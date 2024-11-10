Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 11/10

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past 11 days (since 10/31):

Red Mountain will be the No. 3 seed in the 6A bracket after a seven-win season in the difficult 6A East Valley Region. One of the Mountain Lions’ offensive linemen, Jaxon Griffin , received an offer from Oregon State on Oct. 31. The 6-6, 250-pound offensive tackle has played two varsity sports at RMHS (also basketball). Off the field, Griffin carries a 3.70 GPA. The Lions, who made the 6A final last year, open at home this Friday against Centennial. Oregon State dropped its fourth straight game on Saturday at home against San Jose State. The Beavers (4-5) will be in action this Saturday on the road at Air Force (2-7). The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network at 1:30 p.m.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 11/10/24

We have three new commitments over the past 10 days, raising the total to 69 verbals from seniors in the state.



Williams Field linebacker Adrian Dahlene committed to Utah Tech on Saturday. The 6-2, 215-pounder heads into this week's first-round game with his Black Hawks teammates on the road in Tucson against Salpointe.



He received his offer from the Trailblazers back in June. Dahlene leads Williams Field with 103 tackles this season.



“The new coaching staff is building something special that will turn the program around,” Dahlene said in a text message. “The head coach and linebackers coach (who is also the DC) were at Stanford together and really want me to be the guy to build around on the defense. The school is new and the business major is one of the best in the country. It just made me feel like home.”

Utah Tech is located in St. George. The Trailblazers play in the United Athletic Conference (FCS). UTU snapped a 14-game losing streak on Nov. 2 with a 34-21 upset over No. 9 Central Arkansas. Following its bye this weekend, Utah Tech plays this Saturday at home against West Georgia.





Northern Arizona landed its eighth in-state commitment for the ‘25 class on Sunday afternoon when Higley wide receiver Jaden Taylor announced his pledge to play for the Lumberjacks.

“Definitely the coaching staff,” Taylor said in a text message of his reasons for choosing NAU. “Also, the new culture they’ve got going up north.”

Taylor leads the Knights in receiving with 53 catches for 842 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is in his second year as a starter and has scored 30 career varsity TDs for the Knights, who made the Open Division for the first time. Higley will play at Liberty on Nov. 22 in the quarterfinals.

Taylor finished the year strong with eight catches for 109 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over rival Williams Field.

NAU won its third straight game Saturday night, defeating Cal Poly 31-14. It’s the Lumberjacks’ longest win streak since 2017. Next week will be Northern Arizona’s final road game of the regular season at Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference (FCS) game. At 6-4, the Jacks’ can secure a winning year.





Brophy finished this year at 8-2 and will be the top seed in the 6A Conference tournament. In his first year as a starter, defensive tackle Matthew Hernandez had 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Last Wednesday, the 6-foot, 250-pound lineman committed to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“Macalester has a great education,” Hernandez said in a text message. “The campus is amazing. I saw myself there easily and it sets you up for after college, which was all I was looking for. With football, it reminded me a lot of Brophy. They have such a great brotherhood and the culture there is amazing. So, knowing that I would be surrounded by amazing people was important, especially if I was going to go out of state for college. Coach Nic (Head Coach Phil Nicolaides) is building something special at Macalester and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Hernandez totes a 3.80 GPA in the rigorous curriculum at Brophy College Prep. The Arizona Cardinals named him an NFL Latino Honors Award nominee back in September.

Macalester remained winless at 0-9 following a 33-3 loss at Augsburg (Minn.) on Saturday. Macalester plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Scots finish their season this Saturday with a road game in Duluth at St. Scholastica. It will be the second meeting of the year with the Saints, who won the first meeting last month, 30-28.