ArizonaVarsity - 6A Championship Stat Pack

The Chaparral Firebirds won their first state title since 2011 with a 24-14 victory over the Highland Hawks on Saturday afternoon at Desert Vista HS.

It was a battle throughout and the Hawks threatened as they were inside the 10 midway through the fourth quarter when it was 17-14, but missed a field goal that would have tied the game.

The championship is the 7th in Chaparral's history joining those earned in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2009, 2010, and 2011.

Watch for an Arizona Varsity Roundtable Discussion on the 6A game soon!

