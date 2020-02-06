News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2020 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Texas A&M lands commitment from Willow Canyon running back Hubbard

UPDATED: 2/6/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The Class of 2020 is going to make a run at that number, because on the first day of the second signing period, a total of 262 seniors have not only made their commitments, but signed with four-year schools.

While most of the big-name recruits signed National Letters of Intent in December, there was still some drama among the name schools on Wednesday. Five players announced their commitments and signed with Division I schools.

Running back is a position of need heading into the 2020 season for Texas A&M and the Aggies filled one of those spots with Darvon Hubbard out of Willow Canyon. The 6-foot, 205-pound back moved to Arizona after his freshman year and played two seasons at Chaparral before transferring to WCHS. In those three years, Hubbard rushed for 24 touchdowns. Last season, he made headlines by scoring all of the touchdowns in a 42-0 win for the Wildcats over Dysart. Four of those came via the run and two more with TD receptions. Hubbard visited College Station in mid-January and chose A&M over Purdue and San Diego State (both of which he also took officials to).

"It was a great family feeling with all the coaches," Hubbard said in a text message. "It felt like home."

Texas A&M went 8-5 last season and won the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State. That victory was the 100th for head coach Jimbo Fisher.


Tre Smith led all of the 6A Conference in quarterback sacks last season with 18.5 as Red Mountain made it all the way to the championship game. The 6-4, 225-pound defensive end selected San Jose State during an on-campus ceremony honoring college-bound athletes. In addition to the sacks, Smith made 89 tackles for the Mountain Lions. He visited SJSU the weekend prior to Signing Day. Smith also held Mountain West offers from Boise State, Fresno State, and New Mexico.

San Jose State will welcome back 15 starters this season (eight on defense) from last year's team, which posted a record of 5-7. That was the Spartans' highest win total since 2015.


One of the first commitments of the morning on Wednesday came from Alex Lines. The 6-4, 230-pound tight end at Higley had been considering Boise State and BYU, but selected UNLV. After transferring to HHS, Lines had to sit out his entire junior year. As a senior, he caught 27 passes for 288 yards and scored four touchdowns. In addition to his pass-catching, Lines was a force in the Knights' run game with his blocking ability.

Lines is one of 22 three-star athletes in this UNLV recruiting class. The Rebels will play their first game of 2020 on Aug. 29 against Cal in the brand new Allegiant Stadium. The $2 billion facility will also host the Raiders.


They say college is a once in a lifetime opportunity. That's the way Shane Sunday feels about his commitment to West Point and the Army football program. The 6-3, 235-pound tight end and defensive end carries a GPA of 4.4 and started games at both positions for Pinnacle. On offense, he had 32 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Sunday had 10.5 sacks over his three years on varsity for the Pioneers. Army recruited him as a tight end.

"West Point has outstanding academics, a great football team surrounded with amazing coaches, and a quality of people there like no other," Sunday said in a text message. "I was looking for a college that would not only allow my athletic skills to grow, but also my character and leadership skills."

Sunday has a little bit of family history in the military as his grandfather was in the Marines.

Army has announced bowl tie-ins for the next six years. If the Black Knights are bowl-eligible in 2020, they would face an opponent from the Pac-12 Conference in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport. Last year, Army finished with a record of 5-8.


Finally, we keep it at the tight end position as Connor Witthoft announced his commitment to New Mexico. The 6-4, 215-pound athlete at Salpointe Catholic is also a two-way player that saw time at defensive end. Witthoft caught 18 passes for 265 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Lancers went undefeated in the regular season and made the Open Division tournament. On defense, Witthoft had a sack in Salpointe's first-round victory over Pinnacle. He also handled the punting for SC and was a team captain.

New Mexico quickly put together a recruiting class of 24 players. New head coach Danny Gonzales was hired on Dec. 17 and is planning to build the Lobo program back up with high school graduates. UNM, a member of the Mountain West Conference, went 2-10 last season.

CLASS OF 2020 SIGNINGS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Hyrum Boren (QB) - Red Mountain
Mason Bugg (QB) - Williams Field
Costen Cooley (C) - Red Mountain
Matt Malloy (LB) - Notre Dame

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Darrell Branch (OG) - Higley (walk-on)
Thor Canales (LB) - Mountain Pointe (walk-on)
Dyelan Miller (WR) - Centennial
Will Plummer (QB) - Gilbert
Regen Terry (DE) - Florence

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

RJ Ahumada (C) - Sahuarita
Jason Beltran (DT) - Tonopah Valley
Kobe Hernandez (DT) - Tolleson
Juan Holguin (OG) - Empire
Gabriel Ocampo (DE) - Peoria
Brian Rodosta (OG) - O'Connor
Juaquin Rodriguez (K) - Centennial
Kenji Roland (RB) - Pinnacle
Santantoniano (DT) - Buena
Eddie Weigl (DT) - Desert Vista

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Jean Boyd (CB) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
Ben Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Deonce Elliott (RB) - Red Mountain (walk-on)
Will Shaffer (LB/TE) - Saguaro (blueshirt)
Kolbe Stuckwisch (C) - Gilbert (walk-on)

ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES

Jack Bullard (LS) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Butt (LB) - Notre Dame
Kyle Lewis (DE) - Horizon
Cole McCutcheon (LS) - O'Connor
Cameron Nash (CB) - Saguaro
Spencer Roy (DT) - Notre Dame
Shane Sunday (TE) - Pinnacle

AZUSA PACIFIC COUGARS

Justin Aletor (DT) - Agua Fria

BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS

Maalik Knox (DB) - Cesar Chavez

BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS

Andre Eden (RB) - Brophy
Jack Havener (CB) - Pinnacle

BROWN BEARS

Mac Franklin (LB) - Pinnacle

BUCKNELL BISON

Tyler Beverett (QB) - Saguaro

BUENA VISTA BEAVERS

Trenton Foster (LB) - Valley Vista

BYU COUGARS

Jake Griffin (OT) - Red Mountain
Micah Harper (CB) - Basha
Dean Jones (CB) - ALA-Queen Creek
Tate Romney (LB) - Chandler

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Tommy Christakos (WR/K) - Chaparral
Aidan Lee (WR) - Desert Ridge

CARROLL FIGHTING SAINTS

Trajan Forrester (DE) - North Canyon
Jonathan HagEstad (RB) - Willow Canyon
Jayden Jackson (DT) - Shadow Ridge
Trevor Klein (SS) - Brophy

CHADRON STATE EAGLES

Lloyd Love (TE) - Flowing Wells

COLGATE RAIDERS

Will Parker (LB) - Catalina Foothills

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Travis Drosos (LS) - Perry (walk-on)
Jason Harris (DE) - Higley
Brenden Rice (WR) - Hamilton

COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS

Gus Campbell (C) - Queen Creek

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Riley Barton (LB) - Chandler

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Robert Liss (K) - Verrado (walk-on)

COLUMBIA LIONS

Marcus Libman (WR) - Pinnacle

CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS

Ben Blancas (RB) - Casteel
Zane Kaupe (K) - Queen Creek
Collin Thompson (DE) - Thatcher

CONCORDIA UNIV. (MINN.) GOLDEN BEARS

Conner Cordts (QB) - Cactus

CROWN STORM

Zeke Alfonso (WR) - Valley Vista

CSU-PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES

Diego Armijo (WR) - Sabino
Carson Kennedy (C) - Agua Fria

DAYTON FLYERS

Rick Avelar III (LB) - Walden Grove

DEAN BULLDOGS

Josh Tata (LB) - Marcos de Niza

DICKINSON STATE BLUE HAWKS

Lucas Arnds (QB) - Cesar Chavez
Anthony Cano (DE) - Independence
Deavon Crawford (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Kyle Schoeppe (WR) - Shadow Mountain
Antwaun Winfield (DE) - Cesar Chavez

DIXIE STATE TRAILBLAZERS

Jay McEuen (TE) - Chandler
Cade Veach (TE) - Perry

EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS

Michael Molio'o (LB) - Sahuarita

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Chubba Purdy (QB) - Perry

FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS

Alex Norrish (OT) - Marcos de Niza
Kobe Rome (CB) - Perry
Dylan Zamorano (CB) - Canyon del Oro

FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS

Jack Littleton (LB) - Casteel
Dylan Simonton (QB) - O'Connor

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Kelee Ringo (CB) - Saguaro

HARVARD CRIMSON

Israel Benjamin (RB) - Saguaro
Brock Locnikar (LB) - Notre Dame

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Miguel Mejia (DT) - Walden Grove
Richmond Slan (CB) - Walden Grove
Sam Valenzuela (WR) - Sabino

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Dae Dae Hunter (RB) - Chandler

IDAHO VANDALS

Malakai Williams (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North (walk-on)

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Koby Hathcock (LS) - Desert Ridge

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Edward Bojorquez (OT) - Deer Valley
Jay Fields (DE) - Queen Creek
Jacob Flaherty (LB) - Cactus
Noah Martinez (LS) - St. Mary's

KANSAS WESLEYAN COYOTES

Mason Catterson (LB) - Canyon del Oro
Diego Lujan (OT) - Canyon del Oro

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Dalton Card (DE) - Casteel
Aayden Dodd (C) - Desert Vista
Josh Hovatter (C) - Centennial
Ryan Hutchens (WR) - Campo Verde
Zane Lalama (LB) - Queen Creek
Zack McGinnis (LB) - Desert Vista
Dawson Neese (OT) - Tolleson

LUTHER NORSE

Mason Ross (DE) - Casteel

MARY MARAUDERS

Jace Accurso (RB/LB) - Liberty
Liam Bannon (C) - Apollo
Grant Collins (DT) - Liberty
Andres Finlayson (LB) - Williams Field
Collin Gapen (WR) - Casteel
Jacob Gettings (LB) - Cibola
Donzell Howard (DT) - Casteel
Major Kelley (LB) - Red Mountain
Phoenix Payton (WR) - O'Connor
Isaiah Pittman (LB) - Liberty

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Jayson Petty (DE) - Sabino
Charlie Raetzman (CB) - Salpointe
Kyle St. Pierre (WR) - Millennium
Jonathan Velazquez (OT) - Odyssey Institute
Steven Williams (OG) - Mountain Pointe

MONMOUTH COLL. (ILL.) FIGHTING SCOTS

Zach Langenbach (LB) - Apache Junction

MOUNT UNION PURPLE RAIDERS

Drew Achor (DT) - Pinnacle

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Ian Shewell (DE) - Williams Field
Jace Taylor (WR) - Lake Havasu
Connor Witthoft (TE) - Salpointe

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Logan MacGregor (LS) - Highland (walk-on)
Justin Stinson (CB) - Valley Christian

NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK

Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Taylor Atkin (OT) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Ethen Cluff (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Tanner Crandall (WR) - Highland (walk-on)
Kevin Daniels (RB) - Glendale
Tommy Ellis (LB) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)
Blake Gamez (OT) - Verrado
Tyson Grubbs (RB) - Desert Vista
David Haen (WR) - Sunnyslope
Niko Haen (QB) - Sunnyslope
Kamdan Hightower (CB) - Chaparral
Colby Humphrey (RB) - Desert Vista
Devontae Ingram (CB) - South Mountain
Tye Kassen (OT) - Saguaro
Miles LeBlanc (OG) - Desert Vista
Nehemiah Magalei (OG) - Chandler
Joshua Maignan (RB) - Florence
Andrei Mayberry (SS) - Perry
Tyson Rohner (TE) - Highland (walk-on)
Cole Sabetta (LB) - Perry (walk-on)
Braxen Tessler (LB) - Saguaro
Regis Velez (WR) - Brophy
Adam Verbalaitis (C) - Pinnacle
Joe Weidinger (QB) - Flagstaff (walk-on)
Jacob Welsh (LS) - Liberty (walk-on)

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Jihad Marks (WR) - Desert Edge

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Gunner Maldonado (S/WR) - Chandler

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Tosh Baker (OT) - Pinnacle

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
Lathan Ransom (FS) - Salpointe

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Noah Nelson (OT) - Williams Field

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Cade Bennett (OT) - Notre Dame
Matt Polk (WR) - Saguaro

OLIVET NAZARENE TIGERS

Brandon Barrios (RB) - Ironwood Ridge

OREGON DUCKS

Jaylan Jeffers (OT) - Saguaro

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Cooper Darling (OG) - Williams Field

OTTAWA SPIRIT

Britt Alcott (DT) - Winslow
Mateo Alicea (WR) - Verrado
SaMaury Alexander (SS) - Arcadia
Michael Anderson (DE) - Desert Mountain
Jamaal Barnhardt (DT) - Sahuaro
Xavier Benitez (QB) - McClintock
Brayden Bernal (CB) - Combs
Quentin Brown (CB) - Youngker
Ozzie Casillas (LB) - Copper Canyon
Mario Chavez (CB) - Sunnyside
Prince Gee (CB) - Agua Fria
Ethan Haftings (LB) - San Tan Foothills
Gerald Howard (CB) - North Canyon
Kylin Johnson (RB) - Arcadia
Reggie Johnson (SS) - Queen Creek
Codey Juergensen (OL) - Canyon del Oro
Kaiden Lansford (QB) - Shadow Ridge
Ian Loggins (K) - Combs
Tufi Lupe (OT) - Dobson
Collin Lupinacci (DT) - Liberty
Angel Macedo (QB) - Buckeye
Colin McClure (LB) - Boulder Creek
Daniel Ramirez (DT) - Desert Ridge
Armando Ramos (DT): Sahuaro
Matt Reyes (LB) - Thunderbird
Anthony Rodriguez (RB) - Westview
Olandis Sanchez (QB) - North Canyon
Jovon Scott (WR) - Peoria
Damaggio Strevay (DE) - Cienega
Darren Stroman (CB) - Marana Mountain View
Omar Vasquez (K) - Westview
Christian Verdugo (OG) - Palo Verde
Eric Williams Jr. (DE) - Copper Canyon
Marcus Williams (WR) - Arcadia

PORTLAND STATE VIKINGS

Brad Young (TE) - Centennial

PRESENTATION SAINTS

Sebastian Janik (FB) - Combs

PRINCETON TIGERS

Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Jehran McGee (LB) - Highland

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS

John Butler (WR) - Desert Ridge
Jayden Fletcher (LB) - Campo Verde
Marc Jacob (RB) - Centennial
Jordan Jenkins (OT) - Notre Dame
Brail Lipford (CB) - Higley
Jonathan Morris (QB) - Centennial
Cameron Rasmussen (P/K) - Mountain Pointe
George Roeder IV (OG) - Centennial

SAINT ANSELM HAWKS

Cade Horton (WR) - Pinnacle

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Eric Haney (CB) - Centennial
Jack Helsten (TE) - Chaparral
Finley Lecky (C) - Hamilton

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Aaron Greene (DE) - Prescott
Jay Rudolph (TE) - Horizon

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

Tre Smith (DE) - Red Mountain

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Andrew Chino (WR) - Desert Ridge
Isaiah Mercado (OG) - Shadow Ridge
Kade Thorley (C) - ALA-Gilbert North

SMU MUSTANGS

Trent Strong (LB) - Salpointe

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Isaiah Eastman (WR) - Higley
Jake Martinelli (QB) - Horizon
Makai Obregon (SS) - Valley Vista

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE REDHAWKS

AJ Laux (OT) - Higley

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Rand Jensen (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Nick Arvay (QB) - Hamilton

ST. OLAF OLES

Luke Stephenson (DE) - Liberty

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN LUMBERJACKS

Frank Thompson (OG) - Liberty

STERLING WARRIORS

Sam Way (OG) - North Canyon

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Bijan Robinson (RB) - Salpointe

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Darvon Hubbard (RB) - Willow Canyon

UC DAVIS AGGIES

Joshua Gale (TE) - Williams Field
Andrew Rumary (OT) - Valley Vista

UCF KNIGHTS

Parker Navarro (QB) - Desert Vista

UCLA BRUINS

Bruno Fina (OG) - Salpointe
Joquarri Price (DE) - Desert Ridge
Damian Sellers (LB) - Saguaro
Jeremiah Trojan (LB) - Hamilton

UNLV REBELS

Alex Lines (TE) - Higley

USC TROJANS

Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy

UTAH UTES

Daniel Wood (LB/RB) - Highland (walk-on)

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Broc Lane (TE) - Perry

UTEP MINERS

Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa
Osaiasi Taueli (LB) - Mesa
Sione Tonga'uiha (DT) - Tempe

VALLEY CITY STATE VIKINGS

Quanah Locklear (QB) - Cibola
Justin Wilda (LB) - Sunrise Mountain

VALPARAISO CRUSADERS

Chase Folkestad (DE) - O'Connor

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Jacobe Covington (CB) - Saguaro
Jaden Green (LS) - Mesa
Danny Rivera (FS) - Saguaro (walk-on)

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Dylan Mayginnes (OT) - Hamilton

WEBER STATE WILDCATS

Hunter Scott (OT) - Perry

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Ephraim Amissah (K) - Marana
Jordan Buntings (FS) - Sahuaro
Jose DeHaro (K) - Tolleson
Aaron Henry IV (CB) - Perry
Sergio Sanchez (DT) - Salpointe
Matthew Winter (QB) - Brophy

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Malik Reed (LB) - Chandler

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Tanner Canfield (WR) - Valley Christian
Tommy Graif (OT) - Horizon
Conrad Gingg (LB) - Verrado

