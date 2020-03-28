A change in the scene at Rincon/University
After turnaround season for Rangers, head coach moves back to Kansas
WEEKLY BLOG: 3/28/20
With schools still being closed for at least two more weeks due to the coronavirus, you may think there isn't a lot for athletic directors to do. Spring sports are still on hold as athletes and coaches wait to see how this pandemic unfolds.
At Rincon/University High School, Dave LePeau recently got some unexpected work on his plate. He needs to hire a new football coach as Mike Strack decided to return to Kansas, the state he grew up in, to be closer to his parents. He will be returning to the staff he left when coming to Tucson in 2018 at Mill Valley HS.
Although he was at RUHS for just two years, he certainly made an impact. The Rangers were one of the best stories in the state (that hardly anyone knew about) in 2019. Coming off a 1-9 performance in '18, Rincon enjoyed just its second winning season in 13 years (and first since 2012). Back-to-back road wins over Empire and Cholla capped off a 6-4 year.
"Coach Strack did an incredible job with our program in the short amount of time he was able to serve as head coach," LePeau said in an e-mail interview.
The head coaching job is currently posted on TUSD1.org. The screening process will begin on April 2 and they hope to set up interviews shortly after that date.
When it comes to finding the right coach, it's about finding someone that cares about the program and the kids, and treats people the right way.
"We are looking for a person of character who knows how to relate to a diverse student body," LePeau said. "Character drives our athletic programs and football team."
Beyond that, LePeau said the new coach must value academics, be able to lead his assistant coaches, inspire students to come out for the program (the Rangers suited up 47 players last year), have a vision for the future, and of course, be involved in putting out that little extra through effective fundraising.
There is some momentum there from a Rangers' team that averaged 34 points per game and returns a couple defensive players in linebacker Jacob Vasquez (team-leading 81 tackles) and defensive back Steven Geiger (4 interceptions; 27.7-yard kickoff return average).
"The program is moving in the right direction," LePeau said. "Athletes have bought into the foundation Coach Strack has laid. We have a strong team of assistant coaches and an administrative team that values athletics."
The expectations for the football program are to have a character that represents RUHS well on and off the field, plus the process of getting better every day.
Very proud of this group! 1-9 to 6-4 does not happen on accident! Be proud of hard work!! Thank you to our seniors! #weareallrangers pic.twitter.com/mVc1R2zK8E— Rincon University High School Football (@rurangerfb) November 2, 2019
Most media reports will only use "Rincon" when describing the school's teams. However, this campus, located just a few miles east of the University of Arizona in Tucson, may be one of the most diverse. It is actually two schools at one location. Rincon is public and has about 1,100 students. It is a traditional, attendance zone school. University offers more of an accelerated program focusing on the academically gifted and also has 1,100 students. Entry is competitive at UHS and it is ranked as the top public high school in the state (non-charter) according to U.S. News & World Report. For athletics and the fine arts, students are combined from both schools.
The demographics include a mix of children from wealthy business owners to students who are refugees from war-torn areas, and everything in between.
"The most difficult thing about coaching football players at RUHS is recruiting from this broad range of students to play, while ensuring they have the supplemental support they need to stay on the field," LePeau said.
Rincon University went 3-2 in region play last year in the 5A Sonoran, but will find itself with five completely different teams this season in the 5A Sonoran II. Two of those (Cienega and Ironwood Ridge) made the playoffs. The rest of the region consists of Marana, Nogales, and Sunnyside.
LePeau doesn't believe that the two 5A regions in Tucson were constructed with competitive balance in mind (unlike the ones involving Phoenix-area teams). He said the indication was that the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) was going to use a tier system instead of regions. Had he known they were going to return to traditional regions, LePeau said he would have had RUHS appeal down to 4A.
"There is no reason a team like Cholla (2-8 in 2019) should be playing a team like Salpointe (10-1)," LePeau said. "The open division for the playoffs has helped create some competitive balance for the teams at the top, but has done nothing for the teams struggling at the bottom."
While the schedule for 2020 has not been released yet, one team you can expect to see the Rangers facing in a non-region game is Palo Verde. The Rangers and Titans began what is billed as the Turnaround Bowl (complete with a trophy) in 2011. It was named due to the two schools rebuilding under the Turnaround Model of School Improvement. Both Rincon and Palo Verde had been identified in 2010 as "Persistently Lowest Achieiving". A grant program provided funds to the two Tucson Unified District schools.
When it comes to the results on the field, Rincon University has gained the upper hand, winning eight of the nine meetings, including last year's.
Nice night for the Rangers in Titan Territory pic.twitter.com/LplpDJiPmq— Rincon StuCo (@rincon_stuco) September 29, 2019
There are nine high schools in the TUSD along with many middle and elementary schools. In all, the district has more than 47,000 students. In looking at the demographics of the district, 22 percent of the people within the district are below the poverty level. And that was before many incomes in the area were reduced (or lost) due to businesses being shut down during the current crisis.
The Tucson District is offering free meals to kids thanks to the wonderful Food Services staff and many others (likely volunteers) that make lunchtime continue even if the rest of the normal school day isn't. It's called the Grab and Go Program and there are 12 bus routes making stops at 114 locations on Monday through Friday during the middle of the day. In all, they are feeding 3,100 students daily.
Our Grab-n-Go schedule & routes are available here: https://t.co/dNeurg35nF— Tucson Unified (@tucsonunified) March 20, 2020
A huge thank you to our #TucsonUnified Food Services Department for putting this together so quickly! #PROUD2BTUSD 🍎 pic.twitter.com/Lpj28Bbjwj
When asked what we can all do to help, LePeau answered by sharing resources in creative ways.
"We have parents who are struggling in a mighty way," LePeau said. "There are parents who, on top of now working at home, are caring for two, three, or four kids at the same time. We have families who, if they have a computer may not have reliable internet access."
Of course, this is also a stressful time for both parents and kids. In addition to trying to fulfill online education requirements, there are the basic needs of trying to find normally-common items like diapers, baby wipes, and toilet paper for the family. In addition to being advised to stay at home (by Tucson mayor Regina Romero), parents have lost jobs or had their hours reduced.
"Please be aware of those in need around you and share," LePeau said. "Share internet. Share unused computers. Share education strategies. Share toilet paper. Just share."
Sharing. It's what Rincon and University High Schools do each day. And a real-life reminder of why we all should.