Published Sep 20, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 9/20/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

Zach Alvira

22-8

73%

2.

JJ Digos

20-10

66%

3.

Cody Cameron

19-11

63%

4.

Chris Eaton

17-13

56%

5.

Eric Newman

14-14

50%

6.

Ralph Amsden

14-16

46%

10. 2A (1-2) Miami +3.5 @ 2A (1-3) Globe

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Miami +3.5

Zach Alvira

Miami +3.5

JJ Digos

Miami +3.5

Gridiron Arizona

Miami +3.5

Eric Newman

Miami +3.5

Ralph Amsden

Miami +3.5

9. 3A (2-2) Gilbert Christian -7.5 @ 3A (1-3) Crismon 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Gilbert Christian -7.5

Zach Alvira

Crismon +7.5

JJ Digos

Crismon +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Gilbert Christian -7.5

Eric Newman

Crismon +7.5

Ralph Amsden

Crismon +7.5

8.  4A (3-0) Yuma Catholic -12.5 @ 3A (4-0) Thatcher 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Yuma Catholic -12.5

Zach Alvira

Thatcher +12.5

JJ Digos

Thatcher +12.5

Gridiron Arizona

Yuma Catholic -12.5

Eric Newman

Yuma Catholic -12.5

Ralph Amsden

Yuma Catholic -12.5

7. 4A (2-1) Buckeye +4.5 @ 4A (2-1) Estrella Foothills

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Estrella Foothills -4.5

Zach Alvira

Estrella Foothills -4.5

JJ Digos

Estrella Foothills -4.5

Gridiron Arizona

Estrella Foothills -4.5

Eric Newman

Estrella Foothills -4.5

Ralph Amsden

Estrella Foothills -4.5

#6 4A (1-1) Greenway -12.5 @ 3A (2-2) Dysart

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Greenway -12.5

Zach Alvira

Greenway -12.5

JJ Digos

Greenway -12.5

Gridiron Arizona

Greenway -12.5

Eric Newman

Greenway -12.5

Ralph Amsden

Dysart +12.5

5. 5A (0-3) Gilbert -8.5 @ 4A (1-2) Mesquite 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Gilbert -8.5

Zach Alvira

Gilbert -8.5

JJ Digos

Mesquite +8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Gilbert -8.5

Eric Newman

Gilbert -8.5

Ralph Amsden

Gilbert -8.5

4. 5A (2-1) Willow Canyon +13.5 @ 5A Millennium (1-2)

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Millennium -13.5

Zach Alvira

Willow Canyon +13.5

JJ Digos

Millennium -13.5

Gridiron Arizona

Willow Canyon +13.5

Eric Newman

Millennium -13.5

Ralph Amsden

Millennium -13.5

3. 5A (3-0) Cactus Shadows +15.5 @ 6A (0-3) Boulder Creek  

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Boulder Creek -15.5

Zach Alvira

Boulder Creek -15.5

JJ Digos

Boulder Creek -15.5

Gridiron Arizona

Cactus Shadows +15.5

Eric Newman

Cactus Shadows +15.5

Ralph Amsden

Cactus Shadows +15.5

2. 5A (1-2) Desert Edge +10.5 @ 5A (2-1) Higley 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Higley -10.5

Zach Alvira

Higley -10.5

JJ Digos

Higley -10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Higley -10.5

Eric Newman

Higley -10.5

Ralph Amsden

Higley -10.5

1. 5A (2-1) Cactus +7.5 @ 5A (3-0) Desert Mountain

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Cactus +7.5

Zach Alvira

Desert Mountain -7.5

JJ Digos

Desert Mountain -7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Attending

Eric Newman

Desert Mountain -7.5

Ralph Amsden

Desert Mountain -7.5

