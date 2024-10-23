Advertisement
Published Oct 23, 2024
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 10/22/24
circle avatar
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@ralphamsden

The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Rankings are back!!!

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

Arizona Varsity 2A Rankings (10/22/24)
First out: Heritage Academy (5-2)
RankSchoolMovement10/22 AIA Rank

1

San Tan Charter (8-0)

n/a

1

2

Santa Cruz (8-1)

n/a

3

3

Pima (7-1)

n/a

5

4

Tonopah Valley (9-0)

n/a

2

5

Phoenix Christian (7-1)

+1

4

6

Arizona Lutheran (6-3)

-1

7

7

Bisbee (7-1)

n/a

6

8

Willcox (5-3)

n/a

11

9

Scottsdale Christian (4-4)

n/a

14

10

Scottsdale Prep (7-1)

n/a

8

Arizona Varsity 3A Rankings (10/22/24)
First out: Wickenburg (5-3)
RankSchoolMovement10/22 AIA Rank

1

Thatcher (7-1)

n/a

1

2

ALA West Foothills (7-0)

n/a

2

3

Benjamin Franklin (7-1)

+1

3

4

Florence (7-1)

-1

8

5

Payson (7-1)

+4

5

6

ALA Ironwood (6-1)

n/a

6

7

Pusch Ridge (7-1)

n/a

7

8

River Valley (8-0)

n/a

4

9

Blue Ridge (7-1)

-4

10

10

Mohave (6-2)

unranked

9

Arizona Varsity 4A Rankings (10/22/24)
First out: Walden Grove (5-2)
RankSchoolMovement10/22 AIA Rank

1

Mica Mountain (7-0)

n/a

5

2

Arizona College Prep (6-1)

n/a

2

3

Yuma Catholic (7-1)

n/a

3

4

Thunderbird (6-1)

n/a

6

5

Snowflake (7-0)

n/a

1

6

Arcadia (7-0)

n/a

4

7

Prescott (6-1)

n/a

8

8

Northwest Christian (6-1)

+1

7

9

Seton Catholic

unranked

9

10

Deer Valley (7-0)

n/a

13

Arizona Varsity 5A Rankings (10/22/24)
First out: Notre Dame (4-3), Buena (6-1), Ironwood Ridge (6-1), Tucson (5-2)
RankSchoolMovement10/22 AIA Rank

1

Marana (8-0)

n/a

Open #1

2

Horizon (6-1)

n/a

Open #5

3

ALA Gilbert North (6-1)

n/a

4

4

Higley (5-2)

+1

Open #6

5

McClintock (7-0)

+1

3

6

Desert Edge (4-3)

+2

12

7

Desert Mountain (6-1)

-3

9

8

Cactus (5-2)

unranked

6

9

Kellis (6-1)

n/a

9

10

Cactus Shadows (5-3)

n/a

10

Arizona Varsity 6A Rankings (10/22/24)
First out: Queen Creek (6-1)
RankSchoolMovement10/22 AIA Rank

1

Basha (6-1)

n/a

Open #3

2

Red Mountain (7-0)

+1

Open #2

3

Liberty (6-1)

-1

Open #4

4

Brophy (6-1)

+2

Open #8

5

Highland (6-1)

n/a

1

6

ALA Queen Creek (6-1)

-2

Open #7

7

Hamilton (6-1)

n/a

4

8

Mesa Mountain View (6-1)

n/a

2

9

Chandler (5-2)

+1

5

10

Salpointe (4-2)

n/a

9

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram