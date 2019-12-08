Offensive line key to Black Hawks' success in 2019 title-winning season

5A CHAMPIONSHIP BLOG: 12/8/19 It was on the morning after writing about Williams Field's 52-17 semifinal victory over Casteel two weeks ago that I felt some regret.

Not because I chose to go to that blowout over the other five semifinal games being played that night (which had an average margin of victory of 5.2 points), but instead because I had completely ignored one of the key elements that make the Black Hawks go - the offensive line. So, I have selected today to right (and write) the wrong and it is with the guys in the trenches in mind that we salute Williams Field on its second conference championship in school history (both coming in the past four seasons). The Black Hawks defeated San Tan Region rival Campo Verde, 19-0 at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the 5A Conference championship. It can be said that the offensive line is a team within the team. As part of the job, they're the unsung heroes, the ones getting down and dirty in the trenches (even if they play their home games on turf). When none of their names get mentioned in a semifinal story where the offense scored 52 points, they trudge on in anonymity ready to smack players in a different colored jersey the following week. The attention that doesn't come is made up for with camaraderie with one another and support from the coaches and their families. "They did an unbelievable job," Williams Field head coach Steve Campbell said. "We had a huge luxury. You just have to appreciate an O-line like that because that's a once in a coaching lifetime type of offensive line to have." It's a rarity at the high school level, but WFHS had six seniors starting up front. From left to right it goes Noah Nelson, Luke Moustis, Adam Reed, Cooper Darling, and Andrew Garcia. Those five measure out to an average of 6-6 and 295 pounds. We'll add tight end Josh Gale to that group as well because he functioned as well as a blocker (the Black Hawks had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers) as he did a pass catcher (955 yards and nine touchdowns). Williams Field scored the first time it had the ball. The Black Hawks capped a seven-play drive with a two-yard run from sophomore Kaden Cloud, who hammered it up the middle for the final two yards. Watch right guard Cooper Darling (66) come to his right to provide the opening, moving his man out of the way. He's also the first to come over and congratulate Cloud.



Williams Field strikes first. Kaden Cloud gets the pitch from QB Mason Bugg and takes it in from 3 yards out. PAT no good.



Darling (6-5, 300) committed to Oregon State last May. Throughout his high school years, he took off some of the fat and added muscle to his frame. Colleges showed a lot of interest in him last spring during the evaluation period. In addition to his size, Darling brings a nastiness on the field, necessary for the position. The touchdown from Cloud was the only one in the opening quarter. There was only one TD in the second quarter as well. It game on a big play from Mason Bugg to Gale. The tight end went about 72 yards after making the catch.



You can't see it very well, because it happened on the right side of the line, but Garcia, the right tackle, shot out to the defensive end to make sure he didn't knock down the pass. His role on the play was to protect so the ball could get to Gale. Garcia (6-8, 302) is contemplating Division I offers from Liberty, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, and Northern Colorado. He's accepted that the linemen don't get that notoriety. He knows that those who benefit show appreciation and it's all about the team. "We're happy for them and they're happy for us too, because we helped them do that," Garcia said. "It's the whole bond. You play for each other." The scoring play was Gale's only catch of the game. He gave props to wide receiver Myles Taylor for freeing him up. "All the credit goes to Myles Taylor," Gale said. "He held a block for me in the beginning that allowed me to sneak through and get a touchdown." The rest of the game, Gale (6-4, 215), was providing blocking with his teammates on the line. He has improved his game over his junior year and committed to UC Davis in October. In addition to being physical and versatile, Gale carries a 3.61 GPA.



Josh Gale (left) and Cooper Darling (66) react right after the snap. Both will be heading to the West Coast for college. (Photo Courtesy of Andy Silvas Photography).

The only other points in the game came in the fourth quarter. This time, it was Gale returning the favor and providing running room for Taylor. Bugg threw a quick screen and watch Gale block the defender downfield and drive him to the ground.



The center is Adam Reed (6-4, 280). It's a position that is very valuable when it comes to experience. Although the point total for the Black Hawks was well below the team's 46.8 average, Williams Field controlled the time of possession in the third quarter, while holding a 13-0 lead. Campo Verde ran just five plays in the period.

Williams Field C Adam Reed

At left guard is Luke Moustis (6-3, 290). Having an experienced offensive line allowed new quarterback Bugg to have a tremendous senior year. The QB surpassed 3,000 yards for the season in the title game. In addition, this group has continued the domination of the rest of the teams in the 5A San Tan Region. The Black Hawks are 33-0 all-time against the other five schools in the league (9-0 vs. Campo Verde).

Williams Field OG Luke Moustis

The headliner of the group is Noah Nelson. The 6-8, 305-pound left tackle committed to Oklahoma last May. He fits the mold of the players the Sooners like to get - great size, long, athletic, and covering a good deal of range. Perhaps Nelson's greatest strength is how quick his feet are at the point of attack. This is beneficial when running counters. Nelson, you may recall, almost lost his senior season back in September. He was at a gym and helped a buddy of his (from another school) with a drill. By doing a couple reps with the younger player, he unknowingly violated an AIA rule. After sitting out one game, the AIA heard his case and he was instantly reinstated. "It crushed me," Nelson said. "Being able to play with my brothers means the world to me." Transfers are a big part of the high school football world nowadays, but that's not the case with this group. This was a culmination of players that have been teammates since the youth football days.

"Some of these guys have been with the (Gilbert) Dawgs since seventh and eighth grade," Nelson said. "I'm very blessed to be where I am."



Williams Field OT Noah Nelson

Of course, you need a coach to go with this crew and there is experience there as well. Andy Koch, a former Marine, has been on staff with Campbell since Williams Field opened in 2007. "They're very coachable kids," Koch, the offensive line coach, said. "They play for each other. They embrace all of the blame and none of the glory."

For Campo Verde, a memorable season and playoff run

I hadn't seen Campo Verde play a game live since last year's playoffs when the Coyotes lost in the first round at Sunrise Mountain. Later that evening, a picture came out on social media displaying a game ball from the season on a shelf along with the team's record and accomplishments underneath of it. The photo had an empty shelf where the ball will go for "Team 9". What that team, the ninth in school history did, will be difficult for future versions to duplicate. Campo Verde rolled off seven straight wins to open the year. Then, when the difficult region games came at the end, the Coyotes dropped their last three.

Not many, (okay, nobody) outside of the walls of Campo Verde, could have seen what was coming next. The Coyotes avenged a defeat to Higley by rallying from a 22-0 deficit for a 26-22 win. Then, Campo Verde traveled up to North Phoenix and won an epic battle against Notre Dame, 20-17. Early in the game against the Saints, junior running back Caden Calloway suffered a knee injury and was lost for the rest of the season. He provided the Coyotes with 1,739 rushing yards and scored 23 touchdowns. "They validated our process," Campo Verde head coach Max Ragsdale said of the senior class. "It doesn't take out of this world, five-star talent. It takes people playing together as a team. These 34 seniors displayed that and set a great example for those classes to come." This was a resilient bunch pulling it together after the way the regular season ended. The Coyotes also proved that no stage was too big for this team. The first time around, Williams Field defeated CVHS, 35-13 and led 35-0 after three quarters. On Saturday, it was two big plays, and a short 42-yard field following a fumble recovery. That was it. It was all Campo allowed. "We preach defense bigtime and they played team defense," Ragsdale said. "Everybody's got each other's back. It's not about individual play. It's about the guy on your left and your right." If not for two missed field goals and a couple of very close calls that didn't go Campo's way, the outcome would have been in doubt much longer. A pass caught in the corner of the end zone appears to show on video that senior Ryan Hutchen's first foot came down in bounds before the other one was on the line. On the first-quarter fumble, it initially appeared that the runner was down. Campo Verde had their chances, though. Five times, the Coyotes crossed midfield into Williams Field territory.

Making his first start at running back, sophomore Connor Calloway (younger brother of Caden) was the lone back to have carries. He rushed for 97 yards on 19 attempts.



Campo Verde running back Connor Calloway gets some blocking during a run in the 5A state championship game. He averaged five yards per carry.

If you think I'm going to make another omission. . .

You can't spell the name of the school of the new 5A Conference champions without it at the end and that's where I'll talk about it here - The D. The Black Hawks recorded their third shutout of the season and if I don't include it in the article, the regret will last much longer than two weeks since there aren't any more WFHS games for a while. This was also the first shutout in a conference championship game since 2009. The last blanking in a 5A game was in 2006 when Centennial defeated Sunnyside. The star for the Black Hawks was senior cornerback Brady Medina. The 5-8, 134-pounder played much bigger with a fumble recovery and an interception in the end zone. "He's been our lockdown corner," Campbell said. "We had to replace the entire secondary and he's been our defensive general. He plays with a ton of confidence."



Campo Verde had several plays that the receivers were right on the edge of the sidelines, making it difficult for the passes to be caught while still remaining in bounds.

"Our read was to force (Hutchens) to the outside," Medina said. "Our D-end was able to push the quarterback to roll and make it a harder ball. I'm just excited to hang out with my friends now and enjoy the rest of my senior year." The Black Hawks held Campo Verde to just 34 percent on pass completions with none more than 21 yards. Junior linebacker Taber Thomas led the team with six tackles and senior defensive lineman Ian Shewell had a sack.

Over 10 possessions, the Coyotes had five end with a punt, two with a turnover, a pair of missed field goals, and once on downs. On third down, Williams Field got it done, keeping CVHS from moving the chains on 10 of their 13 attempts.



Williams Field cornerback Brady Medina flips the ball back the referee after his interception in the end zone at ASU during the 5A title game.

Black Hawks 19, Coyotes 0 Campo Verde

0 0 0 0 0

Williams Field

6 7 0 6 19

First Quarter:

WF - Kaden Cloud 2 yard run (kick failed), 8:30

Second Quarter:

WF - Josh Gale 80 yard pass from Mason Bugg (Pablo Gonzalez kick), 3:45

Third Quarter:

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter:

WF - Myles Taylor 46 yard pass from Bugg (kick failed), 8:06

