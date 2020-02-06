UPDATED: 2/6/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The Class of 2020 is going to make a run at that number, because on the first day of the second signing period, a total of 262 seniors have not only made their commitments, but signed with four-year schools.



While most of the big-name recruits signed National Letters of Intent in December, there was still some drama among the name schools on Wednesday. Five players announced their commitments and signed with Division I schools.

Running back is a position of need heading into the 2020 season for Texas A&M and the Aggies filled one of those spots with Darvon Hubbard out of Willow Canyon. The 6-foot, 205-pound back moved to Arizona after his freshman year and played two seasons at Chaparral before transferring to WCHS. In those three years, Hubbard rushed for 24 touchdowns. Last season, he made headlines by scoring all of the touchdowns in a 42-0 win for the Wildcats over Dysart. Four of those came via the run and two more with TD receptions. Hubbard visited College Station in mid-January and chose A&M over Purdue and San Diego State (both of which he also took officials to).

"It was a great family feeling with all the coaches," Hubbard said in a text message. "It felt like home."



Texas A&M went 8-5 last season and won the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State. That victory was the 100th for head coach Jimbo Fisher.



Tre Smith led all of the 6A Conference in quarterback sacks last season with 18.5 as Red Mountain made it all the way to the championship game. The 6-4, 225-pound defensive end selected San Jose State during an on-campus ceremony honoring college-bound athletes. In addition to the sacks, Smith made 89 tackles for the Mountain Lions. He visited SJSU the weekend prior to Signing Day. Smith also held Mountain West offers from Boise State, Fresno State, and New Mexico.

San Jose State will welcome back 15 starters this season (eight on defense) from last year's team, which posted a record of 5-7. That was the Spartans' highest win total since 2015.



One of the first commitments of the morning on Wednesday came from Alex Lines. The 6-4, 230-pound tight end at Higley had been considering Boise State and BYU, but selected UNLV. After transferring to HHS, Lines had to sit out his entire junior year. As a senior, he caught 27 passes for 288 yards and scored four touchdowns. In addition to his pass-catching, Lines was a force in the Knights' run game with his blocking ability.

Lines is one of 22 three-star athletes in this UNLV recruiting class. The Rebels will play their first game of 2020 on Aug. 29 against Cal in the brand new Allegiant Stadium. The $2 billion facility will also host the Raiders.



They say college is a once in a lifetime opportunity. That's the way Shane Sunday feels about his commitment to West Point and the Army football program. The 6-3, 235-pound tight end and defensive end carries a GPA of 4.4 and started games at both positions for Pinnacle. On offense, he had 32 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Sunday had 10.5 sacks over his three years on varsity for the Pioneers. Army recruited him as a tight end.



"West Point has outstanding academics, a great football team surrounded with amazing coaches, and a quality of people there like no other," Sunday said in a text message. "I was looking for a college that would not only allow my athletic skills to grow, but also my character and leadership skills."

Sunday has a little bit of family history in the military as his grandfather was in the Marines.

Army has announced bowl tie-ins for the next six years. If the Black Knights are bowl-eligible in 2020, they would face an opponent from the Pac-12 Conference in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport. Last year, Army finished with a record of 5-8.



Finally, we keep it at the tight end position as Connor Witthoft announced his commitment to New Mexico. The 6-4, 215-pound athlete at Salpointe Catholic is also a two-way player that saw time at defensive end. Witthoft caught 18 passes for 265 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Lancers went undefeated in the regular season and made the Open Division tournament. On defense, Witthoft had a sack in Salpointe's first-round victory over Pinnacle. He also handled the punting for SC and was a team captain.

New Mexico quickly put together a recruiting class of 24 players. New head coach Danny Gonzales was hired on Dec. 17 and is planning to build the Lobo program back up with high school graduates. UNM, a member of the Mountain West Conference, went 2-10 last season.

