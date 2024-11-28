Published Nov 28, 2024
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 11/27
CSU Pueblo offers McClintock wide receiver Jackson

UPDATED: 11/27/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times listed are in Arizona time.

McClintock finished with its highest win total since 1992 as the Chargers went 9-2. Wide receiver Kemon Jackson collected an offer from CSU Pueblo last Friday. The 5-11, 180-pound athlete was the 5A San Tan Region Player of the Year. Jackson hauled in 66 passes for 1,330 yards and caught 21 touchdown passes. He was also a threat taking the ball on handoffs as he rushed for 443 yards and 11 TDs. Include his return yardage from kickoffs, punts, and interceptions and Jackson totaled 2,093 all-purpose yards. CSU Pueblo is the top seed in the Division II playoffs and the ThunderWolves will host Minnesota State (9-3) on Saturday. CSUP (10-1) won its first outright RMAC title since 2014.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past 7 days (since 11/21):

Boulder Creek running back Karsten Cornell received offers from Wisconsin Lutheran, Knox (Ill.), and McPherson (Kans.).

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Catalina Foothills defensive end Chaz Bennett received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Mesa defensive end Andrew Steiner received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Tanque Verde cornerback Delon Harrison received an offer from Westminster College (Mo.).

Valley Vista cornerback Xavier Moore received an offer from McPherson.

Mountain Pointe defensive tackle Taiwan Huckaby received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Hamilton wide receiver Jacob DeBoy received an offer from McPherson.

Westwood center Jordan Bustillos received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Queen Creek running back Lucas George received offers from Ripon (Wisc.) and Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Douglas running back Jason Hurtado received an offer from McPherson.

Heritage Academy Mesa linebacker Ryan Nelson received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Santa Cruz Valley quarterback Nathan Harris received his first offers from McPherson and Knox.,

Heritage Academy Mesa wide receiver David Mota received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Queen Creek cornerback Darien Katherine received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Higley linebacker Maxwell Siemen received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Salpointe offensive guard Cidro Guillen received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Mountain running back Evan Schwartzer received his first offer from McPherson.

Shadow Ridge tight end Robert Perry IV received an offer from Knox.

Saguaro linebacker Elias Johnson received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Shadow Ridge center Logan Ryan received offers from Knox and Hastings (Neb.).

Liberty cornerback Jayden Lewis received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Vista Grande offensive tackle Esteban Solis received an offer from Tabor (Kans.).

Estrella Foothills long snapper Grant Wochner received offers from Cal Lutheran, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Westminster College (Mo.), Crown (Minn.), and Buena Vista (Iowa).

Shadow Ridge defensive end Peter Aguilar received an offer from McPherson.

Basha tight end Mason Culmer received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Camelback defensive end Remi Adrier received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Salpointe safety Nathan Spivey received offers from Minot State (N. Dak.) and CSU Pueblo.

Flagstaff running back Jadon Witzel received his first offer from McPherson.

Heritage Academy Laveen defensive end La’Mario Claiborne received an offer from Carroll College (Mont.).

Salpointe safety Magnus Goodman received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.).

Mesa wide receiver Adrik Reed received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

Queen Creek wide receiver Payton Evans received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Desert Mountain running back Evan Schwartzer received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).

McClintock linebacker Julius Fuentes received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

North Canyon wide receiver Colin Faris received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Mica Mountain wide receiver Caden Rogers received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Coolidge running back Maurice Glass received an offer from McPherson.

Mica Mountain defensive end JJ Mangum received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Perry kicker James Dean received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Canyon del Oro defensive end Mason Boothe received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Trevor Browne defensive end Raevonta Hill received an offer from Knox.

Desert Edge defensive end Jerry Washington received an offer from Southern Utah.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Remi Adrier - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian

Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit, McPherson, Wooster

Benedict Ahaneku Chucha - Maricopa (LB): Anna Maria, Bluefield

Kash Allen - Highland (RB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Ridge Allen - Benjamin Franklin (RB): Western New Mexico

Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark

Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Minnesota State-Moorhead, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Minot State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (ATH): ARIZONA STATE, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State

Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis

Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Timmy Bancroft - Skyline (FS): Beloit, Black Hills State, Oberlin, Pacific

Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Carleton, Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, IDAHO STATE, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wabash

Chaz Bennett - Catalina Foothills (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Lake Forest

Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Dash Blake - Basha (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico

Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Fresno State, Idaho, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Nikko Boncore - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, South Dakota, Southern Utah, UTAH STATE

Mason Boothe - Canyon del Oro (DE): Arizona Christian

Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Ethan Brennan - Horizon (DB): Ripon

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Deriece Brown - Verrado (WR): IDAHO, Northern Arizona

Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Brown - Snowflake (K): Culver-Stockton

Von Brown - ALA-Gilbert North (OT): Black HIlls State

Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico

Nate Bryant - Mica Mountain (CB): Western Colorado

Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis

AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark

Jordan Bustillos - Westwood (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Braden Caldwell - Mountain Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, Ripon

Beau Caliendo - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian

Aeden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake

Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Western Colorado

Troyhar Campbell - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital

Logan Camps - Thunderbird (WR): Capital

Colby Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OT): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, CORNELL, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Robert Cash III - Walden Grove (RB): Beloit, Dean, Knox, North Park, Ohio Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Wisconsin Lutheran

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Chirumbolo - Mountainside (OT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Arizona Christian, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Northern Arizona

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH

Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings

Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee, Western New Mexico

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Karsten Cornell - Boulder Creek (RB): Knox, McPherson, Oberlin, Rose-Hulman, Wisconsin Lutheran, Wisconsin-River Falls, WPI

Joshua Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital, Kansas Wesleyan, Wabash

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash

Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Capital, Culver-Stockton

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, UTAH TECH

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest

Owen Dalton - Liberty (CB): Western New Mexico

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Texas Southern, UTEP

James Dean - Perry (K): Arizona Christian

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON

Brady Dilworth - Arizona College Prep (CB): Lawrence

Thomas Donkerbrook - Brophy (LS): Dartmouth

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, ST. THOMAS, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona

Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash

Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash

David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis

Payton Evans - Queen Creek (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Colin Faris - North Canyon (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Livingstone

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Justin Fisher - Chaparral (FS): Bates, Carleton, Chicago

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State

Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, Utah Tech, Western New Mexico

Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western New Mexico

George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash

Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Ryker Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARMY

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis

Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton

JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire (RB): Minot State

Julius Fuentes - McClintock (LB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Pacific

Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Hastings, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis

Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Ripon, Wabash

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Nelson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ripon

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines

Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Allegheny, Capital, Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash

Alec Grant - Arizona College Prep (RB): Ripon

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Fresno State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State

Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Sebastian Guillen - Central (C): Arizona Christian

Johann Gunderman - Prescott (WR/K): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce

Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Taurean Hall - Centennial (DT): Culver-Stockton, Livingston

Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson

Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian

Nathan Harris - Santa Cruz Valley (QB): Knox, McPherson

Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Allegheny, Beloit, Capital, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Knox, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Wisconsin Lutheran, Wooster

Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Judson, Lake Forest, Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): LAKE FOREST

Amear Hawkins - Skyline-Gila River (ATH): Lewis-Clark State

Dylan Hayhurst - Goldwater (RB): Ripon

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton

Bryce Herges - Desert Mountain (QB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mount Marty, Wooster

Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): MACALESTER

Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Central Methodist

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah

Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Knox, Manchester, Wabash

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark

Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): CLAREMONT MUDD SCRIPPS

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Knox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Wabash

Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD, Western New Mexico

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Drake, Livingstone

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): CSU-Pueblo, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Daniel Jafari - Chaparral (DT): Lincoln (Pa.)

Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona

Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Olivet Nazarene, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash

Ben Jones - Hamilton (LB): Montana Tech

Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Semisi Kakau - Camelback (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Capital, Madonna

Darien Kattner - Queen Creek (CB): Black Hills State

Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU PUEBLO, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Wabash

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Marist, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, Valparaiso

Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), NEVADA, Western New Mexico

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran

Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash

Dominic Lauria - Highland (TE): Knox

Nate Lauritzen - Perry (LB): Western New Mexico

Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Lee - Paradise Honors (RB): Capital, Wabash

Quentin Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (LB): Eureka

Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark

Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UTEP, Western Illinois

Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO

Jayden Lewis - Liberty (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jayshon Liles - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): JAMESTOWN

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania

Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sioux Falls

Simon Lopez - Red Mountain (QB): North Park, William Woods

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

JJ Mangrum - Mica Mountain (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale

James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Capital, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson

Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Denison

Cole Mayse - Cactus Shadows (DE): Fort Lewis, Gettysburg, Western New Mexico

Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton, Montana-State Northern

Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Michael - Brophy (OG): Black Hills State

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash

Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Malakai Moala - Desert Edge (WR): Gettysburg

Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian, McPherson

David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton

Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown, Hiram, Olivet Nazarene

Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech

Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS, Lewis & Clark

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Capital, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash

Offisong Okon - Desert Vista (DT) - Black Hills State

Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Black Hills State, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Olivet Nazarene, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, Western New Mexico

Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark

Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lighthouse Christian, Oberlin, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest

Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash

Charlie Parke - Shadow Mountain (K): Arizona Christian

Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Dean, Knox, Puget Sound, Rockford

Auryn Philipps - Cactus Shadows (OT): Western New Mexico

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Adam Pierce - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Western New Mexico

Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Tayejion Player - Cactus (RB): Capital

Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis

Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Hiram, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Incarnate Word (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Allegheny, Black Hills State, Denison, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN

Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash

Isaac Price - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Western Colorado

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Illinois, Western Michigan

Michael Quiroz - Mica Mountain (C): Beloit, Hastings, Knox, Lawrence, Westminster Coll. (Mo.)

Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark

Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, William Woods

Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Pacific

Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Xander Rennie - Shadow Ridge (LB): Capital, Crown, Elizabeth City State

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Vanderbilt

Jayden Ridley - Horizon (DE): Utah State, Western New Mexico

Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Capital, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest

Avery Rodriguez - Kellis (SS): Beloit

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON

Caden Rogers - Mica Mountain (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton

Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP

Izak Rojas - Nogales (OT): Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan

Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Rough - O'Connor (RB): Oberlin, Sterling

Domonick Ruiz - Corona del Sol (WR): IDAHO STATE

Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit, Hastings, Knox

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Bemidji State, Jamestown, Nebraska-Kearney, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark

Evan Schwartzer - Desert Mountain (RB): McPherson, Wooster

Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, North American, Tennessee State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Sealey - Berean Academy (RB/LB): Anna Maria, Capital, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), North Park, Ripon

Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit

Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Shively - Higley (DT): Idaho State

Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): IDAHO STATE, Southern Utah

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Tabor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Eastern New Mexico, Pacific, Simpson

Tyler Stanford - Desert Mountain (P/LB): MIT

Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Knox, Lake Forest

Memphis Steusser - Higley (FS): Montana State-Northern

Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico

Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner

Jackson Swink - Hamilton (K): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)

Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Macalester, Pacific, Puget Sound

Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Tennessee State

Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney

JT Thomas - Mountain Pointe (TE): North Park

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest, Pacific, Simpson

Paxton Thorstad - Red Mountain (WR): North Park

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Thuyns - Willow Canyon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Merchant Marine, Ripon

Michael Tollefson - Mountain Pointe (QB): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State

Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead

Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Wabash

Wyatt Tribolet - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Pacific

TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian

Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest

Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake

Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Beloit, Dubuque, Montana State-Northern, Pacific, St. Norbert

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Ward - WIllcox (RB): Wabash

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Southern Utah, Utah Tech

Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP

Jadon Wetzel - Flagstaff (RB): McPherson

Alexx Williams - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Puget Sound, Simpson

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State

Grant Wochner - Estrella Foothills (LS): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Cal Lutheran, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Grinnell, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, North Park, Pacific, St. Norbert, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Wooster

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Paden Woody - Centennial (LS): LAKE FOREST

Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Beloit, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, LAKE FOREST, Simpson, Wabash

Noble Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (WR): Northern Arizona

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Horizon punter Floyd commits to Army

UPDATED: 11/27/24

We have five new commitments over the past week, raising the total to 80 verbals from seniors in the state.

Horizon punter Ryker Floyd committed to Army last Saturday. He was selected to the 5A Northeast Valley Region First Team.

He received his offer from the Black Knights a couple weeks earlier. Floyd averaged 39.2 yards in his 32 punts putting 12 of them inside the 20-yard line. He sees what playing and going to school at West Point can do for him down the road.

“My goal all along was to be at the academy because it is one of the world’s greatest leadership academies,” Floyd said in a text message. “Also, it will give me a job in the future. Coach (Sean) Saturnio (special teams coordinator) was a huge part. He is a great person.”


Another player going to a service academy is Merrik Kubacki. The tight end from Casteel committed to Air Force last Friday.

Kubacki, 6-5 and 255 pounds, was one of 33 seniors on the Colts team. He was offered from the AFA the first week of November.

“I believe it just suits me best,” Kubacki said in a text message. “It was definitely a tough decision knowing all of the other schools had amazing people. But honestly, the coaching staff at AFA is just completely different. They always show me love and I believe it’s the most beneficial opportunity for my future!”

Kubacki has played three years of varsity football at Casteel and has 407 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver.


Thunderbird finished this year at 10-2 and made the 4A quarterfinals for the third straight season. Defensive end Ryan Kavalami announced his commitment to CSU Pueblo on Monday.

“It felt like a real family atmosphere,” Kavalami said in a text message. “The coaches were bought in to the players and the program. They have a track record of developing players into better men and ultimately, it’s a place I could see myself spending four years playing football at.”

Kavalami (6-1, 220) is a three-sport athlete at Thunderbird (basketball and track). In his third year as a starter for the Titans, he made 68 tackles and had eight sacks. He completed his HS career with 22 sacks.


Another school in the RMAC that landed a commitment this week was Colorado School of Mines. Desert Vista receiver Aeneas Redmond will be heading to Golden. He committed to the Orediggers on Monday.

“I would say connection with the coaches, the academics, and the community as a whole,” Redmond said of his reasons for choosing Mines.

Redmond caught 54 passes for 815 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Thunder last season. He is definitely going to major in some type of emphasis on engineering in college.

The 6-foot, 178-pound student-athlete is focused on science and engineering and carries a 3.83 GPA.


Finally, Sunnyslope wide receiver Mack Kump has flipped his commitment from Colorado School of Mines to Nevada on Tuesday. He was named to the First Team All-5A San Tan Region after catching 48 passes for 787 yards and seven touchdowns for the Vikings.

Kump (5-10, 175) was a team captain and received his offer from the Wolf Pack a week before making his decision.

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Merrik Kubacki (TE) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley

Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton

Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe

Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Tristan Bacon (LB) - Kellis

Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter

Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Ryker Floyd (P) - Horizon

Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain

BROWN BEARS

Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland

CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS

Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy

Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge

Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge

Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame

Aeneas Redmond (WR) - Desert Vista

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty

Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon

CORNELL BIG RED

Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe

CSU PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES

Ryan Kavalami (DE) - Thunderbird

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame

MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez

Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe

EASTERN WASHINGTON

David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge

FLORIDA GATORS

Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon

IDAHO VANDALS

Deriece Brown (WR) - Verrado

Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Elijah Beamon (WR) - Casteel

Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle

Domonick Ruiz (WR) - Corona del Sol

Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Dermain Linen Jr. (CB/WR) - Marana

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Luke Farley (OT) - Centennial

Charles Hawk (C) - Hamilton

Paden Woody (LS) - Centennial

Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa

MACALESTER SCOTS

Matthew Hernandez (DT) - Brophy

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty

MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD DRAGONS

Dennis Ionica (WR) - O'Connor

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope

Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Samuel Garcia (OT) - Basha

JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty

Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain

Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler

Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland

Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty

Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain

John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon

Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale

Jaden Taylor (WR) - Higley

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Blue Dantzler (DE) - Basha

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Antonio Olguin (OT) - Cactus

ST. THOMAS TOMMIES

Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UCLA BRUINS

Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic

Adrian Dahlene (LB) - Williams Field

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe

Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana

WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS

Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Jayden Berrios (OT) - Mountain Pointe

Devin Johnson (OG) - Mountain Pointe