ArizonaVarsity - 6A Championship Stat Pack

{{ timeAgo('2020-12-13 01:11:45 -0600') }} football Edit

6A Championship Stat Pack

Chaparral quarterback Brayten Silbor scrambles while looking for a receiver. He completed 17 of his 24 passes in the Firebirds' 6A title game victory. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

The Chaparral Firebirds won their first state title since 2011 with a 24-14 victory over the Highland Hawks on Saturday afternoon at Desert Vista HS.

It was a battle throughout and the Hawks threatened as they were inside the 10 midway through the fourth quarter when it was 17-14, but missed a field goal that would have tied the game.

The championship is the 7th in Chaparral's history joining those earned in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Watch for an Arizona Varsity Roundtable Discussion on the 6A game soon!

Jared Williams takes a handoff from Brayten Silbor in Saturday's game. Williams scored two touchdowns on direct snaps. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Firebirds 24, Hawks 14

Chaparral (8-2)

7

7

3

7

24

Highland (8-4)

7

0

7

0

14

First Quarter:
High - Max Davis 7 yard run (Crew Crockett kick), 6:49
Chap - Diego Echavarria 5 yard run (Alan Ortiz kick), 0:14
Second Quarter:
Chap - Jared Williams 3 yard run (Ortiz kick), 0:14
Third Quarter:
Chap - Ortiz 30 yard FG, 7:24
High - Jace Patton 4 yard pass from Ammon Allen (Crockett kick), 1:02
Fourth Quarter:
Chap - Williams 3 yard run (Ortiz kick), 5:04

Highland defensive end Cooper Brown gets the tackle on a Chaparral ball carrier. Brown was a four-year starter for Highland, which played in its first championship game. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Team Statistics
Chaparral Highland

First Downs

15

13

Total Net Yards

288

215

Rushes-Yards

33-128

27-81

Passing Yards

160

134

Punt Returns-Yds

0-0

0-0

Kickoff Returns-Yds

1-15

2-27

Interceptions-Ret Yds

1- -5

0-0

Comp-Att-Int

17-24-0

15-23-1

Punts-Avg.

4-29.5

2-37.0

Fumbles-Lost

2-0

1-1

Penalties-Yards

7-48

5-26

Time of Possession

25:12

22:48

{{ article.author_name }}