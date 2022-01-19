I spent the weekend out at the new sports facility in Mesa. WOW! The place is actually mind blowing kind of like a Disneyland for parents with kids that are athletes. Eh, I'm not sure thats completely accurate. Anyways I got to see a bunch of teams, a bunch of kids, and a bunch of unnecessary extra. It's tough to catch ALL the teams, but I do try to see as many as possible. Lets start with some '25's! Also I put some a compilation of Day 2 Highlights on my tik tok page @JustChillyTV go check it out.



