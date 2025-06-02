The good and bad that comes with the AIA cracking down on media credentials

I know what you’re thinking. This is a topic I’ve harped on for a while now. I promise you, this will be the last column about this subject. Hopefully. Let me set the stage for what you can expect from this column. The AIA has begun its shakedown of media entities and is in the process of qualifying – or un-qualifying – them for credentials for the upcoming season. This has the potential to be great, and it also has the potential to do some serious harm. Do I have your attention? Let’s begin. The AIA recently held a meeting with media members to discuss the shortfalls of the credentialing process. According to those inside the room, advice was given on how to limit access to non-reputable media sources.

For many years the AIA has prioritized news stations, papers and online digital media companies that have several pieces of written content – so pretty much Arizona Varsity. The influx of videographers has created tension in the space, however, as the AIA struggled to identify who was a legit media source posting to a website and who simply did it for TikTok and other social media platforms. In my last column I was very vocal about those who I believe do not deserve to have a credential. I also was vocal about those who are doing things the right way. Rumors have swirled that sites like BJ Media and those alike could be at risk of losing credentials. Brandon chose not to provide a comment for this column. Sure, this isn’t my battle to fight. But I think there needs to be some clarity in who is doing it for the right reasons and who isn’t. Let’s take Brandon and BJ Media for example.

Brandon (BJMedia) is someone who does things the right way and has built his company from the ground up. He has gone above and beyond to highlight programs that normally don’t get coverage, including flag football. It’s true they don’t write very many articles. But neither does AZ Family, 12 News, Fox 10, ABC 15, etc. Two of those don’t cover high school sports unless there’s a scandal or the championship games. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing, but we should prioritize people who actually care about the athletes and it’s not just another assignment for them. Again, nothing against those people. They do great work for Fox and ABC. The AIA is cracking down on for-profit companies that act more like PR firms than traditional media, per a source. This confused me a bit, and here’s why. Anyone in the media knows all too well the fuss that is made following championship trophy ceremonies about MaxPreps getting the first photograph. MaxPreps pays for that opportunity. Yes, pays for it. MaxPreps is the largest high school sports entity in the country. But when was the last time an article was written about Arizona that wasn't just a list of statistics- when was the last time an article on Maxpreps featured a quote from an Arizona coach or athlete? When was the last time a video show by one of their videographers – someone on the ground – was posted to the site? Instead, photos that parents and players have to purchase are all that’s available. That seems pretty profitable to me. MaxPreps photographers are given free reign to do whatever they desire, while many of us are told we are limited to one credential for a state final. I don’t write this to bash the AIA. Again, I’m a fan of everyone inside that building in Phoenix. But while the policies they are instilling are great, standards have to be the same across the board. And maybe reminding the AIA of the need for consistent standards might save a company like BJMedia from being excluded from covering Arizona high school sports. After all, the AIA put Arizona Varsity's credentials under review back in 2017 for being subscription-based and member funded... just like AZCentral, and ironically, membership to the Arizona Interscholastic Association itself.

If a company like BJ Media, which employs several people to help film games and provide updates every week, loses credentials for having a for-profit arm where booster clubs and and parents can directly purchase video highlights, how do we justify the AIA's endorsement of Maxpreps- which has a for-profit arm where booster clubs and and parents can directly purchase video highlights? Again, I think we’re targeting the wrong people here. Not to mention, people are going to find ways to cover games, credentialed or not. And that’s when we begin to run into problems. Because the AIA, which is reportedly considering instituting background checks as part of the credentialing process, isn't going to have the ability to regulate anyone who decides to go directly through the schools for their access. So, let’s set the precedent early. Legit media companies deserve credentials- even if the new forms of media are foreign to the people in charge of creating policies. People who produce videos and do things the right way deserve credentials. Hypebeasts, clout chasers and wannabe TikTokers don’t. The AIA just needs some people to help them distinguish the difference.

