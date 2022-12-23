The 2022 6A ArizonaVarsity Awards
Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity Awards!
Without further ado- here are this year's honors for the 6A division:
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Player of the Year
Devon Dampier (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Player of the Year
Navi Bruzon (Liberty)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Player of the Year
Anthony Ruiz (Liberty)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Co-Two-Way Player of the Year
Jeremiah Newcombe (Casteel)
and
Griffin Schureman (Queen Creek)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Underclassman of the Year
Wyatt Horton (Pinnacle)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Underclassman of the Year
Garrett Martin (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Breakout Player of the Year
Ca'lil Valentine (Chandler)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year
Jack Bleier (Basha)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Coach of the Year
Collin Thomas (Liberty)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Assistant Coach of the Year
Zach Griffin (Basha)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Quarterback of the Year
Demond Williams (Basha)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Running Back of the Year
Deshaun Buchanan (Basha)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Dual-Threat Back of the Year
Lenox Lawson (Red Mountain)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Wide Receiver of the Year
Duce Robinson (Pinnacle)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Tight End of the Year
Braylon Gardner (Liberty)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Offensive Lineman of the Year
Caleb Lomu (Highland)
6A Team Offensive Line of the Year
Basha High School
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Lineman of the Year
Cooper Scott (Highland)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Linebacker of the Year
Alex McLaughlin (Hamilton)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Back of the Year
Miles Lockhart (Basha)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Return Specialist of the Year
Cole Martin (Basha)
ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Kicking Specialist of the Year
Matthew Krneta (Hamilton)
ArizonaVarsity 6A Premier Region Awards
Player of the Year: Demond Williams (Basha)
Offensive Player of the Year: Deshaun Buchanan (Basha)
Defensive Player Year: Wyatt Milkovic (Basha)
Coach of the Year: Chris McDonald (Basha)
ArizonaVarsity 6A Central Region Awards
Player of the Year: Christian Clark (Mountain Pointe)
Offensive Player of the Year: Micah Boozer (Cesar Chavez)
Defensive Player Year: Tristan Shafer (Corona del Sol)
Coach of the Year: Jake Barro (Corona del Sol)
ArizonaVarsity 6A Northeast Valley Region Awards
Player of the Year: Devon Dampier (Saguaro)
Offensive Player of the Year: Duce Robinson (Pinnacle)
Defensive Player Year: Joseph Allen (Highland)
Coach of the Year: Jason Mohns (Saguaro)
ArizonaVarsity 6A Fiesta Region Awards
Player of the Year: Tre Brown (Mesa)
Offensive Player of the Year: Junior St. Syr (Mesa)
Defensive Player Year: Blake Cameron (Dobson)
Coach of the Year: Chad DeGrenier (Mesa)
ArizonaVarsity 6A East Valley Region Awards
Player of the Year: Lenox Lawson (Red Mountain)
Offensive Player of the Year: Ja'Kobi Lane (Red Mountain)
Defensive Player Year: Cole Lalama (Queen Creek)
Coach of the Year: Travis Schureman (Queen Creek)
ArizonaVarsity 6A West Valley Region Awards
Player of the Year: Anthony Garcia (Shadow Ridge)
Offensive Player of the Year: Mikel Henderson (Valley Vista)
Defensive Player Year: Tryston Hall (Cibola)
Coach of the Year: Derek Wahlstrom (Valley Vista)
ArizonaVarsity 6A Desert Valley Region Awards
Player of the Year: Anthony Ruiz (Liberty)
Offensive Player of the Year: Navi Bruzon (Liberty)
Defensive Player Year: Noah Carter (Centennial)
Coach of the Year: Collin Thomas (Liberty)
