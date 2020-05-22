One of the questions I’ve been asked the most often about my sports writing career covering high school sports has been, ‘How do you pick the games you cover?’ Clearly, there were times where there was only one true choice as there was a can’t-miss game on the schedule. Other times there was a certain player I wanted to see and interview for a future feature story. Usually something sports related made it easy, but not always. There have been plenty of other times, however, where my other passion led me to my decision where I was headed on a Friday night for football or midweek for a volleyball match. I’m foodie, a griller, a Traeger BBQ smoker and part-time food critic. So, food made my decision for me. Sure there was a game to be covered, but really I was taking care of my taste buds rather than my sportswriting duties.

On Friday Nights, local sportswriters often gather for a pregame meal at restaurants like Maskadores in South Tempe (Ralph Amsden)

Elmer’s Tacos when headed to Chandler High, Vito’s Pizza for Mesa Mountain View, Sol Azteca when headed to Desert Ridge or Skyline, and Zipps before Mountain Pointe. There are plenty of other great places located next to schools that I haven’t been to yet or even heard of so who better to hear from than the coaches themselves. I reached out to several coaches about their go to spots. When they are studying film on Tuesday with the lights off in the office three hours after practice ended and they’ve already called home and said have dinner without him where do they go. Where is the coaching staff getting together after a game or just to get some hangout time away from the school? When a wrestling team is holding a tournament, what is the one restaurant they want to find in the hospitality room? I haven’t done much pregaming on the west side, but if I do, I am going to trust one of the all-time greats in Centennial football coach Richard Taylor. His go to place? Ballpark Pizza and Subs. Next time I am in Peoria I will be getting some pizza and wings from Ballpark. If Coach Taylor, a fellow Ohioan, say it is good, I am all in. The place to hit it up near Hamilton, according to girls basketball coach Trevor Neider, is Rita’s Burritos. “Great burritos and very friendly when you come in,” Neider said. “You can walk in and out in two minutes. The owner does a great job of supporting Hamilton. I actually noticed him in the crowd at our championship game.”

Williams Field Head Coach Steve Campbell (Ralph Amsden)

Another championship coach weighing in is Williams Field football coach Steve Campbell. He likes Yuliana’s, Higley Hot Dogs, and Burrito Shack, but on game day it is Yuliana’s.

“Best green burrito around,” he said. “My game day lunch – green burro cheese and sour cream, three rolled tacos, cheese and guac.” That portion wouldn't sound like a lot if you've met Campbell, who stands 6-foot-7. I'm guessing he can do similar damage to a plate of food that his offensive line did to defenses on the way to the 2019 5A Championship. When Aaron Frana was on Norris Vaughan’s staff at Mountain Pointe, the coaches always hit up Native after games. Now, that Frana is the Pride’s athletic director he is eating on the run a lot. That means Papa Chevos Taco Shop is in heavy rotation. “I’m just a big taco/burrito guy,” Frana said. “It’s right down the road and hits the spot every time.” Desert Ridge football coach Jeremy Hathcock and his staff have a few go-to spots, but The Hub is at the top of the list. “A little pricey but the wings are the best in town,” he said. “They have a nice happy hour menu and an excellent gourmet line up. It’s always packed.” Mesa Mountain View coach Mike Fell is very regimented about his food intake during the season. “We hit Barros (Pizza) after games with the whole staff and wives,” he said. “During the week I am very superstitious, so lunch is always the same. Monday’s is McDonalds. Tuesday Jalapeno Bucks, Wednesday Barros, Thursdays Chipotle and Fridays Subway.” There are way too many chains on that list for this guy to get behind it, but Jalapeno Bucks is a great choice. Another Mesa football coach – Red Mountain’s Mike Peterson – has a better keep it local approach. Peterson's staff likes Senior Taco, Steve’s Crazy Subs and the restaurant at Apache Wells Golf Course, but Lucky Lou’s is one of their sports that might be the best of them all from my experience). Wrestling coaches host tournaments that last two days with Saturday’s day being close to 12 hours long so food, good grub, is vital in the hospitality room. “We definitely try and go local to help support everyone around the school,” Desert Vista wrestling coach David Gonzalez said. “Rosati’s is always good, and I like their pizza. Arizona Sandwich Co. and Rudy’s BBQ are favorites for the hospitality room.” So, there you have it - some ideas for you to get some good eats once the sports schedule kicks up again. And remember that sportswriter, at least this one, on the sidelines might not be there to see the right tackle pile up pancakes, but simply because there is a top-notch mom and pop shop making pancakes nearby. Jason P. Skoda can be reached at Jason@arizonavarsity.com with story ideas and comments.



