A combination of last season’s loss to Mesquite in the 4A semifinals, several weeks of quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a talented roster, and the customary jitters of a first day back made Monday’s offseason training session unique for the Cactus High football team.

Spirits were high among the Cobra players and coaches, new and returning. But, like most of the high school football programs across Arizona starting their initial foray into offseason training, the weight room and conditioning drills were non-conventional.

Players had to train with the necessary distance from their peers, coaches donned gloves and masks as necessary and the quarterbacks throwing routes could not even share a football. But, while meandering around abnormal circumstances, there was an air of welcome familiarity among the group. The speakers blared hip-hop music in the weight room and in each exercise rep and the players tried to make each exercise rep count toward both their individual and team goals for the 2020 season, just like any other year.

“It really just feels good to be back,” coach Joseph Ortiz said.

What Ortiz saw on the first day of official team activities was a roster full of talented players, quietly motivated by a playoff exit they felt was a round early against the eventual-champion Mesquite Wildcats.

Talk of last year’s loss is limited, but the experience is deeply entrenched in the minds of the returning players.

“They got a taste of what it is to make a deep playoff run, and then with how it ended they want more. So that attitude, I really like,” Ortiz said.