2022 Red Zone Elite 7v7 Super Bowl Classic '25s Recap

Red Zone Super Bowl Classic 7v7 Tournament had a great turn out with most of the local teams showing up plus nationally recognized teams like FSP, and Heir 7's made the trip from the Pacific Northwest. Some of the locals feasted on Tucson Turf's absence. D1 5Star who won the last Red Zone Tourney in January was tryin to clean up the entire High School division frosh and varsity this time. So even with all the hype in the varsity division I still checked out some of the '25s that were putting in work. Oh yeah highlights are on my Tik Tok page @JustChillyTV make sure you check em out tag yourself and hit the like button.

True Buzz (Varsity Divsion)

Two '25s from Higley continue to perform. QB Jamar Malone is working with the rotational time that he gets, and when he's going shows the ability to make the plays with his arm. Malone also has great body language when he isn't playing. Malone told me "It's important to celebrate my guys when they're successful." Kamarion Peete the Higley LB had another solid outing his pass coverage is getting better every time he steps out there, and he doesn't seem to be lacking in aggressiveness either.

Team Impact (Varsity Division)

A pair of Brophy '25s showed out in a tough game vs nationally ranked FSP. Talented ATH Christian Camarata moves so well regardless of offense or defense and is going to be a useful weapon for Coach Jewell in the fall. Carlos Estrada the Brophy RB looked good running short routes, and showed some juice slipping past defenses for a long TD on day 2!

QC broncos

Landon Patch was a problem both ways, catching touchdowns on offense, and also stayed with receivers he was covering. The Casteel ATH was probably the best player for the Broncos through out the weekend. Casteel flamethrower Paul Palmer continues to build his 7's resume by reading defenses well, and picking them apart and minimizing sacks, and turnovers. New Highland WR Hayden Dougherty has a great frame, showed great hands, and did a good job running downfield routes.

D1

The programs frosh team won their division's trophy, and a big part of that was talented Hamilton QB Rich Lucero who exhibits good leadership ability, and desire to compete. Lucero also did a good job finding his WRs, and moving the offense. Two of the receivers that performed well for D1 were Basha teammates Braden Kirshner and 2way guy Gio Richardson. Kirshner catches the ball well in traffic, and Richardson as a receiver is able to create space, and has good burst.



