Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 11/27

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past 7 days (since 11/21):

McClintock finished with its highest win total since 1992 as the Chargers went 9-2. Wide receiver Kemon Jackson collected an offer from CSU Pueblo last Friday. The 5-11, 180-pound athlete was the 5A San Tan Region Player of the Year. Jackson hauled in 66 passes for 1,330 yards and caught 21 touchdown passes. He was also a threat taking the ball on handoffs as he rushed for 443 yards and 11 TDs. Include his return yardage from kickoffs, punts, and interceptions and Jackson totaled 2,093 all-purpose yards. CSU Pueblo is the top seed in the Division II playoffs and the ThunderWolves will host Minnesota State (9-3) on Saturday. CSUP (10-1) won its first outright RMAC title since 2014.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 11/27/24

We have five new commitments over the past week, raising the total to 80 verbals from seniors in the state.



Horizon punter Ryker Floyd committed to Army last Saturday. He was selected to the 5A Northeast Valley Region First Team.



He received his offer from the Black Knights a couple weeks earlier. Floyd averaged 39.2 yards in his 32 punts putting 12 of them inside the 20-yard line. He sees what playing and going to school at West Point can do for him down the road.



“My goal all along was to be at the academy because it is one of the world’s greatest leadership academies,” Floyd said in a text message. “Also, it will give me a job in the future. Coach (Sean) Saturnio (special teams coordinator) was a huge part. He is a great person.”





Another player going to a service academy is Merrik Kubacki. The tight end from Casteel committed to Air Force last Friday.

Kubacki, 6-5 and 255 pounds, was one of 33 seniors on the Colts team. He was offered from the AFA the first week of November.

“I believe it just suits me best,” Kubacki said in a text message. “It was definitely a tough decision knowing all of the other schools had amazing people. But honestly, the coaching staff at AFA is just completely different. They always show me love and I believe it’s the most beneficial opportunity for my future!”

Kubacki has played three years of varsity football at Casteel and has 407 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver.







Thunderbird finished this year at 10-2 and made the 4A quarterfinals for the third straight season. Defensive end Ryan Kavalami announced his commitment to CSU Pueblo on Monday.

“It felt like a real family atmosphere,” Kavalami said in a text message. “The coaches were bought in to the players and the program. They have a track record of developing players into better men and ultimately, it’s a place I could see myself spending four years playing football at.”

Kavalami (6-1, 220) is a three-sport athlete at Thunderbird (basketball and track). In his third year as a starter for the Titans, he made 68 tackles and had eight sacks. He completed his HS career with 22 sacks.





Another school in the RMAC that landed a commitment this week was Colorado School of Mines. Desert Vista receiver Aeneas Redmond will be heading to Golden. He committed to the Orediggers on Monday.

“I would say connection with the coaches, the academics, and the community as a whole,” Redmond said of his reasons for choosing Mines.

Redmond caught 54 passes for 815 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Thunder last season. He is definitely going to major in some type of emphasis on engineering in college.

The 6-foot, 178-pound student-athlete is focused on science and engineering and carries a 3.83 GPA.





Finally, Sunnyslope wide receiver Mack Kump has flipped his commitment from Colorado School of Mines to Nevada on Tuesday. He was named to the First Team All-5A San Tan Region after catching 48 passes for 787 yards and seven touchdowns for the Vikings.

Kump (5-10, 175) was a team captain and received his offer from the Wolf Pack a week before making his decision.