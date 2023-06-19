Alongside Apollo high school teammates Michael Watkins and Matthew Lado on Instagram live, running back Adam Mohammed announced his commitment to the University of Arizona

The 17th ranked player for the 2024 class in Arizona has officially made their college decision.

In just two seasons as a varsity starter, Mohammed has already rushed for close to 3,000 yards which puts him just 900 yards away from former NFL star Prince Amukamara’s school record. Mohammed already has 66 total touchdowns and is on pace to finish with 100 by the end of his senior season.

Just one week ago, Mohammed announced via Twitter that he had narrowed down his choices to two Pac-12 rivals, Cal and the previously mentioned Wildcats.

Mohammed talked about what were the biggest factors in him choosing Arizona over Cal and others.

“I wanted to decide what college would be best for my future and what the competitive nature of the players that are there and their willingness to put in the work to win. I also felt the most at home at U-Of-A with it only being an hour and half away from home”

With comfort being a big reason for Mohammed choosing the Wildcats, he then went into the people off the field he thanks the most for allowing him to be in the position of being able to commit to a program like Arizona.

“My oldest brother Sabir was a father figure who stepped up to take care of us at a young age. My mother for making sure I was eating my meals and making me a great person. My best friend/brother Ahamed for constantly checking on me and making sure I was on the right path.”

But for all the praise Mohammed had for his family, he made sure to show appreciation to those on the field that helped him to this point.

“My youth coach Bryan De Ruiter for always being there and giving me great examples on the field and the Apollo coaching staff for always supporting me throughout everything”

With the pressure of a college decision out of the way, Mohammed talked about his goals entering his senior year.

“I of course want to win a state championship, break state records, and I want to see my brothers get recruited for the next level”