Published Sep 17, 2024
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 9/17/24
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Rankings are back!!!

Arizona Varsity 2A Rankings (9/17/24)
First out: Highland Prep (4-0), Mountainside (4-0)
RankSchoolMovement

1

Santa Cruz (4-0)

n/a

2

San Tan Charter (4-0)

n/a

3

Pima (2-1)

n/a

4

Tonopah Valley (4-0)

n/a

5

Scottsdale Christian (1-2)

n/a

6

Arizona Lutheran (2-2)

+2

7

Willcox (1-2)

n/a

8

Heritage Academy (3-0)

+1

9

Phoenix Christian (3-1)

unranked

10

Parker (1-2)

n/a

Arizona Varsity 3A Rankings (9/17/24)
First out: Valley Christian (1-3), Wickenburg (3-1)
RankSchoolMovement

1

Thatcher (4-0)

n/a

2

ALA West Foothills (4-0)

n/a

3

Florence (4-0)

n/a

4

Benjamin Franklin (3-1)

n/a

5

ALA Ironwood (4-0)

n/a

6

Blue Ridge (4-0)

unranked

7

Pusch Ridge (2-1)

+1

8

River Valley (4-0)

+1

9

Payson (3-1)

-2

10

Gilbert Christian (2-2)

unranked

Arizona Varsity 4A Rankings (9/17/24)
First out: Combs (3-0), Eastmark (2-1)
RankSchoolMovement

1

Mica Mountain (3-0)

n/a

2

Yuma Catholic (3-0)

n/a

3

Thunderbird (3-0)

n/a

4

Arizona College Prep (2-1)

n/a

5

Snowflake (3-0)

+1

6

Vista Grande (3-0)

+1

7

Arcadia (3-0)

+2

8

Canyon del Oro (2-1)

n/a

9

Prescott (2-1)

unranked

10

Northwest Christian (2-1)

-5

Arizona Varsity 5A Rankings (9/17/24)
First out: Cactus (2-1), Kellis (2-1)
RankSchoolMovement

1

Marana (3-0)

+2

2

Horizon (3-0)

n/a

3

Higley (2-1)

-2

4

Notre Dame (3-0)

n/a

5

ALA Gilbert North (2-1)

n/a

6

Desert Edge (1-2)

n/a

7

Desert Mountain (3-0)

n/a

8

McClintock (3-0)

n/a

9

Casa Grande (3-0)

n/a

10

Buena (3-0)

unranked

Arizona Varsity 6A Rankings (9/17/24)
First out: Centennial (0-3), Mesa Mountain View (2-1), Mountain Pointe (121)
RankSchoolMovement

1

Liberty (3-0)

n/a

2

Basha (3-0)

n/a

3

Highland (2-0)

+1

4

ALA Queen Creek (2-0)

+1

5

Hamilton (3-0)

-2

6

Chandler (3-0)

+1

7

Brophy (3-0)

+1

8

Red Mountain (3-0)

+1

9

Perry (3-0)

+1

10

Williams Field (2-1)

unranked

