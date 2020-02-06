Gridiron Arizona's 2020 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS
Texas A&M lands commitment from Willow Canyon running back Hubbard
UPDATED: 2/6/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
The Class of 2020 is going to make a run at that number, because on the first day of the second signing period, a total of 262 seniors have not only made their commitments, but signed with four-year schools.
While most of the big-name recruits signed National Letters of Intent in December, there was still some drama among the name schools on Wednesday. Five players announced their commitments and signed with Division I schools.
Running back is a position of need heading into the 2020 season for Texas A&M and the Aggies filled one of those spots with Darvon Hubbard out of Willow Canyon. The 6-foot, 205-pound back moved to Arizona after his freshman year and played two seasons at Chaparral before transferring to WCHS. In those three years, Hubbard rushed for 24 touchdowns. Last season, he made headlines by scoring all of the touchdowns in a 42-0 win for the Wildcats over Dysart. Four of those came via the run and two more with TD receptions. Hubbard visited College Station in mid-January and chose A&M over Purdue and San Diego State (both of which he also took officials to).
"It was a great family feeling with all the coaches," Hubbard said in a text message. "It felt like home."
Texas A&M went 8-5 last season and won the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State. That victory was the 100th for head coach Jimbo Fisher.
Tre Smith led all of the 6A Conference in quarterback sacks last season with 18.5 as Red Mountain made it all the way to the championship game. The 6-4, 225-pound defensive end selected San Jose State during an on-campus ceremony honoring college-bound athletes. In addition to the sacks, Smith made 89 tackles for the Mountain Lions. He visited SJSU the weekend prior to Signing Day. Smith also held Mountain West offers from Boise State, Fresno State, and New Mexico.
San Jose State will welcome back 15 starters this season (eight on defense) from last year's team, which posted a record of 5-7. That was the Spartans' highest win total since 2015.
One of the first commitments of the morning on Wednesday came from Alex Lines. The 6-4, 230-pound tight end at Higley had been considering Boise State and BYU, but selected UNLV. After transferring to HHS, Lines had to sit out his entire junior year. As a senior, he caught 27 passes for 288 yards and scored four touchdowns. In addition to his pass-catching, Lines was a force in the Knights' run game with his blocking ability.
Lines is one of 22 three-star athletes in this UNLV recruiting class. The Rebels will play their first game of 2020 on Aug. 29 against Cal in the brand new Allegiant Stadium. The $2 billion facility will also host the Raiders.
They say college is a once in a lifetime opportunity. That's the way Shane Sunday feels about his commitment to West Point and the Army football program. The 6-3, 235-pound tight end and defensive end carries a GPA of 4.4 and started games at both positions for Pinnacle. On offense, he had 32 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Sunday had 10.5 sacks over his three years on varsity for the Pioneers. Army recruited him as a tight end.
"West Point has outstanding academics, a great football team surrounded with amazing coaches, and a quality of people there like no other," Sunday said in a text message. "I was looking for a college that would not only allow my athletic skills to grow, but also my character and leadership skills."
Sunday has a little bit of family history in the military as his grandfather was in the Marines.
Army has announced bowl tie-ins for the next six years. If the Black Knights are bowl-eligible in 2020, they would face an opponent from the Pac-12 Conference in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport. Last year, Army finished with a record of 5-8.
Finally, we keep it at the tight end position as Connor Witthoft announced his commitment to New Mexico. The 6-4, 215-pound athlete at Salpointe Catholic is also a two-way player that saw time at defensive end. Witthoft caught 18 passes for 265 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Lancers went undefeated in the regular season and made the Open Division tournament. On defense, Witthoft had a sack in Salpointe's first-round victory over Pinnacle. He also handled the punting for SC and was a team captain.
New Mexico quickly put together a recruiting class of 24 players. New head coach Danny Gonzales was hired on Dec. 17 and is planning to build the Lobo program back up with high school graduates. UNM, a member of the Mountain West Conference, went 2-10 last season.
CLASS OF 2020 SIGNINGS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Hyrum Boren (QB) - Red Mountain
Mason Bugg (QB) - Williams Field
Costen Cooley (C) - Red Mountain
Matt Malloy (LB) - Notre Dame
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Darrell Branch (OG) - Higley (walk-on)
Thor Canales (LB) - Mountain Pointe (walk-on)
Dyelan Miller (WR) - Centennial
Will Plummer (QB) - Gilbert
Regen Terry (DE) - Florence
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM
RJ Ahumada (C) - Sahuarita
Jason Beltran (DT) - Tonopah Valley
Kobe Hernandez (DT) - Tolleson
Juan Holguin (OG) - Empire
Gabriel Ocampo (DE) - Peoria
Brian Rodosta (OG) - O'Connor
Juaquin Rodriguez (K) - Centennial
Kenji Roland (RB) - Pinnacle
Santantoniano (DT) - Buena
Eddie Weigl (DT) - Desert Vista
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Jean Boyd (CB) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
Ben Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Deonce Elliott (RB) - Red Mountain (walk-on)
Will Shaffer (LB/TE) - Saguaro (blueshirt)
Kolbe Stuckwisch (C) - Gilbert (walk-on)
ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES
Jack Bullard (LS) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Butt (LB) - Notre Dame
Kyle Lewis (DE) - Horizon
Cole McCutcheon (LS) - O'Connor
Cameron Nash (CB) - Saguaro
Spencer Roy (DT) - Notre Dame
Shane Sunday (TE) - Pinnacle
AZUSA PACIFIC COUGARS
Justin Aletor (DT) - Agua Fria
BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS
Maalik Knox (DB) - Cesar Chavez
BOWDOIN POLAR BEARS
Andre Eden (RB) - Brophy
Jack Havener (CB) - Pinnacle
BROWN BEARS
Mac Franklin (LB) - Pinnacle
BUCKNELL BISON
Tyler Beverett (QB) - Saguaro
BUENA VISTA BEAVERS
Trenton Foster (LB) - Valley Vista
BYU COUGARS
Jake Griffin (OT) - Red Mountain
Micah Harper (CB) - Basha
Dean Jones (CB) - ALA-Queen Creek
Tate Romney (LB) - Chandler
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Tommy Christakos (WR/K) - Chaparral
Aidan Lee (WR) - Desert Ridge
CARROLL FIGHTING SAINTS
Trajan Forrester (DE) - North Canyon
Jonathan HagEstad (RB) - Willow Canyon
Jayden Jackson (DT) - Shadow Ridge
Trevor Klein (SS) - Brophy
CHADRON STATE EAGLES
Lloyd Love (TE) - Flowing Wells
COLGATE RAIDERS
Will Parker (LB) - Catalina Foothills
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Travis Drosos (LS) - Perry (walk-on)
Jason Harris (DE) - Higley
Brenden Rice (WR) - Hamilton
COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS
Gus Campbell (C) - Queen Creek
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Riley Barton (LB) - Chandler
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Robert Liss (K) - Verrado (walk-on)
COLUMBIA LIONS
Marcus Libman (WR) - Pinnacle
CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS
Ben Blancas (RB) - Casteel
Zane Kaupe (K) - Queen Creek
Collin Thompson (DE) - Thatcher
CONCORDIA UNIV. (MINN.) GOLDEN BEARS
Conner Cordts (QB) - Cactus
CROWN STORM
Zeke Alfonso (WR) - Valley Vista
CSU-PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES
Diego Armijo (WR) - Sabino
Carson Kennedy (C) - Agua Fria
DAYTON FLYERS
Rick Avelar III (LB) - Walden Grove
DEAN BULLDOGS
Josh Tata (LB) - Marcos de Niza
DICKINSON STATE BLUE HAWKS
Lucas Arnds (QB) - Cesar Chavez
Anthony Cano (DE) - Independence
Deavon Crawford (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Kyle Schoeppe (WR) - Shadow Mountain
Antwaun Winfield (DE) - Cesar Chavez
DIXIE STATE TRAILBLAZERS
Jay McEuen (TE) - Chandler
Cade Veach (TE) - Perry
EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS
Michael Molio'o (LB) - Sahuarita
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
Chubba Purdy (QB) - Perry
FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS
Alex Norrish (OT) - Marcos de Niza
Kobe Rome (CB) - Perry
Dylan Zamorano (CB) - Canyon del Oro
FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS
Jack Littleton (LB) - Casteel
Dylan Simonton (QB) - O'Connor
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Kelee Ringo (CB) - Saguaro
HARVARD CRIMSON
Israel Benjamin (RB) - Saguaro
Brock Locnikar (LB) - Notre Dame
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Miguel Mejia (DT) - Walden Grove
Richmond Slan (CB) - Walden Grove
Sam Valenzuela (WR) - Sabino
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Dae Dae Hunter (RB) - Chandler
IDAHO VANDALS
Malakai Williams (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North (walk-on)
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Koby Hathcock (LS) - Desert Ridge
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Edward Bojorquez (OT) - Deer Valley
Jay Fields (DE) - Queen Creek
Jacob Flaherty (LB) - Cactus
Noah Martinez (LS) - St. Mary's
KANSAS WESLEYAN COYOTES
Mason Catterson (LB) - Canyon del Oro
Diego Lujan (OT) - Canyon del Oro
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Dalton Card (DE) - Casteel
Aayden Dodd (C) - Desert Vista
Josh Hovatter (C) - Centennial
Ryan Hutchens (WR) - Campo Verde
Zane Lalama (LB) - Queen Creek
Zack McGinnis (LB) - Desert Vista
Dawson Neese (OT) - Tolleson
LUTHER NORSE
Mason Ross (DE) - Casteel
MARY MARAUDERS
Jace Accurso (RB/LB) - Liberty
Liam Bannon (C) - Apollo
Grant Collins (DT) - Liberty
Andres Finlayson (LB) - Williams Field
Collin Gapen (WR) - Casteel
Jacob Gettings (LB) - Cibola
Donzell Howard (DT) - Casteel
Major Kelley (LB) - Red Mountain
Phoenix Payton (WR) - O'Connor
Isaiah Pittman (LB) - Liberty
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Jayson Petty (DE) - Sabino
Charlie Raetzman (CB) - Salpointe
Kyle St. Pierre (WR) - Millennium
Jonathan Velazquez (OT) - Odyssey Institute
Steven Williams (OG) - Mountain Pointe
MONMOUTH COLL. (ILL.) FIGHTING SCOTS
Zach Langenbach (LB) - Apache Junction
MOUNT UNION PURPLE RAIDERS
Drew Achor (DT) - Pinnacle
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Ian Shewell (DE) - Williams Field
Jace Taylor (WR) - Lake Havasu
Connor Witthoft (TE) - Salpointe
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Logan MacGregor (LS) - Highland (walk-on)
Justin Stinson (CB) - Valley Christian
NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK
Ben Finley (QB) - Paradise Valley
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Taylor Atkin (OT) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Ethen Cluff (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Tanner Crandall (WR) - Highland (walk-on)
Kevin Daniels (RB) - Glendale
Tommy Ellis (LB) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)
Blake Gamez (OT) - Verrado
Tyson Grubbs (RB) - Desert Vista
David Haen (WR) - Sunnyslope
Niko Haen (QB) - Sunnyslope
Kamdan Hightower (CB) - Chaparral
Colby Humphrey (RB) - Desert Vista
Devontae Ingram (CB) - South Mountain
Tye Kassen (OT) - Saguaro
Miles LeBlanc (OG) - Desert Vista
Nehemiah Magalei (OG) - Chandler
Joshua Maignan (RB) - Florence
Andrei Mayberry (SS) - Perry
Tyson Rohner (TE) - Highland (walk-on)
Cole Sabetta (LB) - Perry (walk-on)
Braxen Tessler (LB) - Saguaro
Regis Velez (WR) - Brophy
Adam Verbalaitis (C) - Pinnacle
Joe Weidinger (QB) - Flagstaff (walk-on)
Jacob Welsh (LS) - Liberty (walk-on)
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Jihad Marks (WR) - Desert Edge
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Gunner Maldonado (S/WR) - Chandler
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Tosh Baker (OT) - Pinnacle
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Jack Miller (QB) - Chaparral
Lathan Ransom (FS) - Salpointe
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Noah Nelson (OT) - Williams Field
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Cade Bennett (OT) - Notre Dame
Matt Polk (WR) - Saguaro
OLIVET NAZARENE TIGERS
Brandon Barrios (RB) - Ironwood Ridge
OREGON DUCKS
Jaylan Jeffers (OT) - Saguaro
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Cooper Darling (OG) - Williams Field
OTTAWA SPIRIT
Britt Alcott (DT) - Winslow
Mateo Alicea (WR) - Verrado
SaMaury Alexander (SS) - Arcadia
Michael Anderson (DE) - Desert Mountain
Jamaal Barnhardt (DT) - Sahuaro
Xavier Benitez (QB) - McClintock
Brayden Bernal (CB) - Combs
Quentin Brown (CB) - Youngker
Ozzie Casillas (LB) - Copper Canyon
Mario Chavez (CB) - Sunnyside
Prince Gee (CB) - Agua Fria
Ethan Haftings (LB) - San Tan Foothills
Gerald Howard (CB) - North Canyon
Kylin Johnson (RB) - Arcadia
Reggie Johnson (SS) - Queen Creek
Codey Juergensen (OL) - Canyon del Oro
Kaiden Lansford (QB) - Shadow Ridge
Ian Loggins (K) - Combs
Tufi Lupe (OT) - Dobson
Collin Lupinacci (DT) - Liberty
Angel Macedo (QB) - Buckeye
Colin McClure (LB) - Boulder Creek
Daniel Ramirez (DT) - Desert Ridge
Armando Ramos (DT): Sahuaro
Matt Reyes (LB) - Thunderbird
Anthony Rodriguez (RB) - Westview
Olandis Sanchez (QB) - North Canyon
Jovon Scott (WR) - Peoria
Damaggio Strevay (DE) - Cienega
Darren Stroman (CB) - Marana Mountain View
Omar Vasquez (K) - Westview
Christian Verdugo (OG) - Palo Verde
Eric Williams Jr. (DE) - Copper Canyon
Marcus Williams (WR) - Arcadia
PORTLAND STATE VIKINGS
Brad Young (TE) - Centennial
PRESENTATION SAINTS
Sebastian Janik (FB) - Combs
PRINCETON TIGERS
Jackson Ford (LB) - Perry
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Jehran McGee (LB) - Highland
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS
John Butler (WR) - Desert Ridge
Jayden Fletcher (LB) - Campo Verde
Marc Jacob (RB) - Centennial
Jordan Jenkins (OT) - Notre Dame
Brail Lipford (CB) - Higley
Jonathan Morris (QB) - Centennial
Cameron Rasmussen (P/K) - Mountain Pointe
George Roeder IV (OG) - Centennial
SAINT ANSELM HAWKS
Cade Horton (WR) - Pinnacle
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Eric Haney (CB) - Centennial
Jack Helsten (TE) - Chaparral
Finley Lecky (C) - Hamilton
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Aaron Greene (DE) - Prescott
Jay Rudolph (TE) - Horizon
SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS
Tre Smith (DE) - Red Mountain
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Andrew Chino (WR) - Desert Ridge
Isaiah Mercado (OG) - Shadow Ridge
Kade Thorley (C) - ALA-Gilbert North
SMU MUSTANGS
Trent Strong (LB) - Salpointe
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Isaiah Eastman (WR) - Higley
Jake Martinelli (QB) - Horizon
Makai Obregon (SS) - Valley Vista
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE REDHAWKS
AJ Laux (OT) - Higley
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Rand Jensen (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Nick Arvay (QB) - Hamilton
ST. OLAF OLES
Luke Stephenson (DE) - Liberty
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN LUMBERJACKS
Frank Thompson (OG) - Liberty
STERLING WARRIORS
Sam Way (OG) - North Canyon
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Bijan Robinson (RB) - Salpointe
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Darvon Hubbard (RB) - Willow Canyon
UC DAVIS AGGIES
Joshua Gale (TE) - Williams Field
Andrew Rumary (OT) - Valley Vista
UCF KNIGHTS
Parker Navarro (QB) - Desert Vista
UCLA BRUINS
Bruno Fina (OG) - Salpointe
Joquarri Price (DE) - Desert Ridge
Damian Sellers (LB) - Saguaro
Jeremiah Trojan (LB) - Hamilton
UNLV REBELS
Alex Lines (TE) - Higley
USC TROJANS
Parker Lewis (K) - Saguaro
Andrew Milek (OT) - Brophy
UTAH UTES
Daniel Wood (LB/RB) - Highland (walk-on)
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Broc Lane (TE) - Perry
UTEP MINERS
Michael Flood (OT) - Maricopa
Osaiasi Taueli (LB) - Mesa
Sione Tonga'uiha (DT) - Tempe
VALLEY CITY STATE VIKINGS
Quanah Locklear (QB) - Cibola
Justin Wilda (LB) - Sunrise Mountain
VALPARAISO CRUSADERS
Chase Folkestad (DE) - O'Connor
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Jacobe Covington (CB) - Saguaro
Jaden Green (LS) - Mesa
Danny Rivera (FS) - Saguaro (walk-on)
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Dylan Mayginnes (OT) - Hamilton
WEBER STATE WILDCATS
Hunter Scott (OT) - Perry
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Ephraim Amissah (K) - Marana
Jordan Buntings (FS) - Sahuaro
Jose DeHaro (K) - Tolleson
Aaron Henry IV (CB) - Perry
Sergio Sanchez (DT) - Salpointe
Matthew Winter (QB) - Brophy
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Malik Reed (LB) - Chandler
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Tanner Canfield (WR) - Valley Christian
Tommy Graif (OT) - Horizon
Conrad Gingg (LB) - Verrado