Published Dec 6, 2024
ArizonaVarsity Championship Game pick’em 12/6/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@codytcameron

Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

Advertisement

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

JJ Digos

95-44

70%

2.

Zach Alvira

90-48

65%

3.

Chris Eaton

88-48

64%

T4.

Eric Newman

81-57

58%

T4.

Cody Cameron

80-56

58%

6.

Ralph Amsden

76-64

54%

4.4A State Championship Game @ ASU: #4 Mica Mountain +3.5 @ #2 Arizona College Prep 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Broadcasting

Zach Alvira

Arizona College Prep -3.5

JJ Digos

Mica Mountain +3.5

Gridiron Arizona

Arizona College Prep -3.5

Eric Newman

Mica Mountain +3.5

Ralph Amsden

Arizona College Prep -3.5

5A Championship Game @ ASU: #7 Desert Edge -14.5 @ #4 Cactus 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Desert Edge -14.5

Zach Alvira

Desert Edge -14.5

JJ Digos

Desert Edge -14.5

Gridiron Arizona

Desert Edge -14.5

Eric Newman

Desert Edge -14.5

Ralph Amsden

Cactus +14.5

2. 6A Championship Game (Sat @ ASU): #14 Centennial @ #4 Mountain View - Straight Pick'em

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Mountain View

Zach Alvira

Mountain View

JJ Digos

Mountain View

Gridiron Arizona

Mountain View

Eric Newman

Centennial

Ralph Amsden

Mountain View

1. Open State Championship Game (Sat @ ASU): #4 Liberty @ #2 Basha - Straight pick'em

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Basha

Zach Alvira

Liberty

JJ Digos

Liberty

Gridiron Arizona

Liberty

Eric Newman

Liberty

Ralph Amsden

Basha

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram