The 2022 6A ArizonaVarsity Awards

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!

Without further ado- here are this year's honors for the 6A division:

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Player of the Year

Devon Dampier (Saguaro)

Saguaro QB Devon Dampier
Saguaro QB Devon Dampier (Jason Digos)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Player of the Year

Navi Bruzon (Liberty)

Liberty QB Navi Bruzon
Liberty QB Navi Bruzon (Jason Digos)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Ruiz (Liberty)

Liberty LB Anthony Ruiz
Liberty LB Anthony Ruiz (Christine Andert (Picture Lady Photography LLC))

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Co-Two-Way Player of the Year

Jeremiah Newcombe (Casteel)

and

Griffin Schureman (Queen Creek)

Casteel WR/DB Jeremiah Newcombe
Casteel WR/DB Jeremiah Newcombe (Jack Beasley/Tribune)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Underclassman of the Year

Wyatt Horton (Pinnacle)

Pinnacle QB Wyatt Horton
Pinnacle QB Wyatt Horton (Jason Digos)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Underclassman of the Year

Garrett Martin (Saguaro)

Saguaro DL Garrett Martin
Saguaro DL Garrett Martin (Jason Digos)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year

Ca'lil Valentine (Chandler)

Chandler RB Ca'lil Valentine
Chandler RB Ca'lil Valentine

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year

Jack Bleier (Basha)

Basha LB Jack Bleier
Basha LB Jack Bleier (Cody Cameron)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Coach of the Year

Collin Thomas (Liberty)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Assistant Coach of the Year

Zach Griffin (Basha)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Quarterback of the Year

Demond Williams (Basha)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Running Back of the Year

Deshaun Buchanan (Basha)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Dual-Threat Back of the Year

Lenox Lawson (Red Mountain)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Wide Receiver of the Year

Duce Robinson (Pinnacle)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Tight End of the Year

Braylon Gardner (Liberty)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Lineman of the Year

Caleb Lomu (Highland)

6A Team Offensive Line of the Year

Basha High School

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Lineman of the Year

Cooper Scott (Highland)

Highland DL Cooper Scott
Highland DL Cooper Scott (via Cooper Scott on Twitter)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Linebacker of the Year

Alex McLaughlin (Hamilton)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Back of the Year

Miles Lockhart (Basha)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Return Specialist of the Year

Cole Martin (Basha)

ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Kicking Specialist of the Year

Matthew Krneta (Hamilton)

Hamilton K Matthew Krneta
Hamilton K Matthew Krneta (Ralph Amsden)

ArizonaVarsity 6A Premier Region Awards

Player of the Year: Demond Williams (Basha)

Offensive Player of the Year: Deshaun Buchanan (Basha)

Defensive Player Year: Wyatt Milkovic (Basha)

Coach of the Year: Chris McDonald (Basha)

ArizonaVarsity 6A Central Region Awards

Player of the Year: Christian Clark (Mountain Pointe)

Offensive Player of the Year: Micah Boozer (Cesar Chavez)

Defensive Player Year: Tristan Shafer (Corona del Sol)

Coach of the Year: Jake Barro (Corona del Sol)

ArizonaVarsity 6A Northeast Valley Region Awards

Player of the Year: Devon Dampier (Saguaro)

Offensive Player of the Year: Duce Robinson (Pinnacle)

Defensive Player Year: Joseph Allen (Highland)

Coach of the Year: Jason Mohns (Saguaro)

ArizonaVarsity 6A Fiesta Region Awards

Player of the Year: Tre Brown (Mesa)

Offensive Player of the Year: Junior St. Syr (Mesa)

Defensive Player Year: Blake Cameron (Dobson)

Coach of the Year: Chad DeGrenier (Mesa)

ArizonaVarsity 6A East Valley Region Awards

Player of the Year: Lenox Lawson (Red Mountain)

Offensive Player of the Year: Ja'Kobi Lane (Red Mountain)

Defensive Player Year: Cole Lalama (Queen Creek)

Coach of the Year: Travis Schureman (Queen Creek)

ArizonaVarsity 6A West Valley Region Awards

Player of the Year: Anthony Garcia (Shadow Ridge)

Offensive Player of the Year: Mikel Henderson (Valley Vista)

Defensive Player Year: Tryston Hall (Cibola)

Coach of the Year: Derek Wahlstrom (Valley Vista)

ArizonaVarsity 6A Desert Valley Region Awards

Player of the Year: Anthony Ruiz (Liberty)

Offensive Player of the Year: Navi Bruzon (Liberty)

Defensive Player Year: Noah Carter (Centennial)

Coach of the Year: Collin Thomas (Liberty)

