Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 11/10

Oregon State offers Red Mountain offensive lineman Jaxon Griffin

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Red Mountain will be the No. 3 seed in the 6A bracket after a seven-win season in the difficult 6A East Valley Region. One of the Mountain Lions’ offensive linemen, Jaxon Griffin, received an offer from Oregon State on Oct. 31. The 6-6, 250-pound offensive tackle has played two varsity sports at RMHS (also basketball). Off the field, Griffin carries a 3.70 GPA. The Lions, who made the 6A final last year, open at home this Friday against Centennial. Oregon State dropped its fourth straight game on Saturday at home against San Jose State. The Beavers (4-5) will be in action this Saturday on the road at Air Force (2-7). The game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network at 1:30 p.m.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past 11 days (since 10/31):

Tanque Verde cornerback Delon Harrison received offers from Allegheny (Pa.), St. Norbert (Wisc.), and Hastings (Neb.).

Queen Creek linebacker Jayshon Liles received his first offers from Black Hills State (S. Dak.) and Arizona Christian.

Estrella Foothills long snapper Grant Wochner received offers from Pacific (Ore.), Wooster (Ohio), and Lawrence (Mich.).

Verrado defensive end Trig Riefkohl received an offer from Capital (Ohio).

Berean Academy running back/linebacker Logan Sealey received an offer from Anna Maria (Mass.).

Desert Vista defensive tackle Zxavian Cullum received an offer from Capital.

Nogales offensive tackle Izak Rojas received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

O’Connor running back Bentley Corbin received an offer from Knox (Ill.).

Red Mountain wide receiver Bode Wagner received an offer from Northern Arizona.

Fairfax safety Marcus Mackey received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Casteel tight end Merrill Kubacki received offers from Air Force and Marist (N.Y.).

Chaparral safety Justin Fisher received offers from Bates (Maine) and Chicago.

Corona del Sol wide receiver Domonick Ruiz received his first offer from Idaho State.

Perry linebacker Nate Lauritzen received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Vista Grande quarterback Brendan Hunt received an offer from Knox.

Highland Prep wide receiver Aeden Calini received an offer from Lawrence.

Centennial defensive tackle Taurean Hall received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Mica Mountain quarterback Jayden Thoreson received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Snowflake offensive tackle Cody Flake received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Mohave offensive tackle Ben Pollock received an offer from Allegheny,

Valley Vista wide receiver Alexx Williams received his first offer from Culver-Stockton.

Saguaro linebacker Elias Johnson received an offer from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).

Red Mountain quarterback Simon Lopez received an offer from North Park (Ill.).

Yuma Catholic defensive end Hayden Beck received an offer from Wabash (Ind.).

Mica Mountain center Michael Quiroz received offers from Knox and Westminster College (Mo.).

Horizon punter Ryker Floyd received his first offers from Air Force and Army.

Queen Creek running back Lucas George received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Camelback offensive guard Semisi Kakau received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Cactus offensive tackle Antonio Olguin received an offer from Southern Utah.

Chandler offensive guard Michael Cook received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Corona del Sol offensive tackle Colby Carbajal received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Chandler offensive guard Isaiah Garcia received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Kellis wide receiver Cayden Walker received an offer from Montana State-Northern.

Goldwater running back Dylan Hayhurst received his first offer from Ripon.

Salpointe linebacker Tom Regina received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Brophy long snapper Thomas Donkerbrook received his first offer from Dartmouth (N.H.).

Cactus Shadows defensive end Cole Mayse received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Salpointe safety Magnus Goodman received an offer from Capital.

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit, Wooster

Benedict Ahaneku Chucha - Maricopa (LB): Anna Maria, Bluefield

Kash Allen - Highland (RB): Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Ridge Allen - Benjamin Franklin (RB): Western New Mexico

Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark

Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Minnesota State-Moorhead, Western New Mexico

David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Minot State

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (ATH): ARIZONA STATE, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State

Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis

Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Timmy Bancroft - Skyline (FS): Beloit, Black Hills State, Oberlin, Pacific

Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Carleton, Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, IDAHO STATE, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wabash

Chaz Bennett - Catalina Foothills (DE): Lake Forest

Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dash Blake - Basha (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico

Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Fresno State, Idaho, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Nikko Boncore - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, South Dakota, Southern Utah, UTAH STATE

Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Ethan Brennan - Horizon (DB): Ripon

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Deriece Brown - Verrado (WR): IDAHO, Northern Arizona

Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Von Brown - ALA-Gilbert North (OT): Black HIlls State

Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico

Nate Bryant - Mica Mountain (CB): Western Colorado

Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis

AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Braden Caldwell - Mountain Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, Ripon

Aeden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake

Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Western Colorado

Colby Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OT): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, CORNELL, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Robert Cash III - Walden Grove (RB): Beloit, Dean, Knox, North Park, Ohio Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Wisconsin Lutheran

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Chirumbolo - Mountainside (OT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Northern Arizona

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH

Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings

Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee, Western New Mexico

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Karsten Cornell - Boulder Creek (RB): Oberlin, Rose-Hulman, Wisconsin-River Falls, WPI

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash

Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Capital, Culver-Stockton

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego, Valparaiso

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, UTAH TECH

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest

Owen Dalton - Liberty (CB): Western New Mexico

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Texas Southern, UTEP

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON

Brady Dilworth - Arizona College Prep (CB): Lawrence

Thomas Donkerbrook - Brophy (LS): Dartmouth

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, ST. THOMAS, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona

Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash

Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash

David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Justin Fisher - Chaparral (FS): Bates, Carleton, Chicago

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State

Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, Utah Tech, Western New Mexico

Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western New Mexico

George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash

Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Ryker Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, Army

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis

Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton

JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire (RB): Minot State

Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Pacific

Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis

Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Culver-Stockton, Wabash

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Nelson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ripon

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines

Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Capital, Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash

Alec Grant - Arizona College Prep (RB): Ripon

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State

Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Johann Gunderman - Prescott (WR/K): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce

Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Taurean Hall - Centennial (DT): Culver-Stockton, Livingston

Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson

Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian

Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Allegheny, Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Knox, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Wabash, Wooster

Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Judson, Lake Forest, Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): LAKE FOREST

Dylan Hayhurst - Goldwater (RB): Ripon

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton

Bryce Herges - Desert Mountain (QB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mount Marty, Wooster

Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): MACALESTER

Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Central Methodist

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah

Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark

Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): CLAREMONT MUDD SCRIPPS

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Knox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash

Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD, Western New Mexico

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Drake, Livingstone

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Daniel Jafari - Chaparral (DT): Lincoln (Pa.)

Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona

Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Olivet Nazarene, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash

Ben Jones - Hamilton (LB): Montana Tech

Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Semisi Kakau - Camelback (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Capital

Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Air Force, Georgetown, Marist, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, Valparaiso

Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran

Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash

Nate Lauritzen - Perry (LB): Western New Mexico

Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Quentin Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (LB): Eureka

Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark

Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UTEP, Western Illinois

Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO

Jayshon Liles - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania

Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sioux Falls

Simon Lopez - Red Mountain (QB): North Park, William Woods

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale

James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson

Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Denison

Cole Mayse - Cactus Shadows (DE): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton

Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Michael - Brophy (OG): Black Hills State

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash

Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Malakai Moala - Desert Edge (WR): Gettysburg

Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit, Culver-Stockton

Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown, Hiram, Olivet Nazarene

Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech

Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS, Lewis & Clark

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash

Offisong Okon - Desert Vista (DT) - Black Hills State

Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Black Hills State, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Olivet Nazarene, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark

Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest

Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash

Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Puget Sound, Rockford

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Adam Pierce - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Western New Mexico

Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis

Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Incarnate Word (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Allegheny, Black Hills State, Denison, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN

Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash

Isaac Price - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Western Colorado

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Illinois, Western Michigan

Michael Quiroz - Mica Mountain (C): Beloit, Knox, Lawrence, Westminster Coll. (Mo.)

Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark

Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific

Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Vanderbilt

Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State

Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Capital, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest

Avery Rodriguez - Kellis (SS): Beloit

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON

Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP

Izak Rojas - Nogales (OT): Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan

Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Rough - O'Connor (RB): Oberlin, Sterling

Dominick Ruiz - Corona del Sol (WR): Idaho State

Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Bemidji State, Jamestown, Nebraska-Kearney, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark

Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, North American, Tennessee State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Sealey - Berean Academy (RB/LB): Anna Maria, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), North Park

Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit

Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Shively - Higley (DT): Idaho State

Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): IDAHO STATE, Southern Utah

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Eastern New Mexico, Pacific, Simpson

Tyler Stanford - Desert Mountain (P/LB): MIT

Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest

Memphis Steusser - Higley (FS): Montana State-Northern

Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico

Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner

Jackson Swink - Hamilton (K): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)

Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Lewis & Clark

Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Macalester, Pacific, Puget Sound

Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Tennessee State

Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest, Pacific, Simpson

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Thuyns - Willow Canyon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Merchant Marine, Ripon

Michael Tollefson - Mountain Pointe (QB): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State

Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead

Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Wabash

Wyatt Tribolet - Lake Havasu (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Pacific

TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian

Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest

Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake

Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Beloit, Montana State-Northern, Pacific, St. Norbert

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Ward - WIllcox (RB): Wabash

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech

Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP

Alexx Williams - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State

Grant Wochner - Estrella Foothills (LS): Grinnell, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, St. Norbert, Wooster

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Beloit, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wabash

Noble Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (WR): Northern Arizona

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Williams Field linebacker Adrian Dahlene commits to Utah Tech

UPDATED: 11/10/24

We have three new commitments over the past 10 days, raising the total to 69 verbals from seniors in the state.

Williams Field linebacker Adrian Dahlene committed to Utah Tech on Saturday. The 6-2, 215-pounder heads into this week's first-round game with his Black Hawks teammates on the road in Tucson against Salpointe.

He received his offer from the Trailblazers back in June. Dahlene leads Williams Field with 103 tackles this season.

“The new coaching staff is building something special that will turn the program around,” Dahlene said in a text message. “The head coach and linebackers coach (who is also the DC) were at Stanford together and really want me to be the guy to build around on the defense. The school is new and the business major is one of the best in the country. It just made me feel like home.”

Utah Tech is located in St. George. The Trailblazers play in the United Athletic Conference (FCS). UTU snapped a 14-game losing streak on Nov. 2 with a 34-21 upset over No. 9 Central Arkansas. Following its bye this weekend, Utah Tech plays this Saturday at home against West Georgia.


Northern Arizona landed its eighth in-state commitment for the ‘25 class on Sunday afternoon when Higley wide receiver Jaden Taylor announced his pledge to play for the Lumberjacks.

“Definitely the coaching staff,” Taylor said in a text message of his reasons for choosing NAU. “Also, the new culture they’ve got going up north.”

Taylor leads the Knights in receiving with 53 catches for 842 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is in his second year as a starter and has scored 30 career varsity TDs for the Knights, who made the Open Division for the first time. Higley will play at Liberty on Nov. 22 in the quarterfinals.

Taylor finished the year strong with eight catches for 109 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over rival Williams Field.

NAU won its third straight game Saturday night, defeating Cal Poly 31-14. It’s the Lumberjacks’ longest win streak since 2017. Next week will be Northern Arizona’s final road game of the regular season at Northern Colorado in a Big Sky Conference (FCS) game. At 6-4, the Jacks’ can secure a winning year.


Brophy finished this year at 8-2 and will be the top seed in the 6A Conference tournament. In his first year as a starter, defensive tackle Matthew Hernandez had 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Last Wednesday, the 6-foot, 250-pound lineman committed to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“Macalester has a great education,” Hernandez said in a text message. “The campus is amazing. I saw myself there easily and it sets you up for after college, which was all I was looking for. With football, it reminded me a lot of Brophy. They have such a great brotherhood and the culture there is amazing. So, knowing that I would be surrounded by amazing people was important, especially if I was going to go out of state for college. Coach Nic (Head Coach Phil Nicolaides) is building something special at Macalester and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Hernandez totes a 3.80 GPA in the rigorous curriculum at Brophy College Prep. The Arizona Cardinals named him an NFL Latino Honors Award nominee back in September.

Macalester remained winless at 0-9 following a 33-3 loss at Augsburg (Minn.) on Saturday. Macalester plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Scots finish their season this Saturday with a road game in Duluth at St. Scholastica. It will be the second meeting of the year with the Saints, who won the first meeting last month, 30-28.

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley

Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton

Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe

Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Tristan Bacon (LB) - Kellis

Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter

Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain

BROWN BEARS

Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland

CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS

Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy

Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge

Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge

Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame

Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty

Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon

CORNELL BIG RED

Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame

MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez

Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe

EASTERN WASHINGTON

David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge

FLORIDA GATORS

Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon

IDAHO VANDALS

Deriece Brown (WR) - Verrado

Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Elijah Beamon (WR) - Casteel

Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle

Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Charles Hawk (C) - Hamilton

Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa

MACALESTER SCOTS

Matthew Hernandez (DT) - Brophy

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty

MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD DRAGONS

Dennis Ionica (WR) - O'Connor

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Samuel Garcia (OT) - Basha

JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty

Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain

Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler

Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland

Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty

Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain

John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon

Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale

Jaden Taylor (WR) - Northern Arizona

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Blue Dantzler (DE) - Basha

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

ST. THOMAS TOMMIES

Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UCLA BRUINS

Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic

Adrian Dahlene (LB) - Williams Field

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe

Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana

WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS

Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy