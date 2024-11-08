Published Nov 8, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 11/08/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@codytcameron

Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

Zach Alvira

69-30

69%

2.

JJ Digos

66-34

66%

3.

Chris Eaton

62-35

63%

4.

Eric Newman

54-34

61%

T5.

Cody Cameron

58-42

58%

6.

Ralph Amsden

57-43

57%

10. 2A State Playoffs: #12 Scottsdale Christian +7.5 @ #5 Santa Cruz Valley

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Santa Cruz Valley -7.5

Zach Alvira

Scottsdale Christian +7.5

JJ Digos

Scottsdale Christian +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Scottsdale Christian +7.5

Eric Newman

Scottsdale Christian +7.5

Ralph Amsden

Scottsdale Christian +7.5

9. 2A State Playoffs #15 Parker +21.5 @ #2 Tonopah Valley 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Tonopah Valley -21.5

Zach Alvira

Tonopah Valley -21.5

JJ Digos

Tonopah Valley -21.5

Gridiron Arizona

Parker +21.5

Eric Newman

Parker +21.5

Ralph Amsden

Tonopah Valley -21.5

8.  3A State Playoffs: #9 Payson +10.5 @ #8 ALA Ironwood

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

ALA Ironwood -10.5

Zach Alvira

Payson +10.5

JJ Digos

Payson +10.5

Gridiron Arizona

ALA-Ironwood -10.5

Eric Newman

ALA Ironwood -10.5

Ralph Amsden

Payson +10.5

7. 3A State Playoffs: #10 Round Valley +5.5 @ #7 River Valley 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Round Valley +5.5

Zach Alvira

River Valley -5.5

JJ Digos

River Valley -5.5

Gridiron Arizona

River Valley -5.5

Eric Newman

River Valley -5.5

Ralph Amsden

River Valley -5.5

6. 4A (2-7) Alhambra -8.5 @ (2-7) Copper Canyon 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Alhambra -8.5

Zach Alvira

Copper Canyon +8.5

JJ Digos

Copper Canyon +8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Copper Canyon +8.5

Eric Newman

Copper Canyon +8.5

Ralph Amsden

Copper Canyon +8.5

5. 4A (1-8) Mesquite +3.5 @ 4A (2-7) Desert Sunrise

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Mesquite +3.5

Zach Alvira

Mesquite +3.5

JJ Digos

Mesquite +3.5

Gridiron Arizona

Mesquite +3.5

Eric Newman

Mesquite +3.5

Ralph Amsden

Mesquite +3.5

4. 5A (5-4) Camelback -7.5 @ 5A Central (4-5)

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Camelback -7.5

Zach Alvira

Camelback +7.5

JJ Digos

Camelback -7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Camelback -7.5

Eric Newman

Central +7.5

Ralph Amsden

Central +7.5

3. 5A (2-7) North +9.5 @ 5A (3-6) South Mountain 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

North +9.5

Zach Alvira

South Mountain -9.5

JJ Digos

South Mountain -9.5

Gridiron Arizona

North +9.5

Eric Newman

South Mountain -9.5

Ralph Amsden

South Mountain -9.5

2. 6A (1-8) Valley Vista +15.5 @ 6A (1-8) Shadow Ridge

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Shadow Ridge -15.5

Zach Alvira

Shadow Ridge -15.5

JJ Digos

Shadow Ridge -15.5

Gridiron Arizona

Shadow Ridge -15.5

Eric Newman

Valley Vista +15.5

Ralph Amsden

Valley Vista +15.5

1. 6A (3-6) O'Connor -11.5  @ 6A (4-5) Mountain Ridge

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

O'Connor -11.5

Zach Alvira

Mountain Ridge +11.5

JJ Digos

O'Connor -11.5

Gridiron Arizona

O’Connor -11.5

Eric Newman

O'Connor -11.5

Ralph Amsden

Mountain Ridge +11.5

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram