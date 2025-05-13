2026 Safety Niko Jandreau Commits to Oklahoma

Niko Jandreau , the No. 8 prospect in Arizona and the No. 59 safety nationally in the 2026 class, according to Rivals, has committed to Oklahoma over Georgia Tech, Missouri, USC, Washington and others.

Despite releasing his top-5 schools on his X account last week, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety out of Chandler Hamilton said he already knew Norman, Okla., was where he wanted to call home.

“It was just different,” Jandreau said. “The vibes were different. They’re very faith-oriented, and it just felt like home right away. Everywhere I went, I was comparing and contrasting, and I just found no place like it and knew I had to be a part of it.”

Niko Jandreau is the first defensive player to commit to Oklahoma in the 2026 class, joining four other verbal commits. He is also the first player to commit to Oklahoma since former Queen Creek Casteel cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe signed with the Sooners out of high school.

Jandreau said Oklahoma’s S.O.U.L. Mission, which stands for serving our uncommon legacy and helps equip Oklahoma student-athletes with the tools they need for present and future success, was a significant factor in why the Sonners are the right fit.

“They look out for their players, and it's not just football,” Jandreau said. “It's bigger than football. It's life. It's life after football. It's developing as a young man. And that's just where I see myself.”

Jandreau also said his conversations with head coach Brent Venables were the driving force behind solidifying things.

“We kind of had a family meeting, just talking about establishing the culture and what team they're gonna be this year, and (how) we're gonna succeed, and just what we're gonna do as a team,” Jandreau said.

“I'm looking to play early, and they're looking to see me play early.”

Although he hasn’t attended a game, Jandreau made the trip out in late March for a spring practice and has an official visit scheduled for June 20.