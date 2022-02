2022 Battle Miami 7v7 '25s Recap

Battle Miami was big for 25's especially the ones from Arizona, and one not from AZ, but AZ affiliated. True Buzz West Coast carries a few AZ '25s that stood out, and Tucson Turf had a team in the frosh/soph division that put on a showcase. Make sure to check out highlights posted on my tik tok page @JustChillyTV!



Jamar Malone II the #1 ranked QB in AZ's '25 class had a solid showing putting his arm strength, and deep ball accuracy on display in a 28 point blow out vs Trillion Boyz on day 1. The Higley QB told me "I had a good rhythm. Coach dialed up a great game plan, and my receivers were all making plays!" Another Higley player Kamarion Peete also did well getting some pass breakups while covering short passes, and zones at his natural linebacker position.

Also playing in the varsity division was Omaha North's QB Sebastian Circo who picked up his first Power 5 offer over the weekend from Ole Miss. Rather than play sparingly the young QB decided that he wanted to run his own team and got that opportunity. Circo said "I learned a lot from Coach (Trenton) Bourguet, and Devon (Dampier) while playing with Turf in Arizona. I just wanted to put some of that to work." While building his varsity 7's resume he is exhibiting natural pocket patience, and not forcing passes that aren't there.

The '25's on Turfs Frosh/Soph team lit that division up! A lot of Chandler talent on the roster from strong armed QB Jaxon Knutson, to dynamic WR/ATH Kemon Jackson who I love as a WR with his great pass catching, and ability to bully defensive backs, also cover corner Austin Bradley has incredible ball skills. Cree Thomas the '25 Brophy DB/ATH did his thing on both sides, and has a very visible enjoyment of the game that is very Cole Martin-esque! Two tourneys and two trophies for Tucson Turf's young team. For all y'all that were worried about their future? Don't Be.