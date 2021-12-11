5A Quick Recap & Team Stats
Horizon takes 5A behind Linyard's big night
On Friday night, the Horizon Huskies jumped out to a 21-0 first-half lead and went on to defeat Salpointe, 38-28 in the 5A Conference championship game at Sun Devil Stadium.
Horizon's offensive stars lived up to the billing as quarterback Skyler Partridge passed for three touchdowns and ran for one more, junior running back Wesley Lambert totaled 143 yards on a workman-like 33 carries, and receiver Cole Linyard caught 15 passes and racked up 167 of his 189 yards after the catch.
For Horizon (12-2), this was its first championship since 1994. It was the first appearance in a title game since 1995. Speaking of firsts, it was the first season for head coach Andy Litten, who came to the Huskies in the offseason from Hamilton.
Turning Point
Salpointe had trimmed Horizon's lead to 21-14, but the Huskies answered with a drive that lasted the final five-plus minutes of the third quarter. When Chase Jung caught a nine-yard pass from Partridge, there was only one quarter remaining and the Huskies had a two-score lead.
Key Stat
Salpointe was 2-of-11 on third down. It really bogged the Lancers down in the first half when they were forced to punt on their first five possessions.
Top Play
Already with three touchdown passes, Partridge showed he's a dual-threat as he finished Horizon's scoring with his eighth scoring run of the season.
MVP
With his 15 catches for 189 yards, Linyard put up one of the most memorable performances by a wide receiver in a state championship game. His high-game for the season was 118 in the opener way back on Labor Day weekend against Pinnacle.
Quotable
"When I met them in the auditorium (in January), our whole philosophy was we wanted to become state champions. They went all in. We created a togetherness in Tontozona (at camp). That win against Pinnacle really changed everyone's mind." - Horizon head coach Andy Litten
"After the game last week (29 carries), I expected to get a lot this game too. The offensive line really pushed through. In the playoffs, they have stepped up. They helped me hit holes and make touchdowns." - Horizon running back Wesley Lambert
"Chase Birtch set the edge. He got them really good. I got up the sideline and I saw green." - Horizon wide receiver Cole Linyard on his 66-yard touchdown reception
"This season was therapeutic for me. The COVID year put a lot on everybody individually. Knowing that I can go upon these guys outside of football was important. We were so selfless. The love and camaraderie of this team was amazing." - Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet
|
Salpointe
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
14
|
28
|
Horizon
|
7
|
14
|
7
|
10
|
38
First Quarter:
Hor - Ethan Tinsley 17 yard pass from Skyler Partridge (Grady Gross kick), 0:22
Second Quarter:
Hor - Cole Linyard 66 yard pass from Partridge (Gross kick), 10:34
Hor - Wesley Lambert 1 yard run (Gross kick), 1:18
Third Quarter:
Salp - Anthony Wilhite 17 yard run (Owen Lynch kick), 6:27
Salp - Damian Coley recovered blocked punt in end zone (Lynch kick), 5:27
Hor - Chase Jung 9 yard pass from Partridge (Gross kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter:
Hor - Gross 28 yard FG, 8:41
Salp - Gage Felix 37 yard pass from Treyson Bourguet (Lynch kick), 6:46
Hor - Partridge 40 yard run (Gross kick), 4:20
Salp - Bourguet 1 yard run (Lynch kick), 2:40
|Salpointe
|Horizon
|
First Downs
|
21
|
25
|
Total Net Yards
|
382
|
451
|
Rushes-Yards
|
30-180
|
43-173
|
Passing Yards
|
202
|
278
|
Punt Returns-Yards
|
1-27
|
2-8
|
Kickoff Returns-Yards
|
0-0
|
1-21
|
Interceptions-Ret Yards
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
Comp-Att-Int
|
16-28-0
|
25-33-0
|
Punts-Avg
|
5-35.4
|
4-29.2
|
Fumbles-Lost
|
1-1
|
2-0
|
Penatlies-Yards
|
6-55
|
7-75
|
Time of Possession
|
18:17
|
29:43