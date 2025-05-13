Alumni Update: Mitch Lightfoot Checks in with Gregg Rosenberg

Mitch Lightfoot played at Gilbert Christian for Kurt Keener and averaged 23/12 as a senior in 2016- his six year career at Kansas culminated with a title- and he talks to here about his path, and what he's been up to.

Gregg Rosenberg: How did the experience at Gilbert Christian playing for Kurt Keener help prepare you for college?

Mitch Lightfoot: My experience at Gilbert Christian High School helped shape me both as a person and a player. Playing for Coach Keener allowed me to learn the game at a very high level. He didn’t just teach the Xs and Os—he taught me how to think the game, how to create advantages for myself and my team. He coached us at an elite level and gave us the tools to compete and win against some of the best teams out there.

GR: What about playing for John Ortega in AAU Ball?

ML: Playing for JO was a huge blessing as well. He gave me the exposure I needed, putting me in front of the right people while giving me the space to showcase my skillset. Looking back, I truly don’t think I’d be where I am today without the impact of those two men. GR: How about your time at Kansas under Bill Self? How did he shape your game or work ethic to be ready to play professionally?

ML: Playing for Coach Self at Kansas was one of the most impactful experiences of my career. He challenged me every single day—not just physically, but mentally. Coach Self demands excellence, attention to detail, and toughness, and those expectations helped elevate my approach to the game. He helped me understand the importance of preparation, accountability, and consistency—traits that translate directly to the professional level. The culture he built at Kansas taught me how to compete at the highest level, how to lead, and how to handle both success and adversity with professionalism. Without Coach Self’s guidance, I wouldn’t be the player—or the person—I am today.

GR: Tell us a little about the national championship season... ML: Our national championship season was truly a wild ride. Just a year before, we got blown out by 30 against USC in March Madness. Fast forward to the next season—we found ourselves down 15 in the national championship game. But that team was so close-knit and battle-tested that we were ready for anything. Coach Self had us prepared for every situation, and we trusted each other completely. We had the perfect mix of talent, toughness, and experience, and when other teams might’ve folded, we stayed locked in and kept fighting. That bond and belief carried us all the way.

GR: Last question- Where are you playing now? ML: I am currently playing in the Japanese B league, for the Kumamoto Volters. We are preparing for our first round of the playoffs tomorrow! (editor's note: the Volters were knocked out of the playoffs on 5/4)