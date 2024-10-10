Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 10/9/24

in other news
Gridiron Weekly (Week 5): Casteel 42 Mesa 27
The Colts made the stops in the fourth quarter in a game that featured 4 lead changes
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 9/27/24
ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly picks of the top Arizona high school football games for the 2024 season.
Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 4
Chris Eaton's look back at some of the top performers from Week 4 action in the 5A and 6A conferences.
The Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25 (9/24/24)
The Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly.
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 9/23/24
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 9/23/24
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Rankings are back!!!
Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.