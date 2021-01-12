ArizonaVarsity - A by the numbers look at the Phoenix Suns through 11 games

Monty Williams has said in the past that there needs to be around 20-25 games to get a solid barometer on where a team stands. The Suns coach is probably right and we are definitely in prime over/under reaction mode 11 games into this season. But where is the fun in that? We want to know if the Suns are actually trending in the right direction toward their first playoff appearance in a decade or if another heartbreak is on the horizon. While there is a ton of basketball to be played and so much can happen, especially in a COVID-filled season, there are some trends that are too intriguing to ignore despite how early it is.

Here are some noticeable numbers through 11 games

7

Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric. Seven players who are all averaging in double-figure points per game. This team is deep. That's not breaking news! What does stand out is the fact that Devin Booker has not scored more than 26 in a game. If you told me that would be the case through 10 games, I'd be pretty shocked to learn the Suns had a top-10 offense to this point.

30

This is not your favorite millennial's Suns team! A decade ago, it was seven seconds or less with the run and gun, shoot first, ask questions later Steve Nash-led Suns. Gen Z has enjoyed no playoff appearances for at least half their life and now that they have a team to root for, they are 30th IN PACE! Dead last! But I'm not mad at it. It's not a slow, boring brand of basketball. This team works the ball beautifully in the half court resulting in a lot of open shots both inside and outside the three point line. Chris Paul is able to work his magic in a system like this and it is a big reason why so many of the roster is scoring more than 10 a game as mentioned above.

4

One of only a couple negative stats I am going to rattle off. That is the number Devin Booker is averaging for turnovers per game. In five of the Suns games this season thus far, Book has five turnovers or more. Now he is coming off two of his best performances to date in this realm against the Wizards and Pacers where he had one turnover combined between the two games. The other night however against the then 1-7 Pistons, he had five. Devin is still playing some really good basketball so far and it's scary to think what this team will look like when he is at his peak. But he, like everyone else on this team, is still getting used to the way this team operates and the one being impacted the most, is the one who had used to have to do everything for this team. That's Devin.

7

I'll complete my negative stats with Deandre Ayton. DA has seven TOTAL DUNKS in 11 games. With his size and the position he plays, one would think he is purposely trying to not dunk the ball with this notion. Let me declare my stance here. I am not the guy clamoring for him to be Shaq and tear the hoop down every time he has the ball. That would be cool and all but last I checked, a lay-up, a jump-hook and a dunk are worth the same amount of points. And as long as he gets those two points, I'm not mad at it. When I do have a problem with this notion is after what we saw Monday night in Washington and a few other times this season and that is him going for more of a finesse finish instead of a strong finish leading to him not scoring at all. Or not finishing on what could be a three point play. It's also not good when his in-ability to go strong at the hoop is keeping him from getting him to the foul line. That's when I have an issue with it. DA is clearly thinking too much on the court. That's totally a product of what Chris Paul and the coach staff are trying to engrain in him for the team and him to be successful. That's a good thing! He's trying to be coachable. But at some point, someone is going to have to unleash him and let him play freely.

24.7

Check this out, among all players in the league who have appeared in at least five games and average more than 15 minutes per game, a Phoenix Sun is number one in the league in Net Rating. That person is none other than Cameron Payne. The incredible spark plug we saw in the bubble has turned into quite the important piece for the Suns so far this season. He has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and his presence was sorely missed in that loss to the Wizards. His play certainly covers up the pain of passing on Tyrese Haliburton (for now) and the team will hope to get him back asap.

138

Deandre Ayton is third in the NBA in total contested shots with 138. That is only behind Brook Lopez and Rudy Gobert. While his offense has been problematic for the most part, DA has definitely made another leap defensively. His presence is felt in the paint and the also with way the Suns switch at the perimeter (sometimes they switch too much or too easily though in my opinion), he has done a nice job defending guards coming off a screen and attempting to shoot over him or drive past him.

2.5

Mikal Bridges needs to be spotlighted on his own for one statistic. Two-point-five is the number of three's that Mikal makes per game while shooting a blistering 43.5% from a catch & shoot position through 11 games. That is in the same realm as known sharpshooters in the league like Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Duncan Robinson and Davis Bertans. We know he could slash. But him shooting at this clip is turning him into an elite three and D player in this league.