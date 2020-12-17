ArizonaVarsity - 2020 ArizonaVarsity Early Signing Day Tracker: Quarterbacks

2020 ArizonaVarsity Early Signing Day Tracker: Quarterbacks
We'll be releasing a position-by-position list of the 2020 Arizona prospects that signed in the early signing period throughout the week.
First up: Quarterbacks
Quarterbacks
Ty Thompson (Mesquite): Oregon
SIGNED: QB @ty_thompson7— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 16, 2020
Gilbert, AZ → Eugene, OR#TakeFlight21 | #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/U1baLEP4Eh
Mesquite QB Ty Thompson makes it official and signs with Oregon!!!— @JustChilly (@JUSTCHILLY) December 16, 2020
9891 Passing YDs
1145 Rushing YDs
100 Passing TDs
20 Rushing TDs
2 State Titles
Maxpreps All-AZ
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#SCODUCKS pic.twitter.com/eLEeqU4Fbc
More accolades for these standout quarterbacks. The @az_nff Danny White QB of the Year Award goes to Oregon commit Ty Thompson (@ty_thompson7) of @mesqwildcatFB and UCF commit Mikey Keene @MikeyKeene1 of @chandler_wolves! (/1/2) pic.twitter.com/heBgCWmLib— Sports360AZ (@Sports360AZ) December 16, 2020
5⭐️ Oregon commit Ty Thompson has two rushing TDs and 2 passing TDs in the Arizona 4A state championship.— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) December 12, 2020
Cactus leads Mesquite 38-31 with 10 minutes remaining.@Rivals @DuckSports @georgewrighster pic.twitter.com/qw1QziM7xJ
Ty Thompson leaves the field a two-time 4A champion. pic.twitter.com/gp7AtrM19U— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) December 12, 2020
Kai Millner (Higley): California
✍️ 𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙑𝙀— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 16, 2020
A smooth operator who can make all the throws. He’s coming in ready to compete 🎯
@kmillner5 | #CalGang21 | #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/BeitBrFS4a
📛 Kai Millner— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 16, 2020
▶️ QB
🏠 Gilbert, AZ
🏫 Higley HS pic.twitter.com/OFr5wSVcbr
Higley QB Kai Millner living out his dream signing with Cal!! In 2 seasons passed for over 4500 yards and 46 TDs added 800 yards rushing and 13 TDs!! pic.twitter.com/Rx1w1oLltA— @JustChilly (@JUSTCHILLY) December 16, 2020
#ChillyBowl— @JustChilly (@JUSTCHILLY) December 4, 2020
Cal commit/Higley QB Kai Millner hits TE Ian Seare with the no look pass for the 2 point conversion!!! Higley leads 8-0!!! @espn @SportsCenter @barstoolsports @CalRivals pic.twitter.com/Gj9D4QEY1W
Mikey Keene (Chandler): Central Florida
#UCF head coach Josh Heupel on new QB Mikey Keene:— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 16, 2020
"His competitive spirit, his experience winning... doing multiple things offensively, [he] has a really high-IQ for a young guy at that position, I think he's really driven. You put all those attributes together, he's a winner."
BIG-time QB from AZ is go for launch‼️— UCF Football 😷🚀 (@UCF_Football) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the fam, @MikeyKeene1 #21Takeoff🚀 pic.twitter.com/ivQdcwEz8S
Official🌴🖤 @UCF_Football @angeliajolie_ @coachjoshheupel @CoachHalzle @CoachGolesh pic.twitter.com/HiZeerwLsL— Mikey Keene (@MikeyKeene1) December 16, 2020
Winning is nothing new🥇💍— Sports360AZ (@Sports360AZ) December 16, 2020
Future (@UCF_Football) QB Mikey Keene (@MikeyKeene1) is the co-Danny White Quarterback of the Year Award Recipient!! @azz_nff @chandler_wolves @NFFNetwork pic.twitter.com/8e3uzJSOhX
Signed ✔️🖊 Chandler QB @MikeyKeene1 signs his NLI to the University of Central Florida. Keene threw for over 5,000 yards with a 72% completion percentage during his @chandler_wolves career. More importantly he never lost, a perfect 23-0 with two state 🏆🏆@GarretsonRick @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/OcyE2svnA6— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 16, 2020
Mikey Keene 💰💰Ball‼️ The @chandler_wolves Senior QB and UCF commit drops in a perfect deep bomb into the arms of Class of 2022 WR @KyiongrayesII for another Wolves TD. Chandler extends their lead to 34-14 @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @GarretsonRick pic.twitter.com/nBU9WY2w7n— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 21, 2020
Will Haskell (Ironwood): San Diego State
.@HaskellWilliam4 is coming off a junior season where he completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,401 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 965 yards with 14 additional scores. The dual-threat QB led Ironwood High to the AIA 5A state championship this season. pic.twitter.com/aCQIA3dJ0f— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 16, 2020
Brady Hoke was asked about the crazy athleticism of Arizona prep QB Will Haskell Jr.: pic.twitter.com/iGsnZwxwg4— 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) December 16, 2020
Will Haskell directs traffic and makes the throw to get Ironwood down to the Notre Dame 1-yard line. Great catch by Elijah Sanders. pic.twitter.com/uHoolrXQcG— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) December 5, 2020
San Diego State is getting themselves a very special football player. Will Haskell. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/Yzc7934hir— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) December 5, 2020
Bear Milacek (Boulder Creek): New Mexico
Huge official welcome to all of our signees! Couldn’t be more excited about the future of Lobo football, and especially @cjmontes12 and @AzQbBeAr6 ! Welcome to the QB room! #MIB#UNMatched21— Jordan Salkin (@Jordan_Salkin) December 16, 2020
🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/FaIiWpIiQ5
Let's continue! Here's No. 8. From Anthem, Arizona, let's welcome to the 505, quarterback Bear Milacek (@AzQbBeAr6) #GoLobos #UNMatched21 pic.twitter.com/ooRP3sMjhT— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) December 16, 2020
Boulder Creek QB Bear Milacek signs with the University of New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/xYoXp6qpyW— Andrew Morgan (@AJMorganWrites) December 16, 2020
Boulder Creek QB @AzQbBeAr6 unleashes a Bomb to @Jacob20Cisneros on a hitch and go route, Cisneros makes an incredible diving catch for a TD. Milacek’s 5th Total TD, Cisneros’ 3rd. @BCJagsFootball leads Casteel 35-15 in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @JordanSom_UNM pic.twitter.com/Kc2owE7D4z— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 3, 2020
Jags answer again‼️On 4th and 1, @BCJagsFootball Senior QB @AzQbBeAr6 takes the QB Power off tackle, slips a defender, and sprints into the end zone from 15-yards out. Game tied at 14 with 2:34 in the first half @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @JordanSom_UNM pic.twitter.com/L9fGh4IJS9— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 5, 2020
Xander Werner (Saguaro): Northern Arizona
.@Xander_Werner can run, catch and throw. Kid can do it all 😎#NAUStrong ⚒🌲💪 #JoinTheCrew pic.twitter.com/He9kOM4h7u— NAU Football (@NAU_Football) December 16, 2020
It’s official now #GoJacks @NAU_Football @AlanMaafu pic.twitter.com/oXg3VTpR17— Xander Werner (@Xander_Werner) December 16, 2020
COMMITTED!!! pic.twitter.com/izahRtkbkH— Xander Werner (@Xander_Werner) December 3, 2020
The @saguarofootball Offensive line continues to dominate led by @Bramwalden42. @Xander_Werner scores his 4th running TD of the game to put #Sabercats up 41-14 at the end of the 4th. pic.twitter.com/6svaVfwlA3— Sabercat Nation (@Saguaro_HS) October 31, 2020
Xander Werner to Mason Davies for the TD. Saguaro 56, Maricopa 14. 5:16 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/JUf89AAdQS— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) October 17, 2020
Brock Mast (Liberty): Rocky Mountain College
Signing day!! Congratulations Brock Mast on signing to continue your football career at Rocky Mountain College pic.twitter.com/ioY1qD5VkZ— Liberty Lions Football (@LibertyFBLions) December 16, 2020
COMMITTED #BearRaid@Coach_Stutz @Rocky_Football @LibertyFBLions @CoachPerrone pic.twitter.com/dEncg6hiMX— BM10 (@BrockMast10) December 16, 2020
Brock Mast finds Jordon Guevara for the 27 yard touchdown to put Liberty on the board.— Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) December 6, 2020
13-7 Chandler | 11:53 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/Dsq6oAC4GO
Brock Mast throws the OT TD to Grant Brunelle— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) December 6, 2020
35-34
Do they go for 2...? pic.twitter.com/4mJcpUsf2C
