There are 44 schools in 5A and 24 teams get into the playoffs. Here are my top 10 preseason team rankings for the 2019-2020 season plus 7 other sleeper teams.

The 5A Conference is the biggest. There are many talented teams at the top who all have a legit shot at winning this thing. There are the obvious favorites but it should be an exciting season.

I watched many games this summer and fall and tracked all the transfers who may make an impact on the season.

#1 Millennium--Coach Ty Amundson has a loaded and deep team of older players led by Juniors DaRon Holmes and Justus Jackson. Then a slew of talented senior guards in Justice Marmara, Michael Batchelor, Robby Devries, Zach Foster, DJ Storey and Donovan Castro. Then Sr forwards Caleb Wright and Jalan Early plus Junior Coleman Fields and Soph Justin Shorts. They are arguably the deepest team in the state with older players, which could come into play with injuries.



#2 Ironwood--Coach Jordan Augustine has an elite trio (Pictured) that will give every team in the state a run for their money with juniors Bailon Black and JJ White plus senior Dominic Gonzalez. They will be helped by two senior forwards in David Teibo and Jaden Glass plus the addition of senior stud PG Trent Hudgens will make this team tough to deal with. Chipping in off the bench will be juniors Steiner Christianson, Cordarius Gandy, Connor Oless and senior Aaron Rice. Teibo, Glass and Hudgens will sit 9 games but once they get back, they may turn into the most talented team in state. You may see some small ball with these guards down the stretch of games.

#3 Sunnyslope--Coach Ray Portela has probably the biggest team with talent in 5A and also a very deep team led by juniors Carson Basham and Grady Lewis. They will have three talented wings with seniors Paul Hayden, Xzavier Lino and soph Elijah Saunders. Their guards will be senior Malcolm Alexa plus sophs Jayden Warren and Oakland Fort.

#4 Gilbert--Coach Jay Caserio is back after his state championship from last year. He lost some great players but still has a strong group for another possible run.They will be led by a slew of guards with seniors Brycen Long, Paul Maldonado, Jaqwuan Myles, junior Tampa Scott and soph Nikko Pentelute. Their forwards will be senior Griffin Lamb and soph Reed Shuey.

#5 Williams Field--Coach Jovaughn McCoy is another team with a strong starting-5. They will be led by junior guards Montez Taylor and Zayn Kimbrough and junior forwards Ti Cochrane, LeRoy Williams and Tanner Crawford. Off the bench they have junior guards TJ Carr, Charles Temple and forward Kamari Dunn.

#6 Paradise Valley--Coach Corey Bardet has another team with a lot of size and talent. Up front they have seniors Anthony Gilberto, Kendal Watson and juniors Moses Demalek and Alex Gaylor. Their next group of players with guards junior Colin Lloyd, seniors Jordan Hope and Devon Seifer will most likely determine how far this team goes.

#7 Apollo--Coach Jacob Marin lost a big time player but still have some nice talent to work with led by seniors Zeke Thompkins, Demetrius Edwards, Jaylen Glover and Opulley Taban. They also have junior Paris Woods and sophs Ahamed Mohamed and Tedy Rushing.

#8 South Mountain--Coach Jeremy Soria has a promising younger team that is slowly finding it's groove. They will be led by sophs Damarion Pouncil, DeOtis Nunn Jr and LJ Ginnis plus juniors Zay Freeney, Khy Stallworth and Evonte Sudduth. They do also have some good seniors with Kyree Ware, Kaleb McCray and Fontane Ross.

#9 Sunrise Mountain--Coach Gary Rath has a nice older team that keeps improving. They are led by seniors guard Brandon Taylor and forwards Tanner Mayer and Aidan Blaylock. Also have junior forwards Colin Carey and Jaydn Brown plus guards soph Rafe Canale and senior Eddie Ekpoh.

#10 Desert Mountain--Coach Mark Schumaker has an unproven team with many seniors graduating. They do have talented young players who will make some noise. They will be led by soph forwards Will Dubuc and Connor Barrett plus junior guards Carson Biggs, Tony Elliott and Jake Hahn with one talented senior guard Justice Rogers.



