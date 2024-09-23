Advertisement

Published Sep 23, 2024
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 9/23/24
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Rankings are back!!!

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

Arizona Varsity 2A Rankings (9/23/24)
First out: Veritas Prep (4-1), Scottsdale Prep (4-1), Heritage Academy (3-1)
RankSchoolMovement

1

Santa Cruz (5-0)

n/a

2

San Tan Charter (4-0)

n/a

3

Pima (3-1)

n/a

4

Tonopah Valley (5-0)

n/a

5

Arizona Lutheran (3-2)

+1

6

Phoenix Christian (4-1)

+3

7

Willcox (2-2)

n/a

8

Bisbee (3-1)

unranked

9

Tanque Verde (3-1)

unranked

10

Scottsdale Christian (1-3)

-5

Arizona Varsity 3A Rankings (9/23/24)
First out: Valley Christian (2-3), Wickenburg (3-2)
RankSchoolMovement

1

Thatcher (4-1)

n/a

2

ALA West Foothills (5-0)

n/a

3

Florence (5-0)

n/a

4

Benjamin Franklin (4-1)

n/a

5

ALA Ironwood (5-0)

n/a

6

Blue Ridge (5-0)

n/a

7

Pusch Ridge (3-1)

n/a

8

River Valley (5-0)

n/a

9

Payson (4-1)

n/a

10

Safford (3-2)

unranked

Arizona Varsity 4A Rankings (9/23/24)
First out: Combs (4-0), Deer Valley (4-0), Seton Catholic (3-1)
RankSchoolMovement

1

Mica Mountain (4-0)

n/a

2

Yuma Catholic (4-0)

n/a

3

Thunderbird (5-0)

n/a

4

Arizona College Prep (3-1)

n/a

5

Snowflake (3-0)

n/a

6

Arcadia (4-0)

+1

7

Prescott (3-1)

+2

8

Canyon del Oro (3-1)

n/a

9

Northwest Christian (3-1)

+1

10

Vista Grande (3-1)

-4

Arizona Varsity 5A Rankings (9/23/24)
First out: Kellis (3-1), Cactus Shadows (4-0)
RankSchoolMovement

1

Marana (4-0)

n/a

2

Horizon (3-1)

n/a

3

Higley (3-1)

n/a

4

Notre Dame (4-0)

n/a

5

ALA Gilbert North (3-1)

n/a

6

Desert Mountain (4-0)

+1

7

McClintock (4-0)

+1

8

Desert Edge (1-3)

-2

9

Casa Grande (4-0)

n/a

10

Tucson (3-1)

unranked

Arizona Varsity 6A Rankings (9/23/24)
First out: Pinnacle (Mesa Mountain View (3-1), Salpointe (2-1),
RankSchoolMovement

1

Liberty (3-1)

n/a

2

Basha (3-1)

n/a

3

Highland (4-0)

n/a

4

ALA Queen Creek (4-0)

n/a

5

Hamilton (4-0)

n/a

6

Chandler (4-0)

n/a

7

Brophy (4-0)

n/a

8

Red Mountain (4-0)

n/a

9

Perry (3-1)

n/a

10

Williams Field (3-1)

n/a

