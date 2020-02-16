Time at Perry High prepared Ford for Princeton

This is No. 9 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 278) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/16/20 Jackson Ford will continue his academic and athletic career in the Ivy League at Princeton.

The 6-1, 220-pound linebacker from Perry is one of just five Arizona senior football players to sign with one of the eight private schools that comprise the Ivy League. The Northeast colleges are considered some of the most prestigious in the world and are consistently ranked among the best in academic excellence. Princeton was the first of the Ivies (and third college overall) to extend Ford an offer back in June at the end of one of its prospect camps. Just over a week later, he shut down his recruitment to commit to the admissions process at the New Jersey school. Ford took his official visit in December and signed during the early period a few days afterwards. "After participating in the camp back in June and being exposed to an amazing coaching staff and campus, I knew I could see myself there," Ford said in an e-mail interview. "I realized that the situation I was in was what I had hoped for and I was certain I wanted to spend my next four years there."



Congrats to Jackson Ford on his commitment to Princeton University for Football!@jacksonford_3 pic.twitter.com/wodTGVxsNX — Perry High Athletics (@perry_pumas) December 18, 2019

Ford was selected to the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team with his unweighted GPA of 3.86. He plans on studying Ecomonics. "Perry has taught me how to manage my time between athletics and academics, as well as staying focused on what is important," Ford said. "The teachers, coaches, and faculty do a very good job of making sure each student is succeeding." This was Ford's second year as a starter and he went from being named as an Honorable Mention for the 6A Premier Region as a junior to making the First Team at linebacker. He led the Pumas in tackles last season with 86 and had four sacks. One of those came in the opener at home in Gilbert against Pinnacle.



Huge sack here in the red zone by ⁦@jacksonford_3⁩ Princeton Linebacker commit. Showing tonight why he’s one of the top Linebackers in the State. ⁦@AZHSFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zq7A5hQqq5 — Alec Simpson (@alecsimpson5) August 24, 2019

Ford said he feels his biggest strength as a linebacker is his speed and how he is able to play from sideline to sideline and be involved in every play. Prior to the season, Arizona Varsity's Alec Simpson reviewed Ford's junior film. In that week's Friday Film Session, Simpson noted Ford's instincts to determine what type of play is about to unfold and react properly. It hasn't solely been football and academics for Ford at Perry. He also ran track last spring in the 100, 200, and relay events. Ford gave baseball a run as well in his freshman and sophomore years. The atmosphere at PHS provided a positive environment. "I have definitely enjoyed my four years at Perry," Ford said. "Every coach that I have had has always treated me like family and the bond that is created among students and teammates in unmatched." Bringing it back to football, the senior class has seen a lot of wins by its varsity program (41-12). It hasn't always been like that at Perry. The previous four years from 2012-2015 saw a record of 18-25 with an 0-3 mark in the playoffs. While the seniors were merely in the stands watching the varsity team in 2016 (go 11-2), the success they enjoyed were something they wanted to emulate. "After advancing to the semifinals my freshman year, it really opened the eyes of all of the underclassmen," Ford said. "Realizing that we could be a very strong team is what I think motivated not only the players, but the coaches as well."



Perry linebacker Jackson Ford looks to the sideline before a play from a home game last September.