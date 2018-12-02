Ticker
6A Final: Chandler 65 Perry 28

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity.com
Staff

Wolves take down Premier Region rivals for 3rd straight state crown behind 6-pack of TDs by Brooks

CHAMPIONSHIP BLOG: 12/1/18

Chandler captured its third consecutive state title and finished the year with a 13-game win streak. The Wolves topped Perry in the final for the second straight year, but this time the defense forced four turnovers and the offense was nearly unstoppable in a 65-28 win on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

Wolves 65, Pumas 28

Perry

0

7

14

7

28

Chandler

14

13

24

14

65

First Quarter:
Chan- DeCarlos Brooks 1 yard run (Crew Peterman kick), 9:52
Chan - Brooks 1 yard run (Peterman kick), 5:41
Second Quarter:
Chan - Jacob Conover 14 yard run (Peterman kick), 10:37
Perry - Jalen Young 17 yard run (Sam Cross kick), 6:24
Chan - Brooks 4 yard run (kick failed), 3:04
Third Quarter:
Perry - Jaden Burns 33 yard run (Kyler McCarthy kick), 11:27
Chan - Brooks 58 yard run (Tim Boyd kick), 11:17
Chan - Boyd 29 yard FG, 9:09
Perry - Colby Dickie 4 yard pass from Chubba Purdy (McCarthy kick), 7:41
Chan - Brayden Liebrock 7 yard pass (Boyd kick), 5:12
Chan - Brooks 2 yard run (Boyd kick), 3:25
Fourth Quarter:
Chan - Brooks 1 yard run (Boyd kick), 11:21
Chan - Jaheim Brown-Taylor 21 yard run (Boyd kick), 7:05
Perry - Purdy 9 yard run (McCarthy kick), 2:53

Team Statistics
Perry Chandler

First Downs

24

29

Total Net Yards

416

652

Rushes-yards

35-255

50-454

Passing yards

161

198

Punt Returns

0-0

1-10

Kickoff Returns

7-106

4-61

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

3-22

Comp-Att-Int

20-33-3

13-18-0

Punts

3-31.3

1-35.0

Fumbles-Lost

1-1

0-0

Penalties-Yards

6-40

8-69

Time of Possession

22:54

25:06
{{ article.author_name }}