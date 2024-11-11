Published Nov 11, 2024
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 11/11/24
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Rankings are back!!!

Arizona Varsity 2A Rankings (11/11/24)
First out: Willcox (7-4)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

San Tan Charter (11-0)

n/a

1

2

Pima (10-1)

n/a

3

3

Tonopah Valley (11-0)

n/a

2

4

Arizona Lutheran (8-3)

+2

7

5

Scottsdale Christian (7-4)

+3

12

6

Bisbee (10-1)

+1

6

7

Santa Cruz (8-3)

-3

5

8

Veritas Prep (8-3)

(unranked)

13

9

Scottsdale Prep (10-1)

+1

8

10

Phoenix Christian (9-2)

-5

4

Arizona Varsity 3A Rankings (11/1/24)
First out: Wickenburg (7-4)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

ALA West Foothills (11-0)

n/a

2

2

Benjamin Franklin (10-1)

n/a

1

3

Florence (10-1)

n/a

6

4

Pusch Ridge (10-1)

n/a

4

5

Thatcher (9-2)

n/a

3

6

ALA Ironwood (9-2)

+2

8

7

Paradise Honors (7-4)

unranked

12

8

Round Valley

unranked

10

9

Mohave (8-3)

-3

5

10

River Valley (9-2)

-3

7

Arizona Varsity 4A Rankings (11/11/24)
First out: Walden Grove (7-3)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

Mica Mountain (10-0)

n/a

4

2

Arizona College Prep (9-1)

n/a

2

3

Yuma Catholic (9-1)

n/a

1

4

Thunderbird (9-1)

n/a

5

5

Snowflake (10-0)

n/a

3

6

Prescott (9-1)

+1

6

7

Arcadia (9-1)

-1

7

8

Seton Catholic (8-2)

n/a

10

9

Northwest Christian (7-3)

-1

8

10

Vista Grande (7-2)

unranked

11

Arizona Varsity 5A Rankings (11/11/24)
First out: Campo Verde (7-3)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

Marana (10-0)

n/a

Open #1

2

Horizon (8-2)

n/a

Open #7

3

ALA Gilbert North (7-3)

+3

1

4

Higley (7-3)

-1

Open #5

5

Desert Mountain (8-2)

n/a

Open #6

6

Verrado (8-2)

unranked

6

7

Desert Edge (6-4)

-3

7

8

Cactus

+1

4

9

McClintock (9-1)

-2

9

10

Kellis (9-1)

-2

12

Arizona Varsity 6A Rankings (11/11/24)
First out: Highland (7-3)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

Basha (9-1)

n/a

Open #2

2

Liberty (9-1)

n/a

Open #4

3

ALA Queen Creek (9-1)

+2

Open #3

4

Hamilton (9-1)

+2

Open #8

5

Salpointe (7-2)

+4

5

6

Brophy (8-2)

-3

1

7

Queen Creek (8-2)

-3

2

8

Mesa Mountain View (8-1)

n/a

4

9

Red Mountain (7-3)

-2

3

10

Pinnacle (7-3)

-1

7

