2022 Flight Club 7v7 Preview

The biggest High School 7s event in the state of Arizona takes place in a few hours. Flight Club should about finish off 7s as we start heading to summer camps. Injuries, and travel have ravaged a number of teams as teams have had to drop out, but it is still a very strong field that will show the depth of some Arizona programs, Hamilton, Basha, and ALA GN, that are able to showcase competitive second teams. Let's take a look at some of the players and teams by pool.

Pool 1 ALA QC has a trio of experienced 2way athletes that Ryan Meza, Mitch Jensen, and Briggs Lunt, DB Nate Laduke will patrol, and sure handed Drake Cluff is expected to be the difference maker. ALA GN (Grey) QB Connor White will be dealing to a pair WRs in Brigham Bangerter who has some length, and talented route runner Beau Belanger. Saguaro had one of the best '24 classes and they are going to parade that talent out to defend their championship starting with 2 way problems Kyran Jones and Jakobi Spence also look for WR Mason Whitaker to make plays offensively, and RB Jayden Staple will cause problems on short routes and use his speed to get some extra. Casa Grande some think that Casa Grande may have the best pair of two way ATH's in the pool in DeAndrey Kelly and Andon Diaz. LB Grant Johnson will be expected to hold down the front of the defense, and RB Dontrelle Harris will be operating out of the backfield.

Pool 2 Corona Del Sol comes back to flight club after taking a year off. Signal caller Connor Ackerley has been at a number of camps and on a few UOV's and looks ready to flourish in the new system, DB Keyvon Thomas looks like he's ready to take his game to the next level, and WR Owen Janssen has some speed and will get by DB's. Tempe ATH Brian Stroughter when he is locked in he is very fun to watch. TE Kam Jackson could be one of the big time head turners. The future looks bright with some of these '25s getting quality experience Elias Johnson RB/LB, Tykeirion Galberth QB, and Angel Nunez DB/WR. Red Mountain fresh off elite 11 Carter Crispin will be ready to serve up touchdowns. ATH Taveon Sueing oozes talent and could be the next great weapon on offense or defense. DB Xavier Sanchez, and LB Champ Gennicks will hold down the defense. WR Jakobi Lane the best WR at the most recent OT7 7v7 event if he's available that has to make Red Mountain a favorite. Paradise Honors The combo of QB Gage Baker to WR Josh Morales was unstoppable a few weeks ago when I was watching them, and baker will have other options on offense like RB Vance Cooper and TE/WR Hank Stabler who also flips to LB. Look for DB Mikey Young to be a difference maker on defense.



Pool 3 Apache Junction has been good all 7s season with QB Gavin Limongello leading the offense. RB Isaiah Savoie will try to take games over from his backfield position. Newcomer DB Dane Fidler will get plenty of work in this pool that is loaded with talented WR's. Tolleson comes to flight club loaded with two way guys Kylen Mamon is aggressive Safety and Demarion Postell is a long Corner, and Clinton Moindi is also a corner that does great breaking on passes all three flip to play WR. Lamont Carson is a Physical LB that jumps to offense and plays TE. If the QB finds rhythm there could be an upset or two. Basha (Gold) could be the scariest 7s team in the tourney with Oregon commit Cole Martin and the top '24 QB Demond Williams. One of the top secondary's in the country with Tommy Prassas and Miles Lockhart who just ran a 4.47 at Ohio State. WR Mason Arhin should be the top target for Basha. Hamilton (Maroon) QB Beckham Pellant is a solid QB that has good ball placement and gives his receivers a chance to make plays, one of them will be WR/ATH Sabraim Torres who will get plenty of opportunities and should make a lot of plays.

Pool 4 Cesar Chavez is loaded with talent like NAU commit Myseth Currie who I love as a DB but is killing it as a WR. QB Jorge Beltran has done a great job seeing the field recently and making it rain. DB Antwon Jenkins, and LB Omega McDaniels will have to make plays and keep their energy up to compete in this pool! Hamilton (Black) Super star baseball player Roch Cholowsky has turned his attention full time to being QB and he has looked good while shaking some of the "rust" off. One the most talented DBs in the tourney Genesis Smith has been incredible this 7s season playin both ways and making plays. True LB's which you don't usually see in 7s but you will with Alex McLaughlin, and Taye brown who will hold down the short zones and run the routes with RBs and slots if necessary. WR Legend Bernard looks to continue his impressive 7s showing having killed it at ASU and UofA Brophy will be showcasing a pair of QBs Charlie McGinnis and Jacob Buggie. also some young pass catchers will be gettin some work in WR's Nathan Benzie, and Christian Camarata. Arguably one of the best secondary groups at Flight Club is led by Billy Eastep, Cree Thomas, and Aiden Miller. Higley will be bringing the number one QB that Ive seen in '25 Jamar Malone, and he is loaded with weapons at wide receiver like Carter Hancock, and Dom Esposito. Another one of the top secondary's in this pool led by Safety Donovan Aidoo, 2way Chansyn Mapa, and top '24 corner Nijrell Eason.

Pool 5 Campo Verde wide receiver Alston Garcia has really done a great job of creating a buzz, and says he's ready to put on a show. Mason Shea, WR '23Nate Gomez, DB '23Gavin Silene, LB '24 Mountain View Elite 11 QB Jack Germaine and TE Jackson Bowers who could be committing any day now, maybe at Flight Club?, should be one of the top combos in the tourney. Germaine will also have other options on offense like WRs Mikey Sumko, Gunner Gronik, and DJ Cesar who flips to DB Basha (Green) QB Karsten Lee who has been impressive during 7s will have a variety of talented weapons Roman Goulette who has really good hands, solid route runner Brayden Kirsner, and Darian Dantzler who really looks like he is jumping to the top of his class. Perry been waiting to see these guys get 7s active and QB Jack Amer is one of the biggest reasons why. Some good offensive talent with wide receivers Jaxsen Young, and Kolton Coleman and CJ Snowden who also will get some work on defense. Connor Grimes will be playing DB and is a guy to look out for.

Pool 6 Camelback has QB Max Martin who is looking better and better every time I see him and is in the convo of top in the class, and hes got some receivers that he absolutely cant wait to put on display in Kemahn Knight, and Jaylin Gillis. Amos Slokan should be able to get some work catching passes out the backfield, and on defense look out for LB Julian Karim ACP Will have QBs Jaxon Castro, and Cy Lumbano-Larson will have playmakers to work with in Jake Hoel and Jerron Salazar. DB's TD Vanderah, Drew Vanderah, and Jayden Diaz who will also get some QB reps. Mountain Pointe another top QB in Chris Arviso who always gives his team a shot to win. Uniquely MP has two maybe three talented RBs in Christian Clark, and Randle Parker (and Jaylen Rushing if he's available). Wide receivers Jayden Davis and Matty Braun can be big time problems for defenses that aren't ready. LB Gary Tucker will bring his high level 7s experience to the defense having competed in top tourneys around the country. Bourgade the team that everybody has been raving about. QB Cooper Trujillo will lead the team and they are loaded with ironmen offensive weapons like wide receivers Gabe Laborin and Randy Perez flip to defensive backs. Linebackers Max McDowell, and David Espinoza lead the defense and will make heavy contributions on offense.

Pool 7 Mountain Ridge the top '23 pocket passer in the state QB Brendan Anderson brings his favorite receiver Terrance Hall who led all big schools in TD receptions, and Jayden Sullivan will look to take advantage of the opportunities to eat. Defensively DB's Hayden Allen, and Korey Johnson look to make a name for themselves in this QB heavy pool. LB Christian Aguilar will bring his high level 7s IQ, and try to shut down the short game. Desert Vista has QB Braxton Thomas ready to showcase his big time arm. ATH Traven Vigenser can make big plays on offense, but is a very talented DB that can play anywhere in the secondary. LB Antonio Delgado will be up to the task of covering all the short route running receivers that come his way. North '25 flame thrower Luke Haugo and Ezy Brown might be one of the most exciting connections. ATHs Cylan Miller, and Benito Felix will contribute and make plays on both sides and LB Jaylen Grant will help the offense by playing RB and keeping defenses on their toes in the short game. Shadow Ridge has the worst kept secret in one of the top '26 QBs Jaden Pico. RB Anthony Garcia aka QuadZilla will try to help his young flamethrower handling the short passing game. On defense LB Moni Lauina, and DB Cee Sanchez will try to make plays and keep these talented QBs from getting loose.

