Spring Ball Interview: Basha HC/QB Duo Chris McDonald and Brodie Vehrs

Last year Basha proved that they were much more than a four-year fad, as Brodie Vehrs, Noah Roberts, and a talented Bears roster made a trip to the Open Division Championship just one year removed from the Demond Williams era.

Falling short creates an appetite, and the Bears are looking to feast this year.

Join us in the Subscribers-only TeamAZV Forum as we discuss some of the things we're looking forward to from Basha this season, and check out the interviews with Head Coach Chris McDonald and QB Brodie Vehrs below.