high school player (Safford's Ralph Frias) obtained a scholarship from ASU.
"The coaches are amazing and very respectable," Johnson said in a text message. "The facilities and campus are all the best I've seen as well. And there's the fact that it's here at home, too."
Johnson is a tall target at 6-3 and 180 pounds. He averaged almost 20 yards per catch for the Wolverines last year finishing with 642 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned his offer from the Devils on June 5 following a spectacular performance in 7-on-7 play in which ASU coaches had a chance to see him up close. They were not only impressed with his size, but his athleticism and speed.
The University of Nevada has been doing work this summer. Over the past two week, the Wolf Pack have welcomed in 16 official visitors.
It paid dividends on Sunday night when Chandler free safety Avery Carrington announced his commitment to the Mountain West school in Reno. He is the seventh to commit to Nevada in this class, and first from Arizona.
Carrington, who is 6-3 and 195 pounds, led the Wolves in tackles last year with 85 in his first year with CHS after transferring from Hamilton. He selected Nevada following an official visit over the weekend and chose the Pack over offers from Army, Liberty, New Mexico State, and Northern Arizona. Carrington also picked off three passes last season.
The switch to Chandler involved expanding his knowledge as the Wolves primarily run man coverage instead of zone.
This offseason, Carrington attended the Nike Opening regional in Los Angeles and also the Adidas Three-Stripe Camp. He is the fourth Chandler HS senior to commit to a four-year college.
Nevada had its second-highest draft pick in school history last April as offensive lineman Austin Corbett was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round (33rd overall). The Wolf Pack (3-9 last season) will face two Power Five schools in consecutive weeks as they travel to Vanderbilt on Sept. 8 and then host Oregon State the following Saturday. Nevada will be featured on television six times in 2018; four games on the ESPN Family of Networks and two on CBS Sports Network.
Last week, Saguaro linebacker Connor Soelle gave his commitment to Arizona State.
Soelle, who is 6-1 and 195 pounds, had 132 tackles, five interceptions, four sacks, and three forced fumbles on a Sabercat team that went 12-2 and won its fifth consecutive state championship in 2017. He was offered by new ASU head coach Herm Edwards in January.
"A lot of it had to do with being close to family and playing with my brother," Soelle said in a text message. "I fit the defensive scheme really well and it just felt like the right place for me."
Soelle's older brother Kyle (also a linebacker) signed with Arizona State in February of 2017. It is expected that Connor will be groomed for a new position under this staff called the "Tillman backer" which is a hybrid of a safety and a linebacker.
Soelle selected the Sun Devils over offers from Army, Nevada, New Mexico State, SMU, and Vanderbilt.
Another local product at ASU, N'Keal Harry, was named by Athlon Sports to its preseason second team All-American. Harry, a Chandler graduate, had 82 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Sun Devil Stadium is reinvented this year with changes that include a wider east side concourse with more concessions and restrooms, a new lower bowl with three additional seating sections, and a new Southeast plaza and Northeast grand staircase. Arizona State will play its first two games there in 2018 with night contests against UTSA (Sept. 1) and Michigan State (Sept. 8).
Following a visit to the Islands a couple weeks ago, Chandler linebacker Zach Bowers has found his college home.
The 6-1, 215-pounder announced his commitment to the University of Hawaii last Wednesday. Bowers has been a two-year starter for the Wolves and ended each season as a 6A state champion.
Chandler HS has long embraced the spirit of "Ohana", or family. Bowers felt the same spirit in Hawaii.
"I loved the family aspect of the program," Bowers said in a text message. "It didn't matter where you were from (mainland or the islands), you were a part of a family and I felt that on my visit. Also, the community support for UH is amazing."
With no professional sports in Hawaii, the university garners the support of practically all the residents of the 50th state.
Last year, Bowers recorded 69 tackles and had two sacks along with a pair of forced fumbles. He received his offer from the Rainbow Warriors during Spring Ball in mid-May. Among the other schools to offer him were Nevada, Oregon State, and a trio of Ivy League colleges (Brown, Dartmouth, and Penn). Bowers is the third senior from CHS to commit to a college.
Bowers stayed in game shape during the offseason by playing 7-on-7 football with State Forty Eight. The team competed in the Pylon 7on7 Nationals in Nevada back in February.
Hawaii will have its fall camp in August and will open the season on the road at Colorado State for an early Mountain West Conference game on Saturday, Aug. 25. CBS Sports Network will have the national broadcast at 5:30 p.m. Arizona time. The following week (Sept. 1) will be the first of seven home games at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu as Navy will take on the Rainbow Warriors.
Like Carrington, Soelle, and Bowers, Cole Motes is trying to win a third state championship for his school.
Motes is heading into his senior year at Thatcher and the Eagles claimed their second straight 2A title last November. The 6-6, 230-pound defensive end committed on Monday to Utah State, where he attended a camp a little over a week ago. He was offered by the Aggies immediately following the visit on June 15.
"The coaches treated me like family," Motes said in a text message. "The facilities and the weight lifting program there are awesome. I definitely could see myself making good decisions in Logan while focusing on football and my education."
Motes doesn't plan to enroll at USU until the fall of 2021. The university is holding a full-ride scholarship for him after he serves a 2-year LDS mission after graduating from Thatcher.
This spring, Motes was on the school's track and field team throwing the shot put and discus.
Utah State returns 18 starters (nine each on offense and defense) from a six-win team that played in the Arizona Bowl last December. The Aggies have a difficult opener in East Lansing on Friday, Aug. 31 against Michigan State. Before that, on Aug. 18, USU will hold its annual Aggie Football Family Fun Day. In addition to food, games and activities for folks of all ages, there will be a situational scrimmage where fans can get a look at the Mountain West team that starts Quin Ficklin (Red Mountain). Ficklin is a center and was recently named to the Dave Rimington Trophy Watch List.
CLASS OF 2019 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Jordan Morgan (OT) - Marana
Kyle Ostendorp (P) - Desert Vista
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Roman DeWys (OT) - Basha
Andre Johnson (WR) - Tolleson
Ricky Pearsall (WR) - Corona del Sol
Connor Soelle (LB) - Saguaro
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jacob Golden (OT) - Peoria
BYU COUGARS
Jacob Conover (QB) - Chandler
Carter Wheat (TE) - Red Mountain
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Spencer Brasch (QB) - Higley
Braxten Croteau (DE) - Liberty
Brett Johnson (DT) - Desert Vista
Ryan Puskas (S) - Liberty
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Zach Bowers (LB) - Chandler
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
D'Shayne James (WR) - Perry
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Avery Carrington (FS) - Chandler
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Spencer Rattler (QB) - Pinnacle
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Brandon Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Brayden Liebrock (TE) - Chandler
Jake Smith (WR) - Notre Dame
USC TROJANS
Kedon Slovis (QB) - Desert Mountain
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Cole Motes (TE/DE) - Thatcher
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Gunner Cruz (QB) - Casteel