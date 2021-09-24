The JustChilly.TV Sideline Vlog: (S5, Ep 10-13)

The JustChilly.TV Sideline vlog returns for year 5! The 2021 high school football season has officially kicked off, and Chilly's back on high school sidelines to bring you the best action and interviews. Subscribe to JustChilly.TV on YouTube, and give Chilly a follow on Twitter.



The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 10): Basha vs Brophy (Freshman Game)

Chilly heads out to Basha for their freshman game against Brophy. Appearances from 2023 Basha RB Deshaun Bucanan, 2023 Basha DB Cole Martin, 2024 Basha QB Demond Williams, 2024 Basha DB Miles Lockhart and 2023 Basha LB Jackson Browning.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 11): Salpointe Catholic at Cienega (Varsity)

Chilly heads out to Vail, Arizona for some Thursday night football between Salpointe Catholic and Cienega. Appearances from 2025 Marana ATH Dezmon Roebuck, Sports360AZ's Jordan Hamm, 2024 Canton del Oro OL Sa'kylee Woodard, 2022 Salpointe ATH Joey Sumlin, 2022 Salpointe QB Treyson Bourguet, and 2024 Salpointe OL Luis Cordova.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 12): Highland vs Desert Ridge (Freshman Game)

Chilly takes the trip out to Highland to see the freshman level matchup between the Hawks and Desert Ridge. Appearances by 2023 Highland OL AJ Dutchover, Highland Head Coach Brock Farrell, and 2022 Highland QB Gage Dayley.

The Sideline Vlog (S5, Ep. 13): Mesquite at Apache Junction (Varsity)

Chilly heads out to Apache Junction to see the Prospectors take on back-to-back defending 4A Champion Mesquite. Appearances by AJ Principal Dr. Lineberry, AJ Team Photographer JJ Digos, Mesquite assistant coach Vance Miller, Mesquite Head Coach Scott Hare, 2022 Mesquite ATH Andrew Morris, and 2022 Mesquite ATH Blake Corner.