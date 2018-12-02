6A Final: Chandler 65 Perry 28
Wolves take down Premier Region rivals for 3rd straight state crown behind 6-pack of TDs by Brooks
CHAMPIONSHIP BLOG: 12/1/18
Chandler captured its third consecutive state title and finished the year with a 13-game win streak. The Wolves topped Perry in the final for the second straight year, but this time the defense forced four turnovers and the offense was nearly unstoppable in a 65-28 win on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.
|
Perry
|
0
|
7
|
14
|
7
|
28
|
Chandler
|
14
|
13
|
24
|
14
|
65
First Quarter:
Chan- DeCarlos Brooks 1 yard run (Crew Peterman kick), 9:52
Chan - Brooks 1 yard run (Peterman kick), 5:41
Second Quarter:
Chan - Jacob Conover 14 yard run (Peterman kick), 10:37
Perry - Jalen Young 17 yard run (Sam Cross kick), 6:24
Chan - Brooks 4 yard run (kick failed), 3:04
Third Quarter:
Perry - Jaden Burns 33 yard run (Kyler McCarthy kick), 11:27
Chan - Brooks 58 yard run (Tim Boyd kick), 11:17
Chan - Boyd 29 yard FG, 9:09
Perry - Colby Dickie 4 yard pass from Chubba Purdy (McCarthy kick), 7:41
Chan - Brayden Liebrock 7 yard pass (Boyd kick), 5:12
Chan - Brooks 2 yard run (Boyd kick), 3:25
Fourth Quarter:
Chan - Brooks 1 yard run (Boyd kick), 11:21
Chan - Jaheim Brown-Taylor 21 yard run (Boyd kick), 7:05
Perry - Purdy 9 yard run (McCarthy kick), 2:53
|Perry
|Chandler
|
First Downs
|
24
|
29
|
Total Net Yards
|
416
|
652
|
Rushes-yards
|
35-255
|
50-454
|
Passing yards
|
161
|
198
|
Punt Returns
|
0-0
|
1-10
|
Kickoff Returns
|
7-106
|
4-61
|
Interceptions Ret.
|
0-0
|
3-22
|
Comp-Att-Int
|
20-33-3
|
13-18-0
|
Punts
|
3-31.3
|
1-35.0
|
Fumbles-Lost
|
1-1
|
0-0
|
Penalties-Yards
|
6-40
|
8-69
|
Time of Possession
|
22:54
|
25:06