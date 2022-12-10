Higley head football coach Eddy Zubey was the very picture of looking like he'd been there before as he lifted the gold ball trophy and handed it to his players.

That's how the Knights played for the last 2-1/2 quarters of the night, too.

Higley rallied from an early 21-6 deficit and then won every phase afterwards and, in doing so, rolled over Cactus, 41-21 on Friday in the Class 5A Conference state championship game at Sun Devil Stadium.

But Zubey, hadn't been here before. In his 13th year as the head man at HHS, he was coaching in his first state title game. Higley (12-2), which opened in 2001, claimed the first football state championship in school history.

