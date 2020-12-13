ArizonaVarsity - 6A Championship Stat Pack

6A Championship Stat Pack
The Chaparral Firebirds won their first state title since 2011 with a 24-14 victory over the Highland Hawks on Saturday afternoon at Desert Vista HS.
It was a battle throughout and the Hawks threatened as they were inside the 10 midway through the fourth quarter when it was 17-14, but missed a field goal that would have tied the game.
The championship is the 7th in Chaparral's history joining those earned in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2009, 2010, and 2011.
Watch for an Arizona Varsity Roundtable Discussion on the 6A game soon!
|
Chaparral (8-2)
|
7
|
7
|
3
|
7
|
24
|
Highland (8-4)
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
14
First Quarter:
High - Max Davis 7 yard run (Crew Crockett kick), 6:49
Chap - Diego Echavarria 5 yard run (Alan Ortiz kick), 0:14
Second Quarter:
Chap - Jared Williams 3 yard run (Ortiz kick), 0:14
Third Quarter:
Chap - Ortiz 30 yard FG, 7:24
High - Jace Patton 4 yard pass from Ammon Allen (Crockett kick), 1:02
Fourth Quarter:
Chap - Williams 3 yard run (Ortiz kick), 5:04
|Chaparral
|Highland
|
First Downs
|
15
|
13
|
Total Net Yards
|
288
|
215
|
Rushes-Yards
|
33-128
|
27-81
|
Passing Yards
|
160
|
134
|
Punt Returns-Yds
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
Kickoff Returns-Yds
|
1-15
|
2-27
|
Interceptions-Ret Yds
|
1- -5
|
0-0
|
Comp-Att-Int
|
17-24-0
|
15-23-1
|
Punts-Avg.
|
4-29.5
|
2-37.0
|
Fumbles-Lost
|
2-0
|
1-1
|
Penalties-Yards
|
7-48
|
5-26
|
Time of Possession
|
25:12
|
22:48
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)
Support our sponsors: