Open State Championship

GAMES of Friday, Nov. 15 (8) Chaparral at (1) Chandler

(5) Pinnacle at (4) Salpointe

(6) Horizon at (3) Saguaro

(7) Hamilton at (2) Centennial



6A Conference Championship

GAMES of Friday, Nov. 8 (16) Corona del Sol at (1) Red Mountain

(9) Cesar Chavez at (8) Desert Ridge

(12) Valley Vista at (5) Highland

(13) Boulder Creek at (4) Queen Creek

(14) Mountain Ridge at (3) Perry

(11) Basha at (6) Desert Vista

(10) La Joya at (7) Liberty

(15) Mesa Mountain View at (2) Brophy



5A Conference Championship

GAMES of Friday, Nov. 8 (16) Marana Mountain View at (1) Williams Field

(9) Buena at (8) Sunrise Mountain

(12) Gilbert at (5) Millennium

(13) Ironwood Ridge at (4) Casteel

(14) Ironwood at (3) Higley

(11) McClintock at (6) Campo Verde

(10) Sunnyslope at (7) Cienega

(15) Verrado at (2) Notre Dame



4A Conference Championship

GAMES of Friday, Nov. 8 (16) Glendale at (1) Sahuaro

(9) Gila Ridge at (8) Coconino

(12) Casa Grande at (5) Walden Grove

(13) Prescott at (4) Desert Edge

(14) Marcos de Niza at (3) Canyon del Oro

(11) Pueblo at (6) Mesquite

(10) Greenway at (7) Peoria

(15) Tempe at (2) Cactus



3A Conference Championship

GAMES of Friday, Nov. 8 (16) Ganado at (1) Benjamin Franklin

(9) ALA-Gilbert North at (8) Coolidge

(12) Arizona College Prep at (5) Blue Ridge

(13) River Valley at (4) Snowflake

(14) Odyssey Institute at (3) Northwest Christian

(11) Yuma Catholic at (6) Valley Christian

(10) Sabino at (7) Safford

(15) Payson at (2) ALA-Queen Creek



2A Conference Championship