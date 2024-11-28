Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 11/27

CSU Pueblo offers McClintock wide receiver Jackson
UPDATED: 11/27/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
All game times listed are in Arizona time.
McClintock finished with its highest win total since 1992 as the Chargers went 9-2. Wide receiver Kemon Jackson collected an offer from CSU Pueblo last Friday. The 5-11, 180-pound athlete was the 5A San Tan Region Player of the Year. Jackson hauled in 66 passes for 1,330 yards and caught 21 touchdown passes. He was also a threat taking the ball on handoffs as he rushed for 443 yards and 11 TDs. Include his return yardage from kickoffs, punts, and interceptions and Jackson totaled 2,093 all-purpose yards. CSU Pueblo is the top seed in the Division II playoffs and the ThunderWolves will host Minnesota State (9-3) on Saturday. CSUP (10-1) won its first outright RMAC title since 2014.
Here's the rest of the offers over the past 7 days (since 11/21):
Boulder Creek running back Karsten Cornell received offers from Wisconsin Lutheran, Knox (Ill.), and McPherson (Kans.).
Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Catalina Foothills defensive end Chaz Bennett received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Mesa defensive end Andrew Steiner received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Tanque Verde cornerback Delon Harrison received an offer from Westminster College (Mo.).
Valley Vista cornerback Xavier Moore received an offer from McPherson.
Mountain Pointe defensive tackle Taiwan Huckaby received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Hamilton wide receiver Jacob DeBoy received an offer from McPherson.
Westwood center Jordan Bustillos received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Queen Creek running back Lucas George received offers from Ripon (Wisc.) and Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Douglas running back Jason Hurtado received an offer from McPherson.
Heritage Academy Mesa linebacker Ryan Nelson received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Santa Cruz Valley quarterback Nathan Harris received his first offers from McPherson and Knox.,
Heritage Academy Mesa wide receiver David Mota received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Queen Creek cornerback Darien Katherine received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Higley linebacker Maxwell Siemen received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Salpointe offensive guard Cidro Guillen received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Desert Mountain running back Evan Schwartzer received his first offer from McPherson.
Shadow Ridge tight end Robert Perry IV received an offer from Knox.
Saguaro linebacker Elias Johnson received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Shadow Ridge center Logan Ryan received offers from Knox and Hastings (Neb.).
Liberty cornerback Jayden Lewis received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Vista Grande offensive tackle Esteban Solis received an offer from Tabor (Kans.).
Estrella Foothills long snapper Grant Wochner received offers from Cal Lutheran, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Westminster College (Mo.), Crown (Minn.), and Buena Vista (Iowa).
Shadow Ridge defensive end Peter Aguilar received an offer from McPherson.
Basha tight end Mason Culmer received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).
Camelback defensive end Remi Adrier received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Salpointe safety Nathan Spivey received offers from Minot State (N. Dak.) and CSU Pueblo.
Flagstaff running back Jadon Witzel received his first offer from McPherson.
Heritage Academy Laveen defensive end La’Mario Claiborne received an offer from Carroll College (Mont.).
Salpointe safety Magnus Goodman received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.).
Mesa wide receiver Adrik Reed received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.
Queen Creek wide receiver Payton Evans received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Desert Mountain running back Evan Schwartzer received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).
McClintock linebacker Julius Fuentes received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
North Canyon wide receiver Colin Faris received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Mica Mountain wide receiver Caden Rogers received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Coolidge running back Maurice Glass received an offer from McPherson.
Mica Mountain defensive end JJ Mangum received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Perry kicker James Dean received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Canyon del Oro defensive end Mason Boothe received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Trevor Browne defensive end Raevonta Hill received an offer from Knox.
Desert Edge defensive end Jerry Washington received an offer from Southern Utah.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Remi Adrier - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian
Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit, McPherson, Wooster
Benedict Ahaneku Chucha - Maricopa (LB): Anna Maria, Bluefield
Kash Allen - Highland (RB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Ridge Allen - Benjamin Franklin (RB): Western New Mexico
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Minnesota State-Moorhead, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Minot State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (ATH): ARIZONA STATE, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Timmy Bancroft - Skyline (FS): Beloit, Black Hills State, Oberlin, Pacific
Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Carleton, Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, IDAHO STATE, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wabash
Chaz Bennett - Catalina Foothills (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Lake Forest
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS
Dash Blake - Basha (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Fresno State, Idaho, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Nikko Boncore - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, South Dakota, Southern Utah, UTAH STATE
Mason Boothe - Canyon del Oro (DE): Arizona Christian
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Ethan Brennan - Horizon (DB): Ripon
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Deriece Brown - Verrado (WR): IDAHO, Northern Arizona
Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Brown - Snowflake (K): Culver-Stockton
Von Brown - ALA-Gilbert North (OT): Black HIlls State
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Nate Bryant - Mica Mountain (CB): Western Colorado
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark
Jordan Bustillos - Westwood (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Braden Caldwell - Mountain Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, Ripon
Beau Caliendo - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian
Aeden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Western Colorado
Troyhar Campbell - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital
Logan Camps - Thunderbird (WR): Capital
Colby Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OT): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, CORNELL, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Robert Cash III - Walden Grove (RB): Beloit, Dean, Knox, North Park, Ohio Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Wisconsin Lutheran
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Chirumbolo - Mountainside (OT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Arizona Christian, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Northern Arizona
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH
Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings
Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee, Western New Mexico
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Karsten Cornell - Boulder Creek (RB): Knox, McPherson, Oberlin, Rose-Hulman, Wisconsin Lutheran, Wisconsin-River Falls, WPI
Joshua Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital, Kansas Wesleyan, Wabash
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash
Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Capital, Culver-Stockton
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego, Sioux Falls, Valparaiso
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, UTAH TECH
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Owen Dalton - Liberty (CB): Western New Mexico
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Texas Southern, UTEP
James Dean - Perry (K): Arizona Christian
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON
Brady Dilworth - Arizona College Prep (CB): Lawrence
Thomas Donkerbrook - Brophy (LS): Dartmouth
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, ST. THOMAS, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash
Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Payton Evans - Queen Creek (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Colin Faris - North Canyon (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Justin Fisher - Chaparral (FS): Bates, Carleton, Chicago
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State
Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, Utah Tech, Western New Mexico
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western New Mexico
George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Ryker Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARMY
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton
JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire (RB): Minot State
Julius Fuentes - McClintock (LB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Pacific
Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Hastings, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Ripon, Wabash
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Nelson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ripon
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Allegheny, Capital, Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash
Alec Grant - Arizona College Prep (RB): Ripon
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Fresno State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State
Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Sebastian Guillen - Central (C): Arizona Christian
Johann Gunderman - Prescott (WR/K): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce
Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Taurean Hall - Centennial (DT): Culver-Stockton, Livingston
Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson
Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian
Nathan Harris - Santa Cruz Valley (QB): Knox, McPherson
Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Allegheny, Beloit, Capital, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Knox, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Wisconsin Lutheran, Wooster
Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Judson, Lake Forest, Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): LAKE FOREST
Amear Hawkins - Skyline-Gila River (ATH): Lewis-Clark State
Dylan Hayhurst - Goldwater (RB): Ripon
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton
Bryce Herges - Desert Mountain (QB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mount Marty, Wooster
Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): MACALESTER
Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Central Methodist
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah
Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Knox, Manchester, Wabash
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark
Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): CLAREMONT MUDD SCRIPPS
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Knox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Wabash
Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Drake, Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): CSU-Pueblo, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES
Daniel Jafari - Chaparral (DT): Lincoln (Pa.)
Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona
Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Olivet Nazarene, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Ben Jones - Hamilton (LB): Montana Tech
Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Semisi Kakau - Camelback (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Capital, Madonna
Darien Kattner - Queen Creek (CB): Black Hills State
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU PUEBLO, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Wabash
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): AIR FORCE, Georgetown, Marist, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, Valparaiso
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), NEVADA, Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Dominic Lauria - Highland (TE): Knox
Nate Lauritzen - Perry (LB): Western New Mexico
Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Lee - Paradise Honors (RB): Capital, Wabash
Quentin Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (LB): Eureka
Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UTEP, Western Illinois
Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO
Jayden Lewis - Liberty (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jayshon Liles - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): JAMESTOWN
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania
Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sioux Falls
Simon Lopez - Red Mountain (QB): North Park, William Woods
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
JJ Mangrum - Mica Mountain (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Grinnell
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Capital, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson
Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Denison
Cole Mayse - Cactus Shadows (DE): Fort Lewis, Gettysburg, Western New Mexico
Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton, Montana-State Northern
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Michael - Brophy (OG): Black Hills State
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash
Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Malakai Moala - Desert Edge (WR): Gettysburg
Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian, McPherson
David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton
Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown, Hiram, Olivet Nazarene
Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech
Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS, Lewis & Clark
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Capital, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash
Offisong Okon - Desert Vista (DT) - Black Hills State
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Black Hills State, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Olivet Nazarene, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, Western New Mexico
Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lighthouse Christian, Oberlin, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest
Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash
Charlie Parke - Shadow Mountain (K): Arizona Christian
Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Dean, Knox, Puget Sound, Rockford
Auryn Philipps - Cactus Shadows (OT): Western New Mexico
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Adam Pierce - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Western New Mexico
Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Tayejion Player - Cactus (RB): Capital
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Hiram, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Incarnate Word (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Allegheny, Black Hills State, Denison, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Isaac Price - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Western Colorado
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Illinois, Western Michigan
Michael Quiroz - Mica Mountain (C): Beloit, Hastings, Knox, Lawrence, Westminster Coll. (Mo.)
Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark
Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, William Woods
Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Pacific
Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Xander Rennie - Shadow Ridge (LB): Capital, Crown, Elizabeth City State
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Vanderbilt
Jayden Ridley - Horizon (DE): Utah State, Western New Mexico
Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Capital, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Avery Rodriguez - Kellis (SS): Beloit
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON
Caden Rogers - Mica Mountain (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton
Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP
Izak Rojas - Nogales (OT): Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan
Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Rough - O'Connor (RB): Oberlin, Sterling
Domonick Ruiz - Corona del Sol (WR): IDAHO STATE
Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit, Hastings, Knox
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Bemidji State, Jamestown, Nebraska-Kearney, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark
Evan Schwartzer - Desert Mountain (RB): McPherson, Wooster
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, North American, Tennessee State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Sealey - Berean Academy (RB/LB): Anna Maria, Capital, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), North Park, Ripon
Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit
Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Shively - Higley (DT): Idaho State
Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): IDAHO STATE, Southern Utah
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Tabor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Eastern New Mexico, Pacific, Simpson
Tyler Stanford - Desert Mountain (P/LB): MIT
Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Knox, Lake Forest
Memphis Steusser - Higley (FS): Montana State-Northern
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner
Jackson Swink - Hamilton (K): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)
Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Macalester, Pacific, Puget Sound
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Tennessee State
Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
JT Thomas - Mountain Pointe (TE): North Park
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest, Pacific, Simpson
Paxton Thorstad - Red Mountain (WR): North Park
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Thuyns - Willow Canyon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Merchant Marine, Ripon
Michael Tollefson - Mountain Pointe (QB): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State
Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Wabash
Wyatt Tribolet - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Pacific
TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian
Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Beloit, Dubuque, Montana State-Northern, Pacific, St. Norbert
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Ward - WIllcox (RB): Wabash
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Southern Utah, Utah Tech
Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Jadon Wetzel - Flagstaff (RB): McPherson
Alexx Williams - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Puget Sound, Simpson
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State
Grant Wochner - Estrella Foothills (LS): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Cal Lutheran, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Grinnell, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, North Park, Pacific, St. Norbert, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Wooster
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Paden Woody - Centennial (LS): LAKE FOREST
Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Beloit, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, LAKE FOREST, Simpson, Wabash
Noble Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (WR): Northern Arizona
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Horizon punter Floyd commits to Army
UPDATED: 11/27/24
We have five new commitments over the past week, raising the total to 80 verbals from seniors in the state.
Horizon punter Ryker Floyd committed to Army last Saturday. He was selected to the 5A Northeast Valley Region First Team.
He received his offer from the Black Knights a couple weeks earlier. Floyd averaged 39.2 yards in his 32 punts putting 12 of them inside the 20-yard line. He sees what playing and going to school at West Point can do for him down the road.
“My goal all along was to be at the academy because it is one of the world’s greatest leadership academies,” Floyd said in a text message. “Also, it will give me a job in the future. Coach (Sean) Saturnio (special teams coordinator) was a huge part. He is a great person.”
Another player going to a service academy is Merrik Kubacki. The tight end from Casteel committed to Air Force last Friday.
Kubacki, 6-5 and 255 pounds, was one of 33 seniors on the Colts team. He was offered from the AFA the first week of November.
“I believe it just suits me best,” Kubacki said in a text message. “It was definitely a tough decision knowing all of the other schools had amazing people. But honestly, the coaching staff at AFA is just completely different. They always show me love and I believe it’s the most beneficial opportunity for my future!”
Kubacki has played three years of varsity football at Casteel and has 407 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver.
Thunderbird finished this year at 10-2 and made the 4A quarterfinals for the third straight season. Defensive end Ryan Kavalami announced his commitment to CSU Pueblo on Monday.
“It felt like a real family atmosphere,” Kavalami said in a text message. “The coaches were bought in to the players and the program. They have a track record of developing players into better men and ultimately, it’s a place I could see myself spending four years playing football at.”
Kavalami (6-1, 220) is a three-sport athlete at Thunderbird (basketball and track). In his third year as a starter for the Titans, he made 68 tackles and had eight sacks. He completed his HS career with 22 sacks.
Another school in the RMAC that landed a commitment this week was Colorado School of Mines. Desert Vista receiver Aeneas Redmond will be heading to Golden. He committed to the Orediggers on Monday.
“I would say connection with the coaches, the academics, and the community as a whole,” Redmond said of his reasons for choosing Mines.
Redmond caught 54 passes for 815 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Thunder last season. He is definitely going to major in some type of emphasis on engineering in college.
The 6-foot, 178-pound student-athlete is focused on science and engineering and carries a 3.83 GPA.
Finally, Sunnyslope wide receiver Mack Kump has flipped his commitment from Colorado School of Mines to Nevada on Tuesday. He was named to the First Team All-5A San Tan Region after catching 48 passes for 787 yards and seven touchdowns for the Vikings.
Kump (5-10, 175) was a team captain and received his offer from the Wolf Pack a week before making his decision.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Merrik Kubacki (TE) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Tristan Bacon (LB) - Kellis
Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter
Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Ryker Floyd (P) - Horizon
Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain
BROWN BEARS
Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland
CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS
Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy
Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge
Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge
Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame
Aeneas Redmond (WR) - Desert Vista
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon
CORNELL BIG RED
Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe
CSU PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES
Ryan Kavalami (DE) - Thunderbird
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame
MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez
Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe
EASTERN WASHINGTON
David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge
FLORIDA GATORS
Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon
IDAHO VANDALS
Deriece Brown (WR) - Verrado
Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Elijah Beamon (WR) - Casteel
Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle
Domonick Ruiz (WR) - Corona del Sol
Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Dermain Linen Jr. (CB/WR) - Marana
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Luke Farley (OT) - Centennial
Charles Hawk (C) - Hamilton
Paden Woody (LS) - Centennial
Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa
MACALESTER SCOTS
Matthew Hernandez (DT) - Brophy
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD DRAGONS
Dennis Ionica (WR) - O'Connor
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope
Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Samuel Garcia (OT) - Basha
JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty
Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland
Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty
Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain
John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale
Jaden Taylor (WR) - Higley
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Blue Dantzler (DE) - Basha
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Antonio Olguin (OT) - Cactus
ST. THOMAS TOMMIES
Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic
Adrian Dahlene (LB) - Williams Field
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana
WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS
Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Jayden Berrios (OT) - Mountain Pointe
Devin Johnson (OG) - Mountain Pointe