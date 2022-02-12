2022 Red Zone Elite 7v7 Super Bowl Classic Varsity Recap
Red Zone Super Bowl Classic 7v7 Tournament had a great turn out with most of the local teams showing up plus nationally recognized teams like FSP, and Heir 7's made the trip from the Pacific Northwest. Some of the locals feasted on Tucson Turf's absence. D1 5Star who won the last Red Zone Tourney in January was ready to run it back this time with a fully loaded roster.
Fsp
One of the top dime droppers in the country Gabarri Johnson shredded teams last year in a Red Zone Tourney when I watched him last year. Not much has changed, except that Johnson has gotten stronger so he's throwing through tighter windows, with more velocity, and accuracy. He also showed how elusive he can be handling blitzers. Tight end '23 Tucker Ashcraft worked the middle of the field well, and ate on short routes. Ashcraft was a bully off the line, showed really good hands, and looks north of 6'4 with a strong build.
Ishaan Dennis a '23 athlete impressed me with his fluid on field movement he looks solid as a defensive back, but can impact an offense, and maybe add to a return game? I'm curious to see how his recruitment picks up during the spring. On another FSP team Tony Harste a '24 wide receiver from Emerald Ridge was solid in his route running and really chewed up yardage after making the catch.
Sweet Feet Elite
'23 Cactus ATH Polo Banuelos is continuing to compete and out work everyone on the field to make the plays for his team. Deer Valley QB Rudy Gonzales is a highlight waiting to happen. He's going to be very dangerous in the fall!
AZ Dolphins
A pair of '23 receivers did their thing this tournament Layton Duncan from Brophy and Terrance Hall from Mountain Ridge. The pair were almost unstoppable Hall was killing teams with his route running and pass catching in the endzone, and Duncan absolutely looks 100% healed from his leg injury, and abused defenders with his catch and go playmaking ability.
'23 tight end Jacob Condie from Desert Ridge was able to use his frame to create windows for his QB, used his solid route running and quickness to lose defenders, and was a constant matchup problem.
Heir
David wells was absolutely phenomenal he used his size, and athletic ability to high point passes thrown to him. He could be a huge sleeper in the PNW! '23 QB Micah Balzarini was on fire for the two games that I saw him in. He was very sharp throwing over top of defenders and through quickly closing windows.
OTB Elite
Desert Edge '23 DB Jaden Pyrah looked good running deep routes and catching passes on offense. I still love him patrolling the secondary, but maybe a few offensive TD's won't hurt nobody.
Team Impact
'23 Central QB Dom Bagchi always does a good job of reading defenses. He did well looking downfield and going over the top of the defense. Also from TI was '23 Central DB Bobby McKinney might be a sleeper to monitor he looked great roving, challenging receivers, and breaking up passes.
Power 5
For the part of a game I saw Gianni Mascolino a '23 QB/ATH was a solid decision maker and did a good job of using the entire 4 seconds to let his receivers get open. Was also solid in short situations using his elusivity, pump fakes, and different arm angles to avoid nearby defenders. P5 has a very under recognized '24 ATH Blake Heffron from Chandler this kid could be a solid on either side of the ball I'd love to see him get some safety reps, but right now he is playing slot and killing it! He is the perfect complementary receiver, and he got some juice.
True Buzz West Coast
Chris Arviso the '23 Mountain Pointe QB was dealing! He was finding all his receivers and playing against some of the top competition. One of those receivers '23 Sunrise Mountain Micah Johnson was finding ways to get open and absolutely cooking defenses.
True Buzz had a bunch of kids from Hamilton that went to work '23 receiver Preston Slaton frequently found himself open behind the defense and was able to track and run under passes when his number was called, and '23 DB's Genesis Smith gave qbs fits all day closing windows that looked like they were open, and Emyson Edmonds continues to be straps out there breaking up passes and keeping receivers quiet.
Team 24
Brendan Anderson continues to impress with accuracy and arm strength and is showing why he is the best pro style QB in the class in AZ. '23 O'connor receiver Ben Currence is doing a great job of catching everything thrown his way, and showing that Coach Cole will have a weapon in the passing game. '23 Cactus super athlete Will Galvan is really showing that he can be a pass catching threat on offense, and has the wheels and footwork to compete with the biggest names. Defensively '24 Goldwater LB Markhi Mckinnon has looked great on defense, and it's rare in the 7s world that you get to see a true LB working out there.
D1 5star
'24 flamethrower Demond Williams showed his ability to be a great decision maker, and was able to spread the ball around to his buffet of receivers. '23 ATH Lennox Lawson was out there showing off speed, ability to instantly change directions, and good hands.
'24 Basha receiver Bryson Dedmon is building a reputation as one of the best short and intermediate route runners, but don't be fooled he can and will get behind the defense. He also wants the ball with the game on the line! Defensively for D1 this time Dominic Hanger a '23 linebacker from Chandler was really impressive in coverage unfortunately they don't have pads on but you can see that Hanger won't be afraid to ruin someones day. D1 won with solid play on both sides, but last time defense won it for them I think this time it was the offense that took the spotlight.