ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 10/18/24

ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly picks of the top Arizona high school football games for the 2024 season.

 • Cody Cameron
Chris Eaton's look back at some of the top performers from Week 7 action in the 5A and 6A conferences.

 • Chris Eaton
The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (10/15/24)

The Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly. 

 • Ralph Amsden
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 10/15/24

 • Ralph Amsden
Gridiron Weekly (Week 7): Liberty 32 Pinnacle 29

The Lions found themselves in a battle that came down to the game's last play.

 • Chris Eaton

ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly picks of the top Arizona high school football games for the 2024 season.

 • Cody Cameron
Chris Eaton's look back at some of the top performers from Week 7 action in the 5A and 6A conferences.

 • Chris Eaton
The Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly. 

 • Ralph Amsden
Published Oct 29, 2024
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 10/29/24
circle avatar
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@ralphamsden

The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Rankings are back!!!

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

Arizona Varsity 2A Rankings (10/29/24)
First out: Heritage Academy (5-2)
RankSchoolMovement10/29 AIA Rank

1

San Tan Charter (9-0)

n/a

1

2

Santa Cruz (8-1)

n/a

3

3

Pima (8-1)

n/a

5

4

Tonopah Valley (10-0)

n/a

2

5

Phoenix Christian (8-1)

n/a

4

6

Arizona Lutheran (6-3)

n/a

7

7

Bisbee (8-1)

n/a

6

8

Scottsdale Christian (5-4)

+1

14

9

Willcox (6-3)

-1

9

10

Scottsdale Prep (8-1)

n/a

8

Arizona Varsity 3A Rankings (10/29/24)
First out: Blue RIdge (7-2)
RankSchoolMovement10/29 AIA Rank

1

ALA West Foothills (9-0)

+1

3

2

Benjamin Franklin (8-1)

+1

1

3

Florence (8-1)

+1

6

4

Pusch Ridge (8-1)

+3

4

5

Thatcher (7-2)

-4

2

6

Mohave (7-2)

+4

5

7

ALA Ironwood (8-1)

-1

7

8

River Valley (8-1)

n/a

8

9

Wickenburg (6-3)

unranked

13

10

Payson (7-2)

-5

9

Arizona Varsity 4A Rankings (10/29/24)
First out: Walden Grove (6-2)
RankSchoolMovement10/29 AIA Rank

1

Mica Mountain (8-0)

n/a

5

2

Arizona College Prep (7-1)

n/a

3

3

Yuma Catholic (7-1)

n/a

2

4

Thunderbird (7-1)

n/a

8

5

Snowflake (8-0)

n/a

1

6

Arcadia (8-0)

n/a

4

7

Prescott (7-1)

n/a

7

8

Northwest Christian (7-1)

n/a

6

9

Seton Catholic (6-2)

n/a

9

10

Deer Valley (0-0)

n/a

14

Arizona Varsity 5A Rankings (10/29/24)
First out: Ironwood Ridge (7-1)
RankSchoolMovement10/29 AIA Rank

1

Marana (9-0)

n/a

Open #1

2

Horizon (7-1)

n/a

Open #3

3

Desert Mountain (7-1)

+4

Open #6

4

McClintock (8-0)

+1

4

5

ALA Gilbert North (6-2)

-2

3

6

Higley (5-3)

-2

1

7

Desert Edge (5-3)

-1

11

8

Cactus (6-2)

n/a

5

9

Kellis (7-1)

n/a

10

10

Cactus Shadows (6-3)

n/a

8

Arizona Varsity 6A Rankings (10/29/24)
First out: Chandler (5-3)
RankSchoolMovement10/29 AIA Rank

1

Basha (7-1)

n/a

Open #2

2

Liberty (7-1)

+1

Open #4

3

Brophy (7-1)

+1

Open #8

4

Queen Creek (7-1)

unranked

1

5

Red Mountain (7-1)

-3

Open #7

6

ALA Queen Creek (7-1)

n/a

Open #5

7

Hamilton (7-1)

n/a

2

8

Mesa Mountain View (7-1)

n/a

4

9

Highland (6-2)

-4

3

10

Salpointe (5-2)

n/a

5

