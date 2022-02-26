 ArizonaVarsity - 2022 Battle Las Vegas 7v7 Varsity Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-26 00:24:33 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Battle Las Vegas 7v7 Varsity Recap

From L to R: Zachariah Branch, Cole Martin, & Demond Williams
From L to R: Zachariah Branch, Cole Martin, & Demond Williams (TW/ @JDigosPhoto)
Just Chilly • ArizonaVarsity
Content Creator/Analyst
@JustChilly

The weather was great in Las Vegas! Perfect for some big time 7v7 competition. The home team GCSA showed up and showed out, and all the way from the across the country Florida's own Miami Immortals showed up in style in a fully loaded 5 Star private jet! Not everyone exhibited such accommodations teams from Arizona like D1 5Star, Tucson Turf, AZ Select, Cactus Boys and others were able to caravan with presidential like motorcades. BBT, and Premium made the trip from Cali, and True Buzz West Coast absorbed some of their Texas roster to compete. Highlights are posted on my tik tok @JustChillyTV go check em out.

Cactus Boys from AZ's BBT Chapter looked great! Queen Creek receiver Davey Morales put on a route running clinic losing and shaking defensive backs. Had some juice running away from defenders. Max Martin the '23 Camelback QB was sharp, and hitting open receivers all over the field It looked like it was 7 vs 0. Accuracy was good through tight windows, and had some zip too. Jaylen Johnson a receiver from Liberty in AZ had a variety of nice catches!


True Buzz West Coast had a different mix than usual absorbing some of their Texas team. A trio of '23 receivers stood out two from Hamilton (AZ) Preston Slaton and Tre Spivey were able to stand out both of them going 6'3. Slaton is a physical receiver that throughout the 7s season has shown that he can handle the physicality of the over aggressive corners that he's seeing, and then still gettin to and through his route. Spivey has shown improved route running, made some incredible catches showing off a great set of hands. Cedric Harden from Cedar Hill in Texas really made some tough catches, also impressive physically going a solid 6'3.

Tucson Turf has potential 5 star receiver Kyler Kasper back, and you can see how dominating he is and how much attention he takes. Pairing him with Jakobi Lane has been an absolute treat to watch for every analyst and fan. Rumors been swirling that this may be Cole Martins last 7s tourney of the all-star 7s season. If thats true its time to give him his flowers and acknowledge him as one of the most competitive players and best defensive leaders this season and last! back to the program Turf always has a ton of talent up and down the roster one defensive back that has caught my eye is Chandler's Juma Kashanda. He moves very well I like him more as a safety than a corner, but has done well in coverage with a variety of receivers. Saguaro dual threat QB Devon Dampier has taken full advantage of the opportunity with Turf, and has been remarkable all 7s season showcasing arm strength and accuracy.

D1 5Star has also risen quickly in the 7s world for AZ making their first appearance in the Battle Circuit. Basha QB Demond Williams has done a great job of showing that he is one of the top QBs regardless of class. Players like Saguaros defensive back Jaci Dickerson and JoJo Clark have been so good, and they rose to the occasion in the Vegas Battle tournament Clark is such a versatile LB/ATH I absolutely love the way he plays on defense he is so quick to react to the short bail out passes that QBs throw. Dickerson has been clamped up every top receiver Ive seen him match up with which is a remarkable feat given that 7s is "made" for offenses. A pair of Basha receivers Mason Arhin and Darron Dodd-Stringfellow are really starting to create a greatest show on turf vibe over on Val Vista. Stringfellow and Arhin are walking by defensive backs and yes gettin the party started on Basha Blvd.

Premium from Cali loaded with talent as usual had one kid in particular that looked like he could be a problem in the fall and that was receiver Hayden Eligon he's long got to be a little north of 6'4, and moves well out there, he really goes up and can get that thing, and looks like he's using 7's to tighten some things up.

NIC QB Tyrese Smith from Liberty (NV) was in a QB rotation, but made the most of his time looked sharp day 1, and moves fluidly in the 7's pocket. Should be the guy at Liberty, but it wont be given.

GCSA the home team bka Game Changers did their thing, and were fun to watch obviously Zachariah Branch the Gorman receiver/ATH, and USC commit was the MVP, best player, and fun to watch, but they had a bunch of guys that balled and contributed and did their thing too.

Bishop Gorman QB Micah Alejado did a great job seeing the field, and feeding a variety of receivers, and had really good ball placement giving them a chance to make the play.

Kodi Decambra has been one of my favorite safeties to watch since I first saw him live vs St Louis (HI), and then vs Hamilton (AZ). last weekend at battle he did a great job reading the QB, and tracking the ball in the air to make the play. Elijah Palmer also from Gorman was impressive the defensive back has a lot of secondary versatility. He looked good locking up 1v1, but also looked good zoning, and switching does a great job communicating on the field. Alejado should have a lot of options in the fall especially if these next two guys develop while Branch dominates. Tight end Elijah Loften is fast, and strong and really showed out gettin behind a lot of secondaries he's 6'1+ and looks like he has room to grow if he does expect his offer sheet to do the same! And finally Dylan Herman looks like he could be the guy to step in opposite Branch and eat. Herman is a fluid route runner with good hands, and enough juice to lose a defensive back and create an opportunity! The dancing, the back flips, and all the energy they brought was great! Congrats to GCSA for entertaining AND winning!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}