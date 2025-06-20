2026 QB Case Vanden Bosch commits to Air Force

“He sat me down, going through my old film for an hour, and he was just telling me that I'm exactly what they need there,” Vanden Bosch said. “I feel like I had to, had to go there, the way he was talking to me, like everything just seemed so perfect.”

It didn’t take much convincing for Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun to bring the 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback to Colorado Springs.

Vanden Bosch reported an offer from the Falcons right before the start of Brophy’s spring camp and later took a visit to the school in mid-June, which ultimately solidified his decision to commit to Air Force a week later.

Vanden Bosch said he was enticed by the connection the coaching staff has with each other and all their old buddies, who are mostly alumni of the Academy.

“It kind of reminds me of that brotherhood and like that friendship that, like I have here at Brophy right now,” Vanden Bosch said.

“The relationships you (can) make, I think that's the main factor (that led to my commitment).”

While Vanden Bosch said he still has a long-term goal of one day playing in the NFL, he knows that, along with playing for the Air Force Academy, comes mandatory service, something that is important to him.

“I think it's important to me, just because, you know, giving back to this amazing country, and supporting family around me,” Vanden Bosch said. “Also, it's just a great opportunity to have. I feel thankful that I'm able. I don't feel like I'm serving, like I get a great paying job, like any position I want to go, like, coming straight out of college. It seems perfect.”

Vanden Bosch, the son of former Nebraska and NFL defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, said the Falcons can expect to get someone who will be a leader and a hardworking teammate.