ArizonaVarsity - Where are They Now? Bryan Lang

Welcome to Lee Patterson' s "Where are they now?" feature on ArizonaVarsity.com. This feature is a chance for former Arizona prep athletes to update us about their career, family, and journey since being a high school athlete. If you would like to be included, or are wondering whatever happened to one of your favorite athletes from back in the day, send an email to Lee@arizonavarsity.com.

High School(s) attended and years:

Westwood (graduated in 1998)

Sports Played:

Baseball

High School sports awards:

Team leading hitter and 1st Team all Region, and 1st Team all East Valley

College(s) attended, years and sports played:

Scottsdale Community College (1998-2000)



Pro sports and awards:

Drafted in the 36th round by the San Francisco Giants in the 99 draft. Never signed

Current career:

Work at Snowflake High School and also the head baseball coach. Graduating from GCU in the spring with my teaching degree. Also working in ministry with the FCA, (Fellowship of Christian Athletes).

Best player you played against in High School:

Shane Loux from Highland High School. Throwing 96 and drafted early in the 97 draft.

Favorite Memory from high school sports:

Getting to play region games in Hohokam stadium (Spring training home of the Cubs and now the A's).

Advice to current high school athletes:

Enjoy the process and don't be so concerned about the outcome. Enjoy all the little things that lead up to the games and the outcome.

Would you have done anything different from high school until now:

Finished my degree sooner.

Married? Kids?:

Married for 12 years, three daughters and three stepsons.





