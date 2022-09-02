Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly countdown of the top 22 Arizona High School Football games of the week. Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

22) (6A) Brophy Prep at Sandra Day O'Connor

All Time Record: 3-0, Brophy Key to the Game: The Broncos are only returning 8 starters from last season, but the defensive line is expected to be one of the better units in Arizona this year. 2024 DL Mardale Rowe is someone that could change the course of a game. Offensively, I know how much work has gone into Layton Duncan being one of the state's best receivers, and I'm excited to see him put together a full season. O'Connor LB Blake Ware is coming off a 13-TFL season, and O'Connor RB Izik Durazo found the end zone 5 times in the Eagles' last 4 games of 2021. They closed out last year's regular season on a 5-0 run, giving up only 8 points per game in conference play. Ralph's Pick: I went back and forth on this, but I think Brophy's going to stop the run and and grind out a 24-14 win.

2024 Brophy DL Mardale Rowe (Chilly)

21)(6A) #6 Pinnacle at El Camino (CA)

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Besides the ridiculous pass-catching combination of Duce Robinson and Myles Libman? Pinnacle grew so much from the middle of the season last year to the end of the season that I'd like to believe that momentum has carried over into 2022. Not only is this El Camino's third game of the season, they aren't at the disadvantage of having had to cross state lines in order to open the season. They could be in mid-season form, which could provide problems for the Pioneers. Ralph's Pick: This is a 30-20 Pinnacle road win

20) (6A) Mesa Mountain View at Helix (CA)

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Mountain View's offense looked very good last year outside of one game against Red Mountain. Head Coach Joe Germain and his QB son Jack know how to exploit defenses, and they have a heck of a weapon in TE Jackson Bowers to help get the job done. Does Mountain View have anyone that can cover 6-3, 195 Helix WR Quincy Herron? He already has 6 receiving TDs in two games. Ralph's Pick: I like Mountain View, 34-28

Mountain View TE Jackson Bowers (Cody Cameron)

19) (6A) Casteel at Mountain Ridge

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Isaiah Newcombe had 7 interceptions last year, and he's the closest thing I've seen to Atlanta Falcons DB Isaiah Oliver since Oliver graduated from Brophy back in 2015. If any QB in Arizona can challenge the Casteel DBs with sharpshooter accuracy, it's the only returning 3,000 yard passer in 6A, Brendan Anderson. Ralph's Pick: A tight game, but Casteel pulls it out, 34-30.



18) (3A) #10 Payson at (2A) #7 Miami

All time record: Payson leads 7-1 (first meeting since 2012) Key to the Game: Whichever team gets a lead is going to have a massive advantage. When both teams have been forced to throw, they've combined for 9 interceptions thrown in just two weeks! Ralph's Pick: Gabriel Hilgendorf makes the defensive plays needed to get Payson a 17-7 win.

17) (5A) Paradise Valley at Central

All time record: Paradise Valley leads 2-0 Key to the Game: Paradise Valley QB Jaiden McDaniel started out last season on fire, and put in a lot of work this offseason to put together a full season of excellent play. He's one of the better running QBs in Arizona, and I expect this offense to make noise. If anyone can chase him down, it's Central's Aaron Francis. If Central can get some stops, this could be a good game. Ralph's Pick: I like Paradise Valley, 38-21.

16) (6A) Shadow Ridge vs Shadow Ridge (NV) in Flagstaff

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Shadow Ridge from Nevada has played two games this year, and shown that they have no desire to throw the ball. They can complete a long pass here and there, so our Shadow Ridge's Jacob Cano better be ready to stuff the run, and read the play action. Ralph's Pick: Obviously Shadow Ridge is winning. But if the Arizona version feeds RB Anthony Garcia and get out of Flagstaff with a win, 28-21.

15) (6A) Williams Field vs Cajon (CA) in Moorpark, Ca

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Cajon DL Philander Lee vs the massive Williams Field Offensive Line might be one of the best matchups in the country this week. Williams Field is always well coached, and it'll take a disciplined effort to get out of California with a win. Ralph's Pick: Williams Field grinds it out, 21-17.

14) (4A) #4 Glendale at (5A) Apollo

All time record: Apollo leads 13-4 Key to the Game: If you haven't heard it anywhere else yet, let me be the first to tell you that Glendale QB Zecheriah Owens is a legitimate player of the year contender, regardless of division. Between Owens and Apollo's Adam Mohammed, you might have 400 combined rushing yards. Even though last year's game was one of the lower scoring contests for both teams, I think this game is going to have some very big and explosive plays on offense. Ralph's Pick: Glendale wins with a big fourth quarter, 34-28.

13) (6A) #5 Highland at Desert Ridge

All time record: Highland leads 7-6 Key to the Game: Highland keeps making massive strides forward. 6A runner up in 2020, 6A champion in 2021, and a legitimate shot at making a run in the open in 2022. They'll have to start against Roy Lopez and his Desert Ridge Jaguars, and having a full year to make this team his own could make this year's contest much more competitive. Logan Rogers and Samuel Johns are going to need to be tackling machines to stop Highland's rushing attack behind big OL Caleb Lomu. Ralph's Pick: Highland 35, Desert Ridge 21.

12) (6A) Perry at Spring Valley (NV)

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: I have to defer to Chilly and Cody Cameron on this one, and they think Perry DE Aidan Herring is headed for a monster year. Might as well start week 1 against Spring Valley QB Ti'shaun Ereaux-Jackson. Ralph's Pick: Perry 35, Spring Valley 24

11) (5A) #2 ALA- Queen Creek at Verrado

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Verrado QB Erick Santiago, RB Connor Gingg, have so much varsity experience that this isn't as clear of an ALA- Queen Creek advantage as you might think. Verrado is also sporting at least three all-conference contenders on their defense. It's hard for me to pick against the WR duo of Drake Cluff and Ryan Meza, though. Ralph's Pick: ALA-Queen Creek 28, Verrado 24

10) (6A) Salpointe at Chaparral

All time record: Salpointe leads 2-1 Key to the Game: Salpointe having Elijah Rushing and Luis Cordova on the same defensive line almost isn't fair. Chaparral is having to replace almost their entire offense from last season, but speedy WR Plas Johnson might be the playmaker the Firebirds need to get a win. Ralph's Pick: Salpointe 21, Chaparral 17

9) (5A) Sunrise Mountain at (6A) #6 Liberty

All time record: Liberty leads 7-3 Key to the Game: One of the best rivalries in the state, this game is a must see if you're a fan of high school sports. There's going to be a moment to honor Zach Hunzinger during this contest, and I hope all the players on both sides recognize the special community that football can build. Ralph's Pick: Liberty 30, Sunrise Mountain 20 (30+20= #50Strong)

8) (5A) #6 Notre Dame at #3 Horizon

All time record: Notre Dame leads 4-2 Key to the Game: I'm tempted to call this a rivalry. Horizon won a 5A title last year, but dropped their game against Notre Dame. Back in 2019, Horizon snapped a years-long Notre Dame win streak with a 35-34 win. This year, I have both in the 5A Top 10, and both teams have the quintessential "football guy" on the roster, with 6-2, 230 Ben Roberts at Notre Dame and 6-5, 230 Baylor commit Matt Klopfenstein at Horizon. I think the championship experience for Andy Litten's Horizon squad gives them the slight edge. Ralph's Pick: Horizon 24, Notre Dame 17

7) (4A) #1 Poston Butte at (5A) #8 Higley

All time record: Poston Butte leads 2-0 Key to the Game: Poston Butte was one play away from a 4A title last year, and it will be interesting to see how they respond to having expectations and holding the #1 4A ranking heading into 2022. I'm a big fan of TE Connor Lopez, and I'd like to see him have a breakout year. Higley was extremely young in 2021, and while they're still starting a sophomore QB in Jamar Malone this year, they have of experience and talent that might give them a slight edge. Ralph's Pick: Higley 26, Poston Butte 14

6) (6A) #10 Red Mountain vs Mater Dei Catholic (in California)

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Mater Dei Catholic comes in at 0-2 and is coming off a massive heartbreaking loss where surrendering a late two point conversion put them on the wrong end of a 36-35 score. Red Mountain needs to find ways to get the ball to Lenox Lawson, who had 15 offensive TDs last year, to keep Mater Dei on its heels. Ralph's Pick: Red Mountain 38, Mater Dei 28

Red Mountain WR Lenox Lawson (Chilly)

5) (5A) #7 Cactus at #4 Desert Mountain

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Last year's preseason #12 Desert Mountain was one TD away from a 5A title appearance last year, so no more sleeping on the Wolves. This game features Dylan Tapley vs Will Galvan, two of the state's most complete athletes that you have to account for no matter where they are on the field. It's also a coaching juggernaut battle between two very well respected football minds in Conrad Hamilton and Brian Belles. Ralph's Pick: Desert Mountain 21, Cactus 20

4) (6A) #2 Chandler at Cathedral Catholic in San Diego

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Everyone wants to know if Dylan Raiola is for real, but I can tell you that Chandler's success is dependent on whether or not they can run the ball against Cathedral's talented defense, featuring LB Victory Johnson. Ralph's Pick: Well, after seeing this? Chandler by 40.

3) Bergen Catholic (NJ) at (6A) #1 Saguaro

All time record: N/A Key to the Game: Devon Dampier. Saguaro split reps at QB last year, handed Dampier the reigns in the playoffs, and won the Open Championship. No days off, as they have a nationally ranked visitor with three hugely talented defensive linemen in Elijah Kinsler, DJ Samuels, and 6-6, 340 Sydir Mitchell. Big is big, but speed kills. Ralph's Pick: Saguaro 24, Bergen Catholic 21

2) (6A) #7 Centennial at #3 Hamilton

All time record: Hamilton leads 5-2 Key to the Game: Mike Zdebski is one of the only coaches that Richard Taylor has never defeated, and Hamilton returned 75% of last year's starters that contributed to a 33-15 Huskies win. If Hamilton gets a lead, the defense, led by Chandler Davis, can pin its ears back, play man on the outside, and do some serious damage. But Centennial has RB Kavaughn Clark running behind OL Dylan Roberts, and that gives them a chance to keep it close. Ralph's Pick: Hamilton 33, Centennial 21

1) (2A) #1 Pima at (3A) #1 Thatcher

All time record: 38-2 Thatcher, including 34 in a row Key to the Game: How often do we get a #1 vs a #1 this early in the season? Thatcher has two wins in a row against top 5 3A competition, and hasn't lost to Pima since 1938! But maybe, just maybe, this is the year? If it is, Pima 6-6 QB Seth Russell will become an Arizona sports legend. Ralph's Pick: Thatcher 35, Pima 14

Bonus Game

(6A) #4 Basha at Los Alamitos (CA)

I actually threw this game out of my Top 22 games when I saw how bad Los Alamitos was against the run last week (surrendered 441 yards on 13 yards a carry). It's still a big game, but I expect Basha to run run run run run run run behind big James Durand. It will be a fantastic QB matchup, however. Demond Williams is the #5 rated 2024 QB, and Malachi Nelson is the #4 rated 2023 QB.