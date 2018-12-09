WEEKLY BLOG: 12/8/18

Bijan Robinson is not just the best player on Southern Arizona's best team, although that would be high praise in itself.

Salpointe Catholic finished 13-1 and played in the 4A state championship game for the second straight year. The Lancers averaged 43.9 points and won 10 games by more than three touchdowns (average margin in their 13 wins was 32.5).

It was a dominant run game for SC keyed by Robinson that led the entire state in rushing with 4,073 yards.



And at an award ceremony Saturday afternoon put on by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club, Robinson was announced as the recipient of this year's Ed Doherty Award.

Robinson, a junior that has started the past two seasons, accepted the award following a luncheon at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, becoming the 37th winner of the prestigious honor, billed as Arizona high school football's "Heisman Trophy".

Standing at 6-1 and 205 pounds, Robinson had his second consecutive 2,000-yard season finishing with 2,400. He also broke Cam Denson's school record from 2013 with 36 total touchdowns (35 rushing). In three seasons, Robinson has 4,801 rushing yards and has scored 72 TDs. He amassed those 35 scores on the ground in just 170 carries, averaging more than 14 yards per attempt and scoring on better than one in five touches. Robinson surpassed the century mark 11 times this year.

That 11th time was in the title game last week in Tucson. Robinson ran for 155 yards in his 27 carries and scored a touchdown, but it wasn't enough in a 42-16 defeat against Saguaro.

Votes were tabulated earlier this week from several media members (including myself) and GCSGC committee members. The top five candidates were brought up to the stage prior to the final announcement. They were DeCarlos Brooks (RB-Chandler), Jacob Conover (QB-Chandler), Robinson, Jake Smith (RB/WR-Notre Dame), and Connor Soelle (LB/RB-Saguaro).

"It is bigger than me," Robinson said. "This one means a lot for the Tucson community and Salpointe."

The goal of elevating his game to a high level has been in place even before playing on Friday nights.

"From Pop Warner, I've always wanted to strive to be the best player," Robinson said. "From high school, all the hard work I've put in is for moments like this."

Robinson also credited his offensive line of Jonah Miller, Colin Dreis, CJ Franks, Thomas Lares, and Bruno Fina. He called them "the best O-Line in the state at any level".

Also making the trip up to the Valley was Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene.

"He's a tremendous competitor and teammate," Bene said. "He sets an incredible example in practice. He practices as hard as anyone I've coached in 20 years."

In addition to his abilities on the field, Bene is impressed with Robinson's character off of it.

"He's a very humble, god-fearing kid," Bene said. "He understands what it means to be a student athlete."

The award's namesake, Ed Doherty, was a football player and coach. He is the only person to serve in the head coaching position for both Arizona and Arizona State. In the high school football ranks, he was the head coach at St. Mary's (1965-1970) and Salpointe (1978-1982). In his final season with the Lancers, Bene was the team's quarterback. So, the award going to one of his players has tremendous personal significance.

"To me, that is the highest honor," Bene said. "He's one of the greatest men I've ever known and he's had an incredible influence in my life. For Bijon to be forever linked to Coach Doherty is a tremendous honor."

Robinson has 13 college offers, including half of the Pac-12. His recruitment is truly national as Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and Oklahoma have also offered. Robinson said after the first of the year, he would decide where he would like to take official visits (which he can do as early as April).

In addition to the announcement of the winner, the entire day was about the celebration of the 51 nominees, which were selected throughout the season by having one of the top weekly performances in the state. All levels and areas of the state were represented from Tombstone and Buena in the south to Winslow up north. While most of the medallion winners were offensive players, there was representation on the defensive side of the ball and along the offensive line. A total of 37 different schools were represented as the nominees were individually announced entering the ballroom.

Prior to the start of the luncheon, a Green Room was set up where media members were able to interview the finalists. A total of 46 of the 51 nominees were in attendance and I had a chance to talk with a few of them.

"I like putting on for my team," Centennial safety and running back Jaiden Young said. "Them helping me get here makes it 10 times better."

Young, a junior, won a state championship for the second straight year and while he plays on both sides of the ball, it's on the defensive end that he takes more pride in.

"After the Bishop Gorman game, we were so precise with what we do," Young said. "We don't miss that many tackles. (Defensive Coordinator) Andrew Taylor gives us a great scheme to go to."

Thunderbird quarterback Trevor Messing was a medallion winner in the final game of his high school career. It was a spectacular performance during a wild 62-52 victory over St. Mary's. Messing completed 26-of-36 passes for 575 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished the year with 39 TD passes and 3,244 yards.

"It was everyone - offensive line, receivers running great routes, giving me time," Messing said of the record performance. "Everyone was clicking that night."

The Chiefs run a spread offense and Messing was able to take some deep shots down the field throughout the year. At 6-3, and 190 pounds, he has been talking to Northern Arizona, Division II, and Division III schools. One of the highlights of the day for him was the interaction with his fellow competitors.

"It's awesome to meet all these guys you respect," Messing said.

Glendale junior running back Kevin Daniels helped the Cardinals reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006. An 8-0 start propelled GHS into the postseason, where it gave everything it had in a 49-48 loss to Tucson Sahuaro. Daniels rushed for 202 yards and six touchdowns in the game and ended the year with 1,935 yards and 38 TDs on the ground (43 total). No player in the state crossed the end zone and put six on the board more than Daniels did in 2018.

"Everybody wanted the same goal," Daniels said. "We all wanted to make the playoffs and wanted to work hard for it."

Daniels missed the last four games of his sophomore season due to a broken leg. At 6-2 and 225 pounds, he's a physical and hard runner.

"I don't let people just tackle me," Daniels said. "If you're going to go for my legs, you're going to have a stiff arm."

Spencer Rattler started the first game of his freshman year and committed to Oklahoma in the summer before his junior season. He visited Norman last month for the Bedlam Series game against Oklahoma State. The Sooners won a 48-47 game as they stopped a two-point try by OSU. Rattler watched Kyler Murray (who won the Heisman Saturday night) pass for 349 yards and experience a game day.

"Four years went by super quick," Rattler said. "I'm ready for Oklahoma already. The tradition out there is insane and the coaches are great."

Rattler leaves the state as the all-time passing leader with 11,083 yards. In his time as a Pioneer, he threw 116 touchdowns.

"Being a quarterback, you have to have that confidence that you can make any throw on the field," Rattler said. "I'm a pro-style quarterback that can run and make plays for my guys."

Immediately following the announcement of the Ed Doherty Award, a press conference was held with the announcement of the National Quarterback Club's winners for professional, collegiate, and high school players of the year. Rattler was named the co-winner of the National High School Player of the Year along with Bo Nix of Pinson Valley HS in Alabama. He will be recognized at that ceremony in Scottsdale (also at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch) on January 19.

