WEEKLY BLOG: 3/28/20

With schools still being closed for at least two more weeks due to the coronavirus, you may think there isn't a lot for athletic directors to do. Spring sports are still on hold as athletes and coaches wait to see how this pandemic unfolds.

At Rincon/University High School, Dave LePeau recently got some unexpected work on his plate. He needs to hire a new football coach as Mike Strack decided to return to Kansas, the state he grew up in, to be closer to his parents. He will be returning to the staff he left when coming to Tucson in 2018 at Mill Valley HS.

Although he was at RUHS for just two years, he certainly made an impact. The Rangers were one of the best stories in the state (that hardly anyone knew about) in 2019. Coming off a 1-9 performance in '18, Rincon enjoyed just its second winning season in 13 years (and first since 2012). Back-to-back road wins over Empire and Cholla capped off a 6-4 year.

"Coach Strack did an incredible job with our program in the short amount of time he was able to serve as head coach," LePeau said in an e-mail interview.

The head coaching job is currently posted on TUSD1.org. The screening process will begin on April 2 and they hope to set up interviews shortly after that date.

When it comes to finding the right coach, it's about finding someone that cares about the program and the kids, and treats people the right way.

"We are looking for a person of character who knows how to relate to a diverse student body," LePeau said. "Character drives our athletic programs and football team."

Beyond that, LePeau said the new coach must value academics, be able to lead his assistant coaches, inspire students to come out for the program (the Rangers suited up 47 players last year), have a vision for the future, and of course, be involved in putting out that little extra through effective fundraising.

There is some momentum there from a Rangers' team that averaged 34 points per game and returns a couple defensive players in linebacker Jacob Vasquez (team-leading 81 tackles) and defensive back Steven Geiger (4 interceptions; 27.7-yard kickoff return average).

"The program is moving in the right direction," LePeau said. "Athletes have bought into the foundation Coach Strack has laid. We have a strong team of assistant coaches and an administrative team that values athletics."

The expectations for the football program are to have a character that represents RUHS well on and off the field, plus the process of getting better every day.