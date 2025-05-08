Spring Ball Interview: Desert Edge Head Coach Henri MacArthur

The 2024 Desert Edge title run was a gritty throwback reminder to the Hamilton Huskies squad of 2012, starting the season 0-2 before finding their offensive footing and relying upon a dominant defense to ultimately win it all.

How can Desert Edge follow up on allowing only 16 points per game? According to their head coach- by taking it one day at a time, and treating the weight room like their own personal state championship game on a daily basis.

