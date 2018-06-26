This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the early signing period from December 19-21 and National Signing Day on February 6, 2019. The three days in December will be the first time that high school players from this class can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Josh Pena gained an offer from Navy on Tuesday giving him a hat trick of service academy offers. The 6-2, 275-pound offensive tackle at Chandler was a First Team All-State selection in 6A last season. Pena has started at right tackle on varsity in each of the past two years, each of which ended with the Wolves taking the state championship. This is his seventh offer overall and he carries a 3.9 GPA. Not surprisingly, Navy's scores for the Academic Progress Rate (APR) are far ahead of the national average. The Mids averaged 992, a nearly perfect score, while the national average is 964. Last year, Navy finished 7-6 and rolled to an easy 49-7 victory over Virginia in the Military Bowl. In the game, backup QB Zach Abey tied an FBS bowl record with five rushing touchdowns. The Midshipmen attempted just one pass in the contest, which was played on their home field.

Monday began the dead period on the NCAA Division I FBS recruiting calendar. Through July 24, coaches may not have in-person contact with recruits or their parents. They can still communicate with them via telephone, e-mail, social media, or letters. So, the recruiting doesn't stop completely and relationships can still be built.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 260 players from the Class of 2018 signed with schools last spring to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Last year, Arizona State was criticized for its negligence in letting many star players within the state get away to other schools for college. This new coaching regime is getting the word out. . . and prospects are listening.

Tolleson wide receiver Andre Johnson became the fourth player from the Valley to commit to the Sun Devils when he made his announcement on Monday afternoon. In the Class of 2018, just one Arizona high school player (Safford's Ralph Frias) obtained a scholarship from ASU.

"The coaches are amazing and very respectable," Johnson said in a text message. "The facilities and campus are all the best I've seen as well. And there's the fact that it's here at home, too."

Johnson is a tall target at 6-3 and 180 pounds. He averaged almost 20 yards per catch for the Wolverines last year finishing with 642 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned his offer from the Devils on June 5 following a spectacular performance in 7-on-7 play in which ASU coaches had a chance to see him up close. They were not only impressed with his size, but his athleticism and speed.







The University of Nevada has been doing work this summer. Over the past two week, the Wolf Pack have welcomed in 16 official visitors.

It paid dividends on Sunday night when Chandler free safety Avery Carrington announced his commitment to the Mountain West school in Reno. He is the seventh to commit to Nevada in this class, and first from Arizona.

Carrington, who is 6-3 and 195 pounds, led the Wolves in tackles last year with 85 in his first year with CHS after transferring from Hamilton. He selected Nevada following an official visit over the weekend and chose the Pack over offers from Army, Liberty, New Mexico State, and Northern Arizona. Carrington also picked off three passes last season.

The switch to Chandler involved expanding his knowledge as the Wolves primarily run man coverage instead of zone.

This offseason, Carrington attended the Nike Opening regional in Los Angeles and also the Adidas Three-Stripe Camp. He is the fourth Chandler HS senior to commit to a four-year college.

Nevada had its second-highest draft pick in school history last April as offensive lineman Austin Corbett was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round (33rd overall). The Wolf Pack (3-9 last season) will face two Power Five schools in consecutive weeks as they travel to Vanderbilt on Sept. 8 and then host Oregon State the following Saturday. Nevada will be featured on television six times in 2018; four games on the ESPN Family of Networks and two on CBS Sports Network.







Last week, Saguaro linebacker Connor Soelle gave his commitment to Arizona State.

Soelle, who is 6-1 and 195 pounds, had 132 tackles, five interceptions, four sacks, and three forced fumbles on a Sabercat team that went 12-2 and won its fifth consecutive state championship in 2017. He was offered by new ASU head coach Herm Edwards in January.

"A lot of it had to do with being close to family and playing with my brother," Soelle said in a text message. "I fit the defensive scheme really well and it just felt like the right place for me."

Soelle's older brother Kyle (also a linebacker) signed with Arizona State in February of 2017. It is expected that Connor will be groomed for a new position under this staff called the "Tillman backer" which is a hybrid of a safety and a linebacker.

Soelle selected the Sun Devils over offers from Army, Nevada, New Mexico State, SMU, and Vanderbilt.

Another local product at ASU, N'Keal Harry, was named by Athlon Sports to its preseason second team All-American. Harry, a Chandler graduate, had 82 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Sun Devil Stadium is reinvented this year with changes that include a wider east side concourse with more concessions and restrooms, a new lower bowl with three additional seating sections, and a new Southeast plaza and Northeast grand staircase. Arizona State will play its first two games there in 2018 with night contests against UTSA (Sept. 1) and Michigan State (Sept. 8).





Following a visit to the Islands a couple weeks ago, Chandler linebacker Zach Bowers has found his college home.

The 6-1, 215-pounder announced his commitment to the University of Hawaii last Wednesday. Bowers has been a two-year starter for the Wolves and ended each season as a 6A state champion.

Chandler HS has long embraced the spirit of "Ohana", or family. Bowers felt the same spirit in Hawaii.

"I loved the family aspect of the program," Bowers said in a text message. "It didn't matter where you were from (mainland or the islands), you were a part of a family and I felt that on my visit. Also, the community support for UH is amazing."

With no professional sports in Hawaii, the university garners the support of practically all the residents of the 50th state.

Last year, Bowers recorded 69 tackles and had two sacks along with a pair of forced fumbles. He received his offer from the Rainbow Warriors during Spring Ball in mid-May. Among the other schools to offer him were Nevada, Oregon State, and a trio of Ivy League colleges (Brown, Dartmouth, and Penn). Bowers is the third senior from CHS to commit to a college.

Bowers stayed in game shape during the offseason by playing 7-on-7 football with State Forty Eight. The team competed in the Pylon 7on7 Nationals in Nevada back in February.

Hawaii will have its fall camp in August and will open the season on the road at Colorado State for an early Mountain West Conference game on Saturday, Aug. 25. CBS Sports Network will have the national broadcast at 5:30 p.m. Arizona time. The following week (Sept. 1) will be the first of seven home games at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu as Navy will take on the Rainbow Warriors.





Like Carrington, Soelle, and Bowers, Cole Motes is trying to win a third state championship for his school.

Motes is heading into his senior year at Thatcher and the Eagles claimed their second straight 2A title last November. The 6-6, 230-pound defensive end committed on Monday to Utah State, where he attended a camp a little over a week ago. He was offered by the Aggies immediately following the visit on June 15.

"The coaches treated me like family," Motes said in a text message. "The facilities and the weight lifting program there are awesome. I definitely could see myself making good decisions in Logan while focusing on football and my education."

Motes doesn't plan to enroll at USU until the fall of 2021. The university is holding a full-ride scholarship for him after he serves a 2-year LDS mission after graduating from Thatcher.

This spring, Motes was on the school's track and field team throwing the shot put and discus.

Utah State returns 18 starters (nine each on offense and defense) from a six-win team that played in the Arizona Bowl last December. The Aggies have a difficult opener in East Lansing on Friday, Aug. 31 against Michigan State. Before that, on Aug. 18, USU will hold its annual Aggie Football Family Fun Day. In addition to food, games and activities for folks of all ages, there will be a situational scrimmage where fans can get a look at the Mountain West team that starts Quin Ficklin (Red Mountain). Ficklin is a center and was recently named to the Dave Rimington Trophy Watch List.