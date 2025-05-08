Published May 8, 2025
Spring Ball Interview: Desert Edge Head Coach Henri MacArthur
Adam Beadle  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff Writer
The 2024 Desert Edge title run was a gritty throwback reminder to the Hamilton Huskies squad of 2012, starting the season 0-2 before finding their offensive footing and relying upon a dominant defense to ultimately win it all.

How can Desert Edge follow up on allowing only 16 points per game? According to their head coach- by taking it one day at a time, and treating the weight room like their own personal state championship game on a daily basis.

Join us in the Subscribers-only TeamAZV Forum as we discuss some of the things we're looking forward to from Desert Edge this season, and check out the interview with Head Coach Henri MacArthur below.


