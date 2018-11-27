STAT BLOG: 11/27/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars". On November 16, it was the semifinals of the playoffs. Let's take a look at players that were big in those big games.

QUARTERBACK - Jacob Conover (Chandler)



The Wolves rallied from a 20-14 fourth-quarter deficit and prevailed in overtime against Highland, 36-35. Conover, a 6-1, 205-pound BYU commit, passed for one of his two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and then connected with Brayden Liebrock for the critical two-point conversion in overtime. He finished 26-of-36 for 289 yards and surpassed the 3,000-yard mark for the third straight season. With 99 yards in the title game, Conover will go over 10,000 yards for his varsity career. He also showed some wheels as he ran for a career-high 100 yards on seven carries. Prior to the semifinals, Conover had 136 rushing yards all season.

RUNNING BACK - DeCarlos Brooks (Chandler)

As the playoffs continue, Brooks is getting more of a workload. Against Highland, the 5-11, 195-pound back had 23 carries for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Brooks only had that many attempts twice during the regular season. One was against Perry (43 carries/246 yards/2 TDs) in September. Brooks' longest run was a 68-yarder that set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Chandler could have a 2,000-yard back for the third year in a row joining TJ Green and Drake Anderson. To accomplish that feat, Brooks needs 107 yards in the title game.

WIDE RECEIVER - Colby Dickie (Perry)

During a 45-14 semifinal win against Pinnacle in the semifinals, Chubba Purdy completed 18 passes. Thirteen of them were hauled in by the 5-9, 170-pound Dickie. His 119 yards pushed his total to over 1,000 for the third straight season. In that timespan, Dickie has exactly 200 receptions for the Pumas. He had a pair of 12-yard receptions in the only touchdown drive of the first half. Perry led 10-0 at the break and then it was an onslaught in the second half.

The Pumas are looking for their first win against CHS (0-8 all-time).

DEFENSIVE LINE - Connor Knudsen (Centennial)

Knudsen (5-10, 225) plays on the Coyotes' line at defensive end. The senior had 1.5 sacks in Centennial's 48-13 victory over Higley. As a team, CeHS has 62 sacks in 13 games (4.8 per game) and the Scandinavian Savage possesses 18.5 of those. How dominant has the Centennial defense been? The 13 points scored by the Knights is the second-highest total posted against the Coyotes all year.

LINEBACKER - Jackson Ford (Perry)

Much of the talk about the Pumas has focused on the high-powered offense. In the playoffs, the defense has raised its level and deserves praise as well. Perry has held all three of its opponents in the postseason to 21 or fewer points. With another expected shootout against Chandler this week, a strong defensive play or two could tilt the scales. Ford (6-0, 190) is the middle linebacker and had a sack (his fifth of the year), which resulted in an eight-yard loss as the Pioneers were at midfield.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Jake Smith (Notre Dame)

We've featured Smith in the running back space as well as the wide receiver one this year. He's played Wildcat quarterback when the offense needed to get him touches against Horizon and in the semis against Williams Field, he played some DB. Hanging on to a 21-14 lead, the Saints needed a goal-line stand as the Black Hawks were in the red zone in the closing seconds. With the ball on the 3-yard line, a pass attempt on the game's final play, was batted down in the end zone by Smith. On the night, the 6-0, 185-pound Texas commit had eight receptions for 64 yards, caught two touchdowns, made two tackles, deflected two passes, forced a fumble, averaged 40 yards per punt, and scored a two-point conversion on a run. Notre Dame returned just two starters from last year's team, but the Saints are back for another crack at a perfect season.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jaydin Young (Centennial)

What did the junior safety and running back do in the semifinals against Higley? We'll start with the 97-yard kickoff return that erased the only deficit the Coyotes have had all season (7-0). On offense, Young caught two passes for 60 yards. Defensively, he had a team-high 10 tackles as Centennial limited Cal-commit Spencer Brasch to less than 200 yards. Young also forced a fumble and (back to special teams) blocked a field goal. For the season, Young has scored 16 touchdowns, made 85 tackles, and intercepted three passes.

TEAM - Highland

I don't normally feature a team that ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard in this spot, but the Hawks deserve one final round of applause. Chandler came is as the juggernaut, averaging 49.5 points per game. Highland held the Wolves to just one touchdown in the first half. Kaleb Herbert led a balanced offense with 209 yards and completed 64 percent of his passes. Noah Burdick was once again the leading receiver with 139 yards in his six catches with his longest reception resulting in 45 yards. Kohner Cullimore was the heart and soul of the team and scored three times on two-yard runs (one in overtime). He also caught a pair of passes (40 yards), and made six tackles. Linebacker Griffin Nielson had a game-high 13 tackles and recovered a fumble in Chandler territory that set up a short touchdown drive. Cornerback Dayton Huffman intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Punter Austin McNamara averaged 48 yards per punt and pinned the Wolves inside their own 20-yard line twice. He also converted a pair of field goals, including one from 41 yards. Hawk fans filled the visiting stands at Basha High School along with two auxiliary bleachers. Head coach Brock Farrel had his game plan working and his team gave everything they had.

Highland (11-2) completed its season with its second-highest win total in school history. This was the Hawks' third appearance in the state semifinals.


