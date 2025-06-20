Friday Film Session- Pinnacle 2026 QB Antonio Casias

Chat about this week’s Friday Film Session in the Subscriber TeamAZV Forum!

Advertisement

ArizonaVarsity's Friday Film Session takes a look at football players from around the state that we believe might be under the recruiting radar. Today's subject had a 3,001 yard and 29 TD passing season at Cactus in 2024- both school records at a legendary program. He then transferred to Pinnacle. Let's take a look at the film of 2026 QB Antonio Casias.

Casias had back-to-back seasons of over 2,100 yards and 23+ TD passes for the Cobras, who historically have been a running team, as well as a team that has put its best athlete at the QB position. But under the tutelage of OC/QB coach Mason Crossland, the Cobras have developed one of the state's most balanced offenses- and they'll likely continue to stack up yards behind the arm of Myron Lee or Kasen Ponder. But Casias has transferred to a high school that has a track record of putting QBs into major college programs, like Oklahoma (Spencer Rattler), Michigan (JD Johnson), Michigan State (Brian Lewerke), and at one point had Utah starter Devon Dampier and Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola (briefly) in a Pioneer uniform. Most recently, 3-year Pinnacle starter Wyatt Horton committed to Idaho State. Let's take a look at Casias' film.

Antonio Casias 2024 Season Highlights

Casias HUDL tape reveals a lot of what I've already seen in person, and on highlights tweeted out by fellow reporters over the last two years. He's particularly effective rolling right, if he sees a running lane he's not afraid to take it, and even put his shoulder down to get over the sticks, and he absolutely knows who to go to when his team needs a first down. A couple highlights that showed me something new came at the following timestamps: 0:46- Casias' eyes make it look like he's looking to throw the out, but he's fully aware his slot receiver is cutting in without safety help and threads the needle. 1:12- A 45-yard strike is an important highlight to include, because collee coaches love a big arm, but the truth you rarely see offensive lines provide time for home run balls beyond the 35-45 yard range. 1:30- Casias first and second options are taken away, so what does he do? runs right and puts the ball where there aren't going to be consequences if he misses long- this was a worthwhile risk and a sign of a true playmaker. 2:01... please pause the film at 2:01 and tell me what should have even been possible against Desert Edge here. Perfect pressure. Perfect coverage. Casias was forced left- had to throw against his body on the run, and still completes a pass for a TD here. You also need to pause the film at 2:45 to get a true sense of Casias' athleticism and pocket awareness- there's no way he should have been able to wiggle out of this situation, get past #32, and still complete a 28-yard pass down the sideline.

Final thoughts:

What I like: Antonio Casias moves the pocket well, can throw on the run, doesn't give up on plays, is tough to bring down in the open field, and isn't afraid to take a risk to move the chains. What I'd like to see more of: Completions with multiple reads, from a clean pocket, with solid footwork. High End Comp: Rathen Ricedorff- It's not the best comparison in the world (Ricedorff played a tad more disorganized and loose, and had a little more zip on his downfield balls), but on body type, grit, playing style, and ability to throw on the run- I feel like Antiono Casias gives a lot of shades of one of Arizona's original gunslingers. And just like Ricedorff, Casias is going to have to prove himself at a level above where he set records before more colleges jump in on him. Ricedorff went from Show Low, to MCC, and landed at Boise State before servinf as a backup QB on a back-to-back Big Sky Championship Weber State team- hopefully Casias gets more of an opportunity at the next level, but in my view, he's certainly worthy to compete for playing time at a D1 school as Ricedorff did.

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram