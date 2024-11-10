Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 11/10

Oregon State offers Red Mountain offensive lineman Jaxon Griffin
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Red Mountain will be the No. 3 seed in the 6A bracket after a seven-win season in the difficult 6A East Valley Region. One of the Mountain Lions’ offensive linemen, Jaxon Griffin, received an offer from Oregon State on Oct. 31. The 6-6, 250-pound offensive tackle has played two varsity sports at RMHS (also basketball). Off the field, Griffin carries a 3.70 GPA. The Lions, who made the 6A final last year, open at home this Friday against Centennial. Oregon State dropped its fourth straight game on Saturday at home against San Jose State. The Beavers (4-5) will be in action this Saturday on the road at Air Force (2-7). The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network at 1:30 p.m.
Here's the rest of the offers over the past 11 days (since 10/31):
Tanque Verde cornerback Delon Harrison received offers from Allegheny (Pa.), St. Norbert (Wisc.), and Hastings (Neb.).
Queen Creek linebacker Jayshon Liles received his first offers from Black Hills State (S. Dak.) and Arizona Christian.
Estrella Foothills long snapper Grant Wochner received offers from Pacific (Ore.), Wooster (Ohio), and Lawrence (Mich.).
Verrado defensive end Trig Riefkohl received an offer from Capital (Ohio).
Berean Academy running back/linebacker Logan Sealey received an offer from Anna Maria (Mass.).
Desert Vista defensive tackle Zxavian Cullum received an offer from Capital.
Nogales offensive tackle Izak Rojas received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.
O’Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Knox (Ill.).
Red Mountain wide receiver Bode Wagner received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Fairfax safety Marcus Mackey received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Casteel tight end Merrill Kubacki received offers from Air Force and Marist (N.Y.).
Chaparral safety Justin Fisher received offers from Bates (Maine) and Chicago.
Corona del Sol wide receiver Domonick Ruiz received his first offer from Idaho State.
Perry linebacker Nate Lauritzen received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Vista Grande quarterback Brendan Hunt received an offer from Knox.
Highland Prep wide receiver Aeden Calini received an offer from Lawrence.
Centennial defensive tackle Taurean Hall received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Mica Mountain quarterback Jayden Thoreson received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Snowflake offensive tackle Cody Flake received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock received an offer from Allegheny,
Valley Vista wide receiver Alexx Williams received his first offer from Culver-Stockton.
Saguaro linebacker Elias Johnson received an offer from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).
Red Mountain quarterback Simon Lopez received an offer from North Park (Ill.).
Yuma Catholic defensive end Hayden Beck received an offer from Wabash (Ind.).
Mica Mountain center Michael Quiroz received offers from Knox and Westminster College (Mo.).
Horizon punter Ryker Floyd received his first offers from Air Force and Army.
Queen Creek running back Lucas George received an offer from Culver-Stockton.
Camelback offensive guard Semisi Kakau received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Cactus offensive tackle Antonio Olguin received an offer from Southern Utah.
Chandler offensive guard Michael Cook received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Corona del Sol offensive tackle Colby Carbajal received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Chandler offensive guard Isaiah Garcia received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Kellis wide receiver Cayden Walker received an offer from Montana State-Northern.
Goldwater running back Dylan Hayhurst received his first offer from Ripon.
Salpointe linebacker Tom Regina received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Brophy long snapper Thomas Donkerbrook received his first offer from Dartmouth (N.H.).
Cactus Shadows defensive end Cole Mayse received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Salpointe safety Magnus Goodman received an offer from Capital.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit, Wooster
Benedict Ahaneku Chucha - Maricopa (LB): Anna Maria, Bluefield
Kash Allen - Highland (RB): Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Ridge Allen - Benjamin Franklin (RB): Western New Mexico
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Minnesota State-Moorhead, Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Minot State
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (ATH): ARIZONA STATE, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Timmy Bancroft - Skyline (FS): Beloit, Black Hills State, Oberlin, Pacific
Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Carleton, Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, IDAHO STATE, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wabash
Chaz Bennett - Catalina Foothills (DE): Lake Forest
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dash Blake - Basha (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Fresno State, Idaho, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Nikko Boncore - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, South Dakota, Southern Utah, UTAH STATE
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Ethan Brennan - Horizon (DB): Ripon
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Deriece Brown - Verrado (WR): IDAHO, Northern Arizona
Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Von Brown - ALA-Gilbert North (OT): Black HIlls State
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Nate Bryant - Mica Mountain (CB): Western Colorado
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Braden Caldwell - Mountain Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, Ripon
Aeden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Western Colorado
Colby Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OT): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, CORNELL, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Robert Cash III - Walden Grove (RB): Beloit, Dean, Knox, North Park, Ohio Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Wisconsin Lutheran
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Chirumbolo - Mountainside (OT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Northern Arizona
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH
Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings
Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee, Western New Mexico
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Karsten Cornell - Boulder Creek (RB): Oberlin, Rose-Hulman, Wisconsin-River Falls, WPI
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash
Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Capital, Culver-Stockton
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego, Valparaiso
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, UTAH TECH
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Owen Dalton - Liberty (CB): Western New Mexico
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Texas Southern, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON
Brady Dilworth - Arizona College Prep (CB): Lawrence
Thomas Donkerbrook - Brophy (LS): Dartmouth
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, ST. THOMAS, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash
Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Justin Fisher - Chaparral (FS): Bates, Carleton, Chicago
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State
Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, Utah Tech, Western New Mexico
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western New Mexico
George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Ryker Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, Army
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton
JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire (RB): Minot State
Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Pacific
Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Culver-Stockton, Wabash
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Nelson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ripon
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Capital, Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash
Alec Grant - Arizona College Prep (RB): Ripon
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State
Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Johann Gunderman - Prescott (WR/K): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce
Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Taurean Hall - Centennial (DT): Culver-Stockton, Livingston
Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson
Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian
Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Allegheny, Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Knox, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Wabash, Wooster
Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Judson, Lake Forest, Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): LAKE FOREST
Dylan Hayhurst - Goldwater (RB): Ripon
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton
Bryce Herges - Desert Mountain (QB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mount Marty, Wooster
Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): MACALESTER
Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Central Methodist
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah
Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark
Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): CLAREMONT MUDD SCRIPPS
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Knox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash
Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Drake, Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES
Daniel Jafari - Chaparral (DT): Lincoln (Pa.)
Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona
Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Olivet Nazarene, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Ben Jones - Hamilton (LB): Montana Tech
Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Semisi Kakau - Camelback (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Capital
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Air Force, Georgetown, Marist, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, Valparaiso
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Nate Lauritzen - Perry (LB): Western New Mexico
Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Quentin Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (LB): Eureka
Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UTEP, Western Illinois
Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO
Jayshon Liles - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania
Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sioux Falls
Simon Lopez - Red Mountain (QB): North Park, William Woods
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson
Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Denison
Cole Mayse - Cactus Shadows (DE): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Michael - Brophy (OG): Black Hills State
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash
Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Malakai Moala - Desert Edge (WR): Gettysburg
Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit, Culver-Stockton
Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown, Hiram, Olivet Nazarene
Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech
Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS, Lewis & Clark
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash
Offisong Okon - Desert Vista (DT) - Black Hills State
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Black Hills State, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Olivet Nazarene, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest
Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash
Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Puget Sound, Rockford
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Adam Pierce - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Western New Mexico
Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Incarnate Word (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Allegheny, Black Hills State, Denison, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Isaac Price - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Western Colorado
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Illinois, Western Michigan
Michael Quiroz - Mica Mountain (C): Beloit, Knox, Lawrence, Westminster Coll. (Mo.)
Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark
Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific
Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Vanderbilt
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Capital, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Avery Rodriguez - Kellis (SS): Beloit
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON
Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP
Izak Rojas - Nogales (OT): Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan
Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Rough - O'Connor (RB): Oberlin, Sterling
Dominick Ruiz - Corona del Sol (WR): Idaho State
Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Bemidji State, Jamestown, Nebraska-Kearney, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, North American, Tennessee State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Sealey - Berean Academy (RB/LB): Anna Maria, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), North Park
Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit
Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Shively - Higley (DT): Idaho State
Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): IDAHO STATE, Southern Utah
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Eastern New Mexico, Pacific, Simpson
Tyler Stanford - Desert Mountain (P/LB): MIT
Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest
Memphis Steusser - Higley (FS): Montana State-Northern
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner
Jackson Swink - Hamilton (K): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)
Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Lewis & Clark
Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Macalester, Pacific, Puget Sound
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Tennessee State
Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest, Pacific, Simpson
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Thuyns - Willow Canyon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Merchant Marine, Ripon
Michael Tollefson - Mountain Pointe (QB): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State
Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Wabash
Wyatt Tribolet - Lake Havasu (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Pacific
TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian
Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Beloit, Montana State-Northern, Pacific, St. Norbert
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Ward - WIllcox (RB): Wabash
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech
Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Alexx Williams - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State
Grant Wochner - Estrella Foothills (LS): Grinnell, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, St. Norbert, Wooster
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Beloit, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wabash
Noble Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (WR): Northern Arizona
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Williams Field linebacker Adrian Dahlene commits to Utah Tech
We have three new commitments over the past 10 days, raising the total to 69 verbals from seniors in the state.
Williams Field linebacker Adrian Dahlene committed to Utah Tech on Saturday. The 6-2, 215-pounder heads into this week's first-round game with his Black Hawks teammates on the road in Tucson against Salpointe.
He received his offer from the Trailblazers back in June. Dahlene leads Williams Field with 103 tackles this season.
“The new coaching staff is building something special that will turn the program around,” Dahlene said in a text message. “The head coach and linebackers coach (who is also the DC) were at Stanford together and really want me to be the guy to build around on the defense. The school is new and the business major is one of the best in the country. It just made me feel like home.”
Utah Tech is located in St. George. The Trailblazers play in the United Athletic Conference (FCS). UTU snapped a 14-game losing streak on Nov. 2 with a 34-21 upset over No. 9 Central Arkansas. Following its bye this weekend, Utah Tech plays this Saturday at home against West Georgia.
Northern Arizona landed its eighth in-state commitment for the ‘25 class on Sunday afternoon when Higley wide receiver Jaden Taylor announced his pledge to play for the Lumberjacks.
“Definitely the coaching staff,” Taylor said in a text message of his reasons for choosing NAU. “Also, the new culture they’ve got going up north.”
Taylor leads the Knights in receiving with 53 catches for 842 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is in his second year as a starter and has scored 30 career varsity TDs for the Knights, who made the Open Division for the first time. Higley will play at Liberty on Nov. 22 in the quarterfinals.
Taylor finished the year strong with eight catches for 109 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over rival Williams Field.
NAU won its third straight game Saturday night, defeating Cal Poly 31-14. It’s the Lumberjacks’ longest win streak since 2017. Next week will be Northern Arizona’s final road game of the regular season at Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference (FCS) game. At 6-4, the Jacks’ can secure a winning year.
Brophy finished this year at 8-2 and will be the top seed in the 6A Conference tournament. In his first year as a starter, defensive tackle Matthew Hernandez had 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Last Wednesday, the 6-foot, 250-pound lineman committed to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“Macalester has a great education,” Hernandez said in a text message. “The campus is amazing. I saw myself there easily and it sets you up for after college, which was all I was looking for. With football, it reminded me a lot of Brophy. They have such a great brotherhood and the culture there is amazing. So, knowing that I would be surrounded by amazing people was important, especially if I was going to go out of state for college. Coach Nic (Head Coach Phil Nicolaides) is building something special at Macalester and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
Hernandez totes a 3.80 GPA in the rigorous curriculum at Brophy College Prep. The Arizona Cardinals named him an NFL Latino Honors Award nominee back in September.
Macalester remained winless at 0-9 following a 33-3 loss at Augsburg (Minn.) on Saturday. Macalester plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Scots finish their season this Saturday with a road game in Duluth at St. Scholastica. It will be the second meeting of the year with the Saints, who won the first meeting last month, 30-28.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Tristan Bacon (LB) - Kellis
Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter
Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain
BROWN BEARS
Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland
CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS
Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy
Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge
Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge
Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame
Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon
CORNELL BIG RED
Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame
MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez
Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe
EASTERN WASHINGTON
David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge
FLORIDA GATORS
Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon
IDAHO VANDALS
Deriece Brown (WR) - Verrado
Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Elijah Beamon (WR) - Casteel
Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle
Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Charles Hawk (C) - Hamilton
Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa
MACALESTER SCOTS
Matthew Hernandez (DT) - Brophy
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD DRAGONS
Dennis Ionica (WR) - O'Connor
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Samuel Garcia (OT) - Basha
JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty
Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland
Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty
Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain
John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale
Jaden Taylor (WR) - Northern Arizona
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
Blue Dantzler (DE) - Basha
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
ST. THOMAS TOMMIES
Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic
Adrian Dahlene (LB) - Williams Field
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana
WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS
Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy