Rivals released their latest update of the Rivals150- the top basketball prospects in country, and Arizona has plenty of representation. Scroll down to see who made the list, and who may have just missed.

Nico Mannion

Chol Marial

Chol Marial arrived at AZ Compass Prep by way of IMG Academy, and Cheshire Academy before that. The 7-2 Center has very few offers for his height and talent level. It will be interesting to see how he develops in AZ. Marial is the third prospect in the Rivals150 to stand 7'2", along with Bol Bol and Moses Brown from the class of 2018. Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 In-State Prep ranking: N/A

Terry Armstrong

Gregg Rosenberg predicted that Terry Armstrong would be a top-50 player in the country, and he was very close. Armstrong comes in at 61, and has offers from all over the country. He plays at Bella Vista Prep, and has a similar rating to previous years' small forwards Tevin Mack (61 in 2015), and DeAndre Hunter (60 in 2016) Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 In-State Prep ranking: #1

Jaelen House

Shadow Mountain's Jaelen House has been committed to Arizona State for a while now, and Rivals considers him the #17 point guard in the country. Arizona has had a prospect at #107 overall in the very recent past- current Kansas Jayhawk Mitch Lightfoot (while Saben Lee came in at 112 overall last year). Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 In-State ranking: #3

Emmanuel Taban

Emmanuel Taban might only be a three star, but Rivals saw fit to put him amongst the top 150 players in the country. He's currently close to making a commitment, and Nevada, Wyoming and Texas Tech are amongst the finalists. Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 In-State ranking: #4

On the cusp...

Jimmy Bell

Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 In-State Prep ranking: #2

Majok Deng

Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 In-State ranking: #6

Jalen Graham

Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 In-State ranking: #2

Jovan Blacksher

Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 In-State ranking: #5

Jalen Williams

Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 In-State ranking: #7

You also might remember...

Josh Green was at Mountain Ridge for a while, before transferring to IMG Academy, and as this tweet from January 2016 tells you, we've known for a while he was going to be special. He's rated the #11 player in the entire 2019 class (while the other guy in the photo ended up a five star as well).