Published Oct 10, 2024
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 10/9/24
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Rankings are back!!!

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

Arizona Varsity 2A Rankings (10/9/24)
First out: Heritage Academy (4-2)
RankSchoolMovement10/9 AIA Rank

1

Santa Cruz (7-0)

n/a

2

2

San Tan Charter (6-0)

n/a

1

3

Pima (5-1)

n/a

5

4

Tonopah Valley (7-0)

n/a

3

5

Arizona Lutheran (5-2)

n/a

8

6

Phoenix Christian (6-1)

n/a

4

7

Bisbee (5-1)

+1

6

8

Scottsdale Christian (3-3)

+2

11

9

Willcox (3-3)

-2

22

10

Scottsdale Prep (6-1)

unranked

7

Arizona Varsity 3A Rankings (10/9/24)
First out: Mohave (5-2)
RankSchoolMovement10/9 AIA Rank

1

Thatcher (5-1)

n/a

4

2

ALA West Foothills (5-0)

n/a

1

3

Florence (7-0)

n/a

2

4

Benjamin Franklin (6-1)

n/a

5

5

Blue Ridge (7-0)

n/a

3

6

ALA Ironwood (6-1)

n/a

8

7

Pusch Ridge (5-1)

n/a

9

8

River Valley (7-0)

n/a

6

9

Payson (6-1)

n/a

7

10

Wickenburg (4-2)

n/a

11

Arizona Varsity 4A Rankings (10/9/24)
First out: Combs (5-1)
RankSchoolMovement10/9 AIA Rank

1

Mica Mountain (5-0)

n/a

6

2

Thunderbird (6-0)

n/a

2

3

Arizona College Prep (5-1)

n/a

3

4

Yuma Catholic (5-1)

n/a

5

5

Snowflake (5-0)

n/a

1

6

Arcadia (6-0)

n/a

4

7

Prescott (5-1)

n/a

7

8

Canyon del Oro (3-2)

n/a

16

9

Northwest Christian (5-1)

n/a

8

10

Deer Valley (6-0)

unranked

14

Arizona Varsity 5A Rankings (10/9/24)
First out: Kellis (4-1)
RankSchoolMovement10/9 AIA Rank

1

Marana (6-0)

n/a

Open #1

2

Horizon (4-1)

n/a

1

3

Higley (4-1)

n/a

Open #3

4

Notre Dame (4-1)

n/a

2

5

ALA Gilbert North (4-1)

n/a

11

6

Desert Mountain (6-0)

n/a

Open #2

7

McClintock (6-0)

n/a

5

8

Desert Edge (3-3)

n/a

12

9

Tucson (4-1)

n/a

4

10

Cactus Shadows (5-1)

n/a

9

Arizona Varsity 6A Rankings (10/9/24)
First out: Salpointe (3-1), Queen Creek (5-1)
RankSchoolMovement10/9 AIA Rank

1

Liberty (4-1)

n/a

Open #8

2

Basha (5-1)

n/a

Open #4

3

Red Mountain (6-0)

+4

Open #6

4

ALA Queen Creek (6-0)

n/a

Open #7

5

Hamilton (5-0)

n/a

5

6

Highland (5-1)

-3

2

7

Brophy (5-1)

-1

Open #5

8

Perry (4-1)

+1

1

9

Mesa Mountain View (5-1)

+1

4

10

Chandler (4-2)

-2

7

