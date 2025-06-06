Alumni Update: Ahamed Mohammed Checks in with Gregg Rosenberg

Ahamed Mohammed had one of the best leaps from junior to senior season while at Apollo High in 2021-22, averaging 26 points and 6 rebounds while leading the Hawks to an 18-9 record. Mohammed played for Kenny Mullins and Factory on the AAU circuit before ultimately committing to West Texas A&M, where he had so much success that he got the opportunity to spend his final year of eligibility at the D1 level (Stephen F Austin). Mohammed talked with Gregg Rosenberg about his basketball journey: (Chat with Gregg in the subscriber-only Blue Chips forum)

Advertisement

Gregg Rosenberg: How did the experience playing at Apollo High prepare you for the next level? Ahamed Mohammed: My time at Apollo High School was instrumental in preparing me for the next level. The competitive environment, combined with the support from coaches and teammates, taught me discipline, time management, and resilience. Balancing academics with athletics there helped me develop a strong work ethic that I carried into college both on and off the court..

GR: What about playing for Kenny Mullins and Factory in AAU Ball? What was one of your fondest memories of that experience? AM: My favorite memory was when Kenny was off coaching the younger team, so we had to play a full game without him. At first, it felt a little crazy not having him there, but as a team we trusted each other, and battled the whole way. We ended up pulling off the win on a last second shot! Definitely a moment I’ll always remember.



GR: At West Texas A&M you were named to the All-Freshman team- how did that feel? AM: Being named to the All-Freshman team in 2023 was an incredible honor. Coming into college, I wanted to make an immediate impact, and that recognition showed that the hard work was paying off. I gained a lot of confidence that year and grew tremendously as a player by competing at a higher level and learning from veteran teammates and coaches.

Being named to the All-Freshman team in 2023 was an incredible honor. Coming into college, I wanted to make an immediate impact, and that recognition showed that the hard work was paying off. Ahamed Mohammed

GR: How was the experience of earning first team All-Conference in 2024-25? AM: Earning 1st team All-Conference in 2025 was a dream come true. It was a testament to the hours of training, film study, and growth over the years. By that point, I had developed into a leader on the team, and being recognized for that meant a lot. It also reflected the support and belief of my coaches and teammates, who pushed me to be my best every day.

GR: Last question- You entered the transfer portal and chose to go the Division 1 route and sign with Stephen F Austin- what are your goals for your senior season and beyond? AM: Transferring to Stephen F. Austin has given me an exciting opportunity to compete at the Division I level and continue to challenge myself. My ultimate goal for my final college season is to help the team win a conference championship and make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Beyond that, I aspire to play professionally, whether that’s in the NBA or overseas, and use the platform to inspire younger athletes from my community.