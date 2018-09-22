Yesterday morning, 150 football players from Texas Wesleyan University Rams and the Arizona Christian University Firestorm packed more than 56,580 meals at St. Mary's Foodbank. In addition, 6 players visited the Phoenix Veterans Hospital to deliver Chick-Fil-A Paradise Valley to veterans and staff.

#BeRelevant Classic pregame festivities will begin at 5 p.m., with ceremonies starting at 6 p.m. To honor the gridiron warriors of the past and present, the game will commence with a World War II Douglas C-47 Skytrain flying overhead. The warbird “Old Number 30” is provided by the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum. Kira Rugen, director of ACU’s choral activities, will lead the choir’s feature ensemble performance of the national anthem.

Arizona Christian University (ACU) and Texas Wesleyan University (TXWES), football programs belonging to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), will kick-off the inaugural #BeRelevant CLassic at Shadow Mountain High School on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The TXWES Rams have recently returned to the field after a 76-year hiatus that began when the entire team agreed to disband in December 1941 so they could enlist in the United States Army and fight in World War II. Without coaches, players, prospects or a field to practice on, Coach Joe Prud’homme built a program in 2017 that rallied alumni and reinvigorated a high-performing ball team.

The ACU Firestorm debuted in 2014. The team is currently ranked 22nd in the 2018 NAIA preseason poll. “Under the guidance and vision of their presidents, these two universities recently decided to create football programs because they recognized the affirmative influence that football has on enrollment, campus life, the student experience, and the overall health of the school,” said Don Kile, president of GCSGC.

“In today’s dynamic world remaining relevant is a constant challenge,” said Kile. “GCSGC works hard to encourage school administrations, coaches, boosters, parents and athletes to make decisions that keep Arizona football relevant in schools for years to come.”

The #BeRelevant Classic is proud to present Paradise Valley Chick-Fil-A as the game’s official concession sponsor, which has a family-friendly surprise in store for game-goers. Additional sponsors of the #BeRelevant Classic include BSN Sports, V’s Barbershop, Embassy Suites, St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

“We are grateful to have the Gridiron Club’s support in raising the profile of NAIA college football in Arizona,” said Len Munsil, president of ACU. “Our reliance on Arizona high school star athletes has resulted in quality play that has quickly made ACU football a national force and local fan favorite.

For #BeRelevant Classic game tickets, visit Event Brite. Chick-Fil-A located in Paradise Valley at 12031 N. Tatum Blvd. has a limited supply of tickets to distribute. Tickets will also be available at the front gate on the day of the event. For pregame and game day media credentials, contact info@gcsgridiron.com.